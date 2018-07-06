Mercury All-Area: Girls Track and Field Teams

First Team
100: Jonae Cook, Norristown
200: Jonae Cook, Norristown
400: Emily Adams, Upper Merion
800: Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts
1,600: Mary Bernotas, Owen J. Roberts
3,200: Teagan Schein-Becker, Perkiomen Valley
100 hurdles: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley
300 hurdles: Amy Domenick, Methacton
4×100: Methacton (Juliana Keenan, Amy Domenick, Kate Evans, Lauren Prusacki)
4×400: Methacton (Juliana Keenan, Amy Domenick, Lauren Prusacki, Julie Byrne)
4×800: Owen J. Roberts (MacKenzie Kurtz, Hannah Kopec, Mary Bernotas, Autumn Sands)
High jump: Miazziah Rose, Pottsgrove
Long jump: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley
Triple jump: Christina Warren, Perkiomen Valley
Pole vault: Camryn Rodriguez, Methacton
Shot put: Dorian Philpot, Perkiomen Valley
Discus: Mary Sherpinsky, Boyertown
Javelin: Anna Myers, Pottsgrove
Second Team
100: Amy Domenick, Methacton
200: Amy Domenick, Methacton
400: Aniya Hoskins, Pottstown
800: Julia Dorley, Perkiomen Valley
1,600: Teagan Schein-Becker, Perkiomen Valley
3,200: Autumn Sands, Owen J. Roberts
100 hurdles: Jordan Sigler, Spring-Ford
300 hurdles: Juliana Keenan, Methacton
4×100: Pottsgrove (Janiya Jones, Hailey Strain, Kennedy White, Miazziah Rose)
4×400: Spring-Ford (Brooke Donoghue, Jenna Darlington, Lily Nowakowski, Julia Vledder)
4×800: Spring-Ford (Emily Smith, Julia Vledder, Sydney Galster, Brooke Donoghue)
High jump: Rachel Schaaf, Hill School
Long jump: Ally O’Connor, Spring-Ford
Triple jump: Miazziah Rose, Pottsgrove
Pole vault: Melissa Israel, Spring-Ford
Shot put: Caitlyn Stankina, Perkiomen Valley
Discus: Kayla Yacovone, Boyertown
Javelin: Riley Kappenstein, Phoenixville
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Madalyn Hunsberger
Daniel Boone: Skylar Emory, Hailey Schinski.
Hill School: Sydney Floyd, Kiki Lange, Paige Swartz.
Methacton: Fallon Brown, Julie Byrne, Katelyn Evans, Corinne Meyer,
Norristown: Teliyah James
Owen J. Roberts: Corrin Ferrizzi,
Perkiomen School: Miriam Oelgarth.
Perkiomen Valley: Grace Ramsey, Eva Rosale, Kylie McDonnell
Phoenixville: Sophie Bierly, Heather Branan, Summer Cirino, Jordan D’puia, Ashlyn Duda, Mary McNamara, Gabrielle Perrotto.
Pope John Paul II: Heather Lesinski, Julia Patterson.
Pottsgrove: Kiasia Ayers, Hailey Strain.
Pottstown: Bryonna Chimbinja, Hailey Christman, Julia Day, Naiashia Elliott-Moore, Amari Folly, Br’Anna Williams.
Spring-Ford: Gabriella Bamford, Brigitte Smith, Emily Smith.
Upper Merion: Veronica Sanchez, Amber Strouse.
Upper Perkiomen: Kayleigh Durning.
Coach of the Year
Rob Ronzano, Methacton
Led Warriors to team championship in Pioneer Athletic Conference meet. Methacton had four individual and two relay winners — headed by Amy Domenick taking three individual events and running a leg of the 4×400 relay — to score 162 team points, topping runner-up Perkiomen Valley (141.5) and third-place Spring-Ford (88.5).
