DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Lacrosse First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

First Team: attack

SCOTT WHITE, Sr., Malvern Prep

One of the great playmakers and scorers in the state, White has signed to play college lacrosse at Ohio State. All-League, All-State and All-American, White finished with 54 goals and 17 assists this spring. “He just has a knack,” said Malvern head coach John McEvoy. “He is very crafty and creative around the cage. He can get to the goal and he can distribute it, but his greatest asset is off-ball. He finds space and that is something you can’t coach.”

KYLE GUCWA, Jr., Bishop Shanahan

The leading scorer in the area and for the PIAA 2A State Champions, Gucwa poured in 67 goals and 36 assists this season. Already committed to play collegiately at Division I Manhattan, Gucwa was a first-team All-Ches-Mont pick. “He’s just a finishing machine down low,” said Shanahan head coach Jon Heisman. “His stick skills, both hands, and his finishing ability are just second to none. He is one of a kind.”

JACK MULCAHY, Sr., Downingtown East

A four-year starter and two-year team captain, Mulcahy was a consistent scoring threat with 55 goals and 32 assists. He was the league’s top vote-getter at attack and an all-state selection. “Jack is very unselfish and was a good leader for our attack,” said Cougars’ head coach Todd Cliggett. “He’s been our top attack man for three years.” Headed to Drexel, Mulcahy amassed 157 goals and 113 assists in his career.

TATE KIENZLE, Sr., Conestoga

For his senior season, Kienzle switched to an attack position and flourished. “That totally changed our season,” said ’Stoga head coach Brody Bush. He wound up leading the area with 47 assists and added 37 goals. A first-team All-Eastern Pennsylvania Lacrosse Coaches Associtaion (EPLCA) pick, Kienzle is headed to NCAA Division III superpower Gettysburg College.

first team: Midfield

QUINN McCAHON, Sr., Malvern Prep

Termed a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ by his coach, McCahon can — and did — do it all for the Friars. “Quinn is as talented and as athletic as it gets,” John McEvoy said. “He can pretty much check every box. I’ve been at Malvern since 2000 and we’ve had some great ones. Quinn is right there with anybody we’ve had at midfield.” A great facilitator, McCahon scored 29 and added 28 assists and was a three-time all-league and all-state pick. Has signed to play at Notre Dame.

SCOOTER WHITESIDE, Sr., Avon Grove

Widely considered the best two-way midfielder in the Ches-Mont. With 26 goals and 29 assists, Whiteside was an All-League, All-EPLCA and All-American honoree. He is committed to play college lacrosse at Monmouth. “Scooter is one of the most tenacious and competitive athletes I’ve ever coached,” said his head coach Eric Jackson. “He does it all and he does it all very well. He never stops and is the motor on our team between the lines.”

GABE GOFORTH, So., Bishop Shahanan

Poised to become one of the state’s most lethal playmakers at the high school level over the next two seasons, Goforth has already verbally committed to play at Maryland. As a sophomore, he notched 60 goals and dished out 31 assists and was named first team All-Ches-Mont. Goforth combined to score 11 times in Shanahan’s final two games, the state semifinal and final.

JOE SAULINO, Sr., West Chester Henderson

The No. 2 midfielder in the Ches-Mont in a vote by league coaches, Saulino has been a mainstay for the Warriors for three seasons. He scored 30 goals and registered 25 assists and was named All-EPLCA. “Joe played every position on the field for us, except goalie, including all our specialty groups (man-up, man-down and faceoff),” said his coach Paul Stankewicz. “He was our best offensive and defensive midfielder. A team captain, Saulino has signed to play college lacrosse at Salisbury (Md.).

First Team: Defense

BRYCE DeMUTH, Sr., Avon Grove

The Ches-Mont league MVP, DeMuth is considered one of the most adept all-around high school defenders in the nation. He was named the Avon Grove Male Athlete of the Year as well as All-Philly, All-EPLCA and All-American. The fact that he was fifth in his graduating class, is an academic All-American and is headed to play at Yale only bolsters his resume. “Bryce is the nicest kid off the field, but on the field he caused havoc all over the place,” said his coach Eric Jackson. “He is a solid lock-down defender, is a great leader on our team and he commands the defense.”

TOM FORD, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

A physical and athletic force, Ford was the leader of, perhaps, the best overall defense in the state. The Eagles allowed an average of 3.47 goals per game, and the 6-foot-3 Ford was assigned every foe’s top attacker. “I believe Tom was the area’s most valuable player,” said his head coach Jon Heisman. He finished with five goals, six assists and 65 ground balls.

ZACH LEE, Jr., Downingtown East

An emerging star on defense, Lee garnered All-State and All-American honors. Statistically, he scored 12 goals and scooped up more than 60 ground balls. But Lee was particularly adept at shutting down the opposing team’s top threat. “Zach was always dialed in and covered many of the best attackers in the state, and handled them all very well,” said his coach Todd Cliggett. “He was also tremendous is transition, and is physically bigger than most kids.” Signed to play at Syracuse.

MIKE PRESTIPINO, So., Conestoga

One of the top defenders in the nation for his age group, Prestipino’s potential is off the charts. The sophomore forced 23 turnovers against some of the best offensive weapons on the eastern seaboard, and was a first team All-Central League and All-EPLCA as well as All-American recognition. “Mike has the best footwork of any defensemen in the state,” said his coach Brody Bush.

First Team: Faceoff

NATE HAMMOND, Sr., Avon Grove

Had many epic showdowns with Conestoga’s James Reilly and had the clear edge. Hammond was a beast in the faceoff circle against all comers, including Reilly and Central Bucks East’s Michael Ott. He was over 70 percent for his career on face offs and was at 73 percent this spring. Hammond is a three-time unanimous All-Ches-Mont pick, as well as All-EPLCA and All-American for 2018. A team captain, Hammond is a prized recruit for the Naval Academy.

JAMES REILLY, Sr., Conestoga

The team MVP on a perennial state power, Reilly did it all for Conestoga. He developed into much more than just a faceoff specialist by scoring 22 goals and distributing 17 assists as a senior. And, of course, he started it all off by winning 72 percent of his face offs. Signed on to play at Georgetown, Reilly was a first teamer in the Central League, was on the All-EPLCA team in addition to being a first team All-American.

First Team: LONG-STICK MIDFIELDER

CONNOR WHALEN, Jr., Bishop Shanahan

Exactly what you want from a LSM, Whalen was a dominant force throughout most of the field of play. He covered every opponent’s top midfielder, gobbled up 111 ground balls and ruled from restraining box to restraining box for the state champions. He even chipped in four goals and six assists. “He’s one of the better ones I’ve had and I’ve been around a long time,” said his coach, Jon Heisman. Just a junior, Whalen has committed to play for Maryland.

COLLIN HURLEY, Jr., West Chester Rustin

The top LSM vote-getter among Ches-Mont coaches, Hurley was effective on the wings and in transition, and even played during some man-up situations for the Golden Knights. He had five goals, four assists and scooped up 59 ground balls. “Collin is an incredible athlete who plays all over the field,” said his coach Kevin Philibin. “We’ll take him matched up against any player in our league.” Plans to play lacrosse at Delaware.

First Team: Goaltender

NICO IACOVINO, So. , Downingtown East

Just a sophomore, Iacovino has already developed into one of the most technically sound goalies in the region. If the opposition was able to get it past the Cougars’ keeper, it had to be an excellent effort because he was simply not giving up easy goals. “There is not a better goalie in the Ches-Mont,” said his coach Todd Cliggett. “Nico does everything right and he works his tail off. He was out leader on defense and the guys who kept his teammates in line.” Overall, Iacovino made 154 saves on the season, had a 62 percent save percentage and amassed a 3.97 goals against average.

Second team

Attack

ZACH AUGUSTINE, Jr., Avon Grove

JACOB GREINER, Jr., West Chester East

SEAMUS GLYNN, Sr., Malvern Prep

ARCHER RYMISZEWSKI, Sr., West Chester Henderson

Midfield

JAKE SMITH, Sr., Avon Grove

BRIAN MILLER, Jr., Downingtown East

JIM GABRIELSEN, Sr., Malvern Prep

WILL CICCARELLI, Sr., Unionville

Defense

RYAN CASSIDY, Jr., West Chester East

TRISTAN LYNCH, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

SCOTT SMITH, So., Conestoga

SEAN DURANT, Jr., West Chester Rustin

Long-Stick Midfielder

JOE WALTON, Sr., Conestoga

JAMES CHASTAIN, So., Avon Grove

Face Off

LUKE WIERMAN, Jr., West Chester Henderson

TYLER KINGSBURY, Jr., Bishop Shanahan

Goaltender

SCOTT MacMILLAN, Sr., Conestoga

Honorable Mention

Downingtown East: Zach Hamilton, Bryce Lauletta, James Barretta, Sean Sweeney.

Malvern Prep: Will Pettit, Sean Rushton, Jordan Donaghy, Matt Hilburn, Dalton Pascale, Claudio Chieffo.

Conestoga: Sean Bailey, Nick Braendel, Will Schnorr, Nick Cost, Kent Hjelm.

Downingtown West: Nick Sicillia, Joe Schafer, Gavin Rossman, Shea Dougherty.

Avon Grove: Nick Chastain, Joey Borcky, Andrew Spencer, Jackson Muller.

Great Valley: Jackson Campbell, Jon Nardi, James Barretta.

West Chester Rustin: Nick Madonna, Will Pileggi, Nick Benoit.

West Chester East: Joe Carozza, Jack Macanally, Devin Gilligan, Sean Bernhardy, Mike Nagel.

Unionville: Drew Lenkaitis, Zach Lawrence, Owen Rogers.

West Chester Henderson: Kyle Dampman, Pat Keegan, Jack Saulino, Jeff Benson.

Bishop Shanahan: Mike Tagliaferri, Nick Pezone, Connor Heisman, James Lyons, Kyle Pollick.

Kennett: Bryan Casteneda, Vince Cresci.

Oxford: John Martinelli.

Westtown: Trent Kellner.