All-Delco Softball: Sullivan was a dual threat for Bonner & Prendergast

In addition to Player of the Year Bridget Baily of Interboro, the All-Delco team includes:

Meghan Sullivan, Bonner & Prendergast: She was the ace on a team that advanced to the Catholic League semifinals and qualified for the PIAA Class 4A tournament. The senior won 13 games and racked up 147 strikeouts en route to Catholic League MVP and Pitcher of the Year honors. At the plate, Sullivan boasted a .406 batting average and a .681 slugging percentage. She collected three home runs and 28 RBIs. Sullivan will play at West Chester University next spring.

Maya Hartman, Penncrest: Arguably the most dominant pitcher in Penncrest history, the senior led the Lions to a state tournament for the first time in 13 years. Hartman won 14 games in the regular season and went 3-1 in the district tournament. She finished the regular season with 205 strikeouts and a 1.92 ERA. Hartman was even better in districts, posting a 0.51 ERA in four games. She had her greatest outing when she no-hit Chichester in a 1-0 victory in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A tournament. Hartman, an All-Central League selection, registered a school record 546 strikeouts. She will continue her softball career at Williams College in Massachusetts.

Kaitlyn Martin, Bonner & Prendergast: The best third baseman in Delco had another fantastic season for the Pandas. A staple in the middle of the lineup, the senior hit .400 on the nose with three home runs and 17 RBIs, helping the team win another District 12 title and qualify for the PIAA Class 4A tournament. In addition, Martin posted a team-leading .600 slugging percentage and a .462 on-base average. Her outstanding season resulted in being named the Catholic League’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Ava Franz, Chichester: Get used to hearing her name. The freshman burst onto the high school scene as one of the county’s most polished and highly touted newcomers. A member of the premier Delco Chaos Gold travel team, Franz was lethal with the bat and displayed plus defensive skills at third base and shortstop. She led the county with nine home runs, including four (and nine RBIs) in one game against Academy Park. Franz also homered against All-Delco pitcher Maya Hartman of Penncrest. Named second team all-state in Class 5A by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Association, Franz hit .537/.645/1.22 and led the Eagles to a District 1 playoff berth.

Dianne Torregrossa, Garnet Valley: The junior third baseman was instrumental in the Jags’ mid-season resurgence, one that carried them all the way to the District 1 Class 6A semifinal round as a No. 15 seed. Torregrossa enjoyed a stellar season hitting .441/.509/.573 with 41 hits, including four homers, 34 runs scored, 24 RBIs and 14 walks. One of Torregrossa’s biggest moments happened in the first round of the district tourney when she blasted a grand slam to help the Jaguars claim a 7-2 win over Haverford. Torregrossa is a member of the premier 18U Black team for the Pegasus travel organization.

Julia Eckels, Penncrest: The senior shortstop had a remarkable season for the Lions, leading the team with 34 hits. Eckels batted .540/.628/.841, making her one of the leading hitters in Delaware County, based on batting average and on-base percentage. She scored 24 runs and collected 28 RBIs, all out of the leadoff spot. Eckels moved to shortstop for her senior season and flashed plenty of defensive range and was one of the Lions’ most trusted fielders. Her standout 2018 resulted in first team All-Central League recognition.

Ashley Shanks, Ridley: The junior was a force with the bat and glove at shortstop. A big piece during Ridley’s run to the District 1 Class 6A tournament, Shanks was among the most feared hitters in the county, with a .463 average and .520 on-base percentage. She had 31 hits, including five doubles and three triples, to go with 16 RBIs and 15 runs scored. Shanks, a member of the Delco Diamonds travel club, was selected first team All-Central League. “She has an amazing attitude, played in 21 games as our shortstop and batted third,” coach Brooke Berger said. “She plays amazing defense.”

Ali Murphy, Haverford: Few players possess the sheer talent of Murphy, a star outfielder for the Fords. A two-time All-Delco, Murphy is the premier defender and leadoff hitter in Delco. With lightning speed, any ball she hits on the infield is an adventure, and any ball to the outfield has a good chance for extra bases. The junior centerfielder slashed .531/.581/.688 en route to helping the Fords qualify for the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. She was selected All-Central League for a third year in a row. A left-handed slap hitter, who can drive the ball, Murphy had 34 hits. including four doubles and two homers, 28 runs scored and 13 RBIs. She stole 11 bases and posted a perfect fielding percentage.

Lindsey Hunt, Garnet Valley: If you were to start a high school softball team in Delco, Hunt would be your No. 1 pick. A power-hitting catcher with a great all-fields approach, Hunt had yet another dominant season on the way to making the All-Delco team for a second straight year. She led the Jaguars to a third-place finish in the District 1 Class 6A tournament, as well as a state playoff appearance. The junior Drexel commit posted a .488/.569/.883 slash with 39 hits and 16 walks, including five intentional (because she is such a feared hitter). She launched six homers, scored 32 runs and collected 25 RBIs, while striking out only twice. Hunt was named All-Central League for a second year in a row.

Lexie Witmer, Upper Darby: For the second time in her three high school seasons, Witmer is an All-Delco selection. Her quality receiving and all-around hitting helped the Royals claim the Central League title. Witmer, who earned All-Central League honors, posted a .441 batting average and led the Royals with 30 hits. She recorded five doubles, a triple and a home run and scored 19 runs.

Sophia Marlino, Notre Dame: Mainly a catcher during her career with the Irish, Marlino has the flexibility to play several positions, an attribute that made her one of the best players in the Inter-Ac League for four consecutive seasons. In a rain-shortened, 12-game season Marlino hit .410 with a .586 on-base percentage and .877 slugging percentage. She led the Irish in slugging, OPS, extra-base hits, home runs (three) and RBIs (18 RBIs). Moreover, Marlino registered two triples, 10 doubles and 19 runs scored for the Irish. She is a four-time All-Inter-Ac League first team selection, Marlino was named NFCA Academic All American​ in all four years and earned several awards for National Merit Commendation and National Honor Society. She will continue her college softball career and major in physics at Middlebury in Vermont.