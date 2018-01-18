Plymouth Whitemarsh gets 7 pins in rolling past Upper Dublin

WHITEMARSH >> For Plymouth Whitemarsh, the ball keeps rolling downhill.

For Upper Dublin, the ball is dangerously close to rolling into the gutter.

The host Colonials drubbed the Cardinals, 60-2, Wednesday night in a match that featured seven falls by PW and none for the visitors.

John Zhang (120), Marco DiBattista (126), Michael Clarkson (138), Isaac Avellino (145), Zach Fisher (160), Scott Horry (195) and Paolo DiSanto (285) notched those falls, while the Cardinals managed just one win, and that by decision.

“This was a good ol’-fashioned butt kickin’,” said Cardinals head coach David Jones after the carnage cleared. “We’re not executing on the mat, and we’re going to have to start executing.”

PW jumped on top from the get-go, with Jake Bainbridge (113), Zhang, DiBattista and AJ Mahabee (132) winning to give the home team a quick lead it would never lose.

When Zach Fisher won by fall the score was 39-(-1) — the Cardinals were penalized a team point in the opening match of the night — and the visitors were in a hole from which there was no escape.

It didn’t get much better for the visitors until Mason Novack won at 170 pounds, but that would account for the only points the Cardinals would muster.

Jones called the defeat the second worst in Upper Dublin history .

Plymouth Whitemarsh 60, Upper Dublin 2

113: Jake Bainbridge (PW) dec. Brett Rama, 10-8.

120: John Zhang (PW) pinned Aidan Reed, 5:45.

126: Marco DiBattista (PW) pinned Angelina Tocchet, 0:51.

132: AJ Mahabee (PW) dec. Josh Hong, 14-7.

138: Michael Clarkson (PW) pinned John Palmer, 2:55.

145: Isaac Avellino (PW) pinned Jackson Rock, 2:34.

152: Jake Griesen (PW) dec. Skylar Hackett, 3-0

160: Zach Fisher(PW) pinned Justin Heckler, 1:28.

170: Mason Novack (UD) dec. Warren Young, 6-2.

182: Scott Horry (PW) pinned Jason Won, 1:11.

195: David Garcia (PW) dec. Rocco DeSimone, 7-0.

220: Darren Ries (PW) dec. Andrew Senlick, 4-2 (OT).

285: Paolo DiSanto (PW) pinned AJ Bailey, 0:18.

106: Dylan Moore (PW) dec. Nick Gallagher, 5-1.