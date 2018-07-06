LEGION: Hatfield makes quick work of Pennridge

In a historic game for both teams, the Hatfield Legion baseball team cruised to a 12-1 mercy rule victory over Pennridge at School Road Park Thursday night.

The win marks the 11th straight win for Hatfield and with two games remaining, the streak could go to 13 heading into the playoffs.

As for Pennridge, this was the last regular season game of the season. It also marked the regular season finale for head coach Rocky Wright, who is ending his 20-year hall of fame coaching career after the playoffs.

“It’s not like I just took the position last week,” said Wright. “We have no regrets. We’ve had great players over the years, we had great success with over 300 wins that these guys got me. I didn’t win any of them, the guys won them for me.

“300 wins in 20 years is an accomplishment and I’m proud of these guys for getting me there,” added Wright. “I never tried to get in to the hall of fame or get 300 wins, it’s just the quality players I’ve had that got me there.”

Despite giving up one run in the top of the first inning, Hatfield scored six runs in the second and fourth inning each to get the mercy rule victory.

Hatfield even got three triples in the second inning from Billy Collins, Joe Picozzi and Corey Stouffer.

Picozzi and Collins started the bottom of the second inning with back-to-back triples to tie the game at 1-1.

Stouffer, who also had a double in the game, scored two runs on a 2-out triple to make the score 5-1 before he scored on a double on the next play by Zack Moretski.

“Something about this season got us on a hot streak,” said Stouffer. “I’m just doing as much as I can to produce and bring in runs for the team and also playing good defensively at first base.”

Stouffer finished the game with a team-high four RBIs in the victory for Hatfield.

Joe Valenti earned the win on the mound for Hatfield giving up only five hits and striking out six batters.

Hatfield head coach Joe Drelick was thrilled for his team getting a huge momentum boost heading into the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

“We’re definitely hitting the ball well right now,” said Drelick. “It makes my job easier when you put 12 runs on the scoreboard and I’ll take that every game.”

“Joe is a tremendous pitcher when he throws strikes,” added Drelick. “When he does that he throws batters out and he has a great demeanor on the mound, definitely one of our best pitchers.”

Pennridge will look to see where they will end up in the standings as they will advance to the legion baseball playoffs.

Hatfield will look for its 12th-straight win in its home finale on Friday, July 6 taking on Plumstead before traveling to Warrington for the regular season finale on Sunday, July 8. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.