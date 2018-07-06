Connect with us

Spring Sports

Boys Track & Field: The All-Delco Teams

First Team

Dayo Abeeb, Strath Haven Sr.
Jarnail Dhillon, Upper Darby Sr.
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven Sr.
Gbarwho Flahn, Upper Darby Jr.
Zach Forney, Ridley Sr.
Christian Gallagher, Penncrest Sr
Owen Galligan, Springfield Sr.
Tony Graham, Ridley Jr.
Daiyaah Hawkins, Haverford School So.
Petey Lemmon, Haverford School Jr.
Elias Lindgren, Episcopal Academy Sr.
Alton McKenley, Bonner & Prendergast Sr.
Derrick Patrick, Cardinal O’Hara
Aiden Tomov, Haverford High Jr.
Dan Whaley, Haverford School Jr.
Ethan Zeh, Radnor Jr.
4 x 100: Cardinal O’Hara
4 x 400: Upper Darby
4 x 800: Haverford High

Second Team

Matt Arndt, Penncrest Sr.
Frank Brown, Radnor So.
Jack Bush, Episcopal Academy Jr.
Justin Bromley, Garnet Valley Sr.
Nick Delisle, Marple Newtown Sr.
Larry Coaxum, Garnet Valley Jr.
Da’Quan Granberry, Chichester Sr.
Obinna Iherjirka, Cardinal O’Hara Sr.
Tadhjae Jordan-Gordon, Interboro Sr.
Adam Klein, Episcopal Academy Sr.
Malachi Langley, Chester So.
Avery Lederer, Penncrest Sr.
Mahki Little, Chester Sr.
Madda Ngaima, Penn Wood Sr.
Owen Sherbinko, Springfield Jr.
Philip Shovlin, Springfield Sr.
4 x 100: Haverford School
4 x 400: Chester
4 x 800: Penn Wood

Honorable Mention

Academy Park: Ian Francis.
Archbishop Carroll: Aidan Doherty.
Bonner & Prendergast: Anthony Harper, Kyle Love.
Cardinal O’Hara: Mac Mandeh, Tom Wertz.
Chester: Lamaj Curry, Abdul Griggs, James Jackson, Malik Langley.
Chichester: Dominick Brown, Andre Dean.
Episcopal Academy: Chris Zimmerman.
Garnet Valley: Chandler Koehler.
Glen Mills: Raekwon General, Justin Smith.
Haverford High: Trey Blair, Brendan Campbell, Mike Donnelly, Andrew Elcock, Eric McCallion, Michael Moffett, Curtis Weh, Chase Wint.
Haverford School: Mark Gregory, Will Merhige, Tyler Seward, Ben Stallworth.
Penncrest: Billy Angelina, Samuel Rose, Justin Senackerib.
Penn Wood: Talus Gaymore, Timmy Odunjo, Tayvon Williams.
Radnor: Jack Bell, Ridley: Xavier Norman.
Springfield: Christopher Walters.
Upper Darby: Jalen Camille, Fatorma Deddeh.

