Plymouth Whitemarsh gets 7 pins in rolling past Upper Dublin

WHITEMARSH >> For Plymouth Whitemarsh, the ball keeps rolling downhill.
For Upper Dublin, the ball is dangerously close to rolling into the gutter.
The host Colonials drubbed the Cardinals, 60-2, Wednesday night in a match that featured seven falls by PW and none for the visitors.
John Zhang (120), Marco DiBattista (126), Michael Clarkson (138), Isaac Avellino (145), Zach Fisher (160), Scott Horry (195) and Paolo DiSanto (285) notched those falls, while the Cardinals managed just one win, and that by decision.
“This was a good ol’-fashioned butt kickin’,” said Cardinals head coach David Jones after the carnage cleared. “We’re not executing on the mat, and we’re going to have to start executing.”
PW jumped on top from the get-go, with Jake Bainbridge (113), Zhang, DiBattista and AJ Mahabee (132) winning to give the home team a quick lead it would never lose.
When Zach Fisher won by fall the score was 39-(-1) — the Cardinals were penalized a team point in the opening match of the night — and the visitors were in a hole from which there was no escape.
It didn’t get much better for the visitors until Mason Novack won at 170 pounds, but that would account for the only points the Cardinals would muster.
Jones called the defeat the second worst in Upper Dublin history .
Plymouth Whitemarsh 60, Upper Dublin 2
113: Jake Bainbridge (PW) dec. Brett Rama, 10-8.
120: John Zhang (PW) pinned Aidan Reed, 5:45.
126: Marco DiBattista (PW) pinned Angelina Tocchet, 0:51.
132: AJ Mahabee (PW) dec. Josh Hong, 14-7.
138: Michael Clarkson (PW) pinned John Palmer, 2:55.
145: Isaac Avellino (PW) pinned Jackson Rock, 2:34.
152: Jake Griesen (PW) dec. Skylar Hackett, 3-0
160: Zach Fisher(PW) pinned Justin Heckler, 1:28.
170: Mason Novack (UD) dec. Warren Young, 6-2.
182: Scott Horry (PW) pinned Jason Won, 1:11.
195: David Garcia (PW) dec. Rocco DeSimone, 7-0.
220: Darren Ries (PW) dec. Andrew Senlick, 4-2 (OT).
285: Paolo DiSanto (PW) pinned AJ Bailey, 0:18.
106: Dylan Moore (PW) dec. Nick Gallagher, 5-1.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 6 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 2 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...