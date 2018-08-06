Haverford School names Dawson director of lacrosse program

Haverford School didn’t go far to find John Nostrant’s replacement as the head of its lacrosse program.
The school announced Monday that Brendan Dawson will take over as Haverford School’s director of lacrosse and assistant athletic director, effective Aug. 27.
Dawson will work on Nostrant’s staff this spring, his final season at the helm of the national powerhouse, then succeed Nostrant in the top job in 2019-20.
“We are excited about Brendan joining the Department of Athletics at Haverford,” said Mike Murphy, who replaced Nostrant as Director of Athletics, in a school statement. “He has led and elevated three college lacrosse programs and earned conference coach of the year recognition at each. Brendan’s desire to impact student-athletes at an early stage in their development and to further the tradition of Haverford School lacrosse made him a terrific fit for our program. We are fortunate to have such an outstanding coach to work with our boys, and to continue the strong legacy of Coach Nostrant.”
Dawson spent two seasons at Haverford College, breaking a seven-year postseason drought in 2018 to earn Centennial Conference Coach of the Year honors, despite a 7-8 record. Before that, the 2004 graduate of Salisbury spent five seasons at Widener, where he was the MAC Commonwealth Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2016. He also helped launch the program at Aurora University in Illinois.
“My family and I are eager to join The Haverford School community in this exciting new role,” Dawson said. “I would like to thank (Head of School) John Nagl, Mike Murphy, and John Nostrant for their faith in me. I am humbled by the opportunity to learn from Coach Nostrant in this coming year, and motivated to work at continuing the tradition of excellence that is Haverford School lacrosse.”
The spring will be Nostrant’s 28th and final season at Haverford School, where he has cemented a reputation as one of the nation’s finest lacrosse coaches. He stepped down in June to spend more time watching his kids play college lacrosse.
“We were fortunate to interview and meet with some exceptional candidates and Brendan handled himself very well,” Nostrant said in the statement. “He has a lot of experience for a relatively young guy. I am excited for him and feel very strongly that he will be a great fit for Haverford and that he and his family will be a part of the community for years to come. He is going to do great things here.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Haverford School names Dawson director of lacrosse program
Haverford School didn’t go far to find John Nostrant’s replacement as the head of...
-
Boys Tennis/ 5 days ago
Presenting 2018 All-Main Line boys’ tennis teams
Main Line high school tennis perpetually produces top-notch teams and players, and this past...
-
Boys Water Polo/ 1 week ago
Haverford School water polo players earn team scholar-athlete award
The Haverford School water polo team received the Gordon B. Hattersley Jr. ’48 Award,...
-
Boys Basketball/ 2 weeks ago
Coatesville hires former Millersville University boss Thompson as new head coach
CALN >> One of the most desirable boys basketball coaching jobs in District 1...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
At equity summit, superintendents resolve to revisit old PIAA law
As administrators swapped war stories in State College Tuesday, neither Russell Wren nor Glen...
-
Digital First Media/ 2 weeks ago
Friends’ Central’s Roshkoff places 2nd in US Squash Gold Tournament
Friends’ Central School rising junior Blake Roshkoff, who is currently ranked 29th in US...
-
Intermediate EDCO: Tanis shows he’s ahead of the curve for Broomall-Newtown
SPRINGFIELD >> After learning about his grandfather’s passing Monday morning, Broomall-Newtown’s Brett Tanis sent...
-
Chadwicks season ends against Wayne
UWCHLAN >> Chadwicks had plenty of chances to extend its season. The Greater Norristown...
-
Haverford School/ 2 weeks ago
Haverford School honors its top athletes
Haverford – Eight scholar-athletes received major sports honors during the recent fifth annual Haverford...
-
Spring Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Tough start to day can’t stop Zimmerman
UPPER UWCHLAN TWP. >> Luke Zimmerman had quite a morning on Saturday. The Broomall-Newtown...
-
Souderton’s offense explodes in Region 2 opener
LAURELDALE >> Souderton had a long break since its last game. Post 234 won...
-
Ice Hockey/ 2 weeks ago
Through grief, former WC East hockey star Michael Eland remembered as hero off the ice
WEST GOSHEN >> Among many other things, Michael Eland always left a positive impression....