Diamond gems: Presenting 2018 All-Main Line softball teams

The Main Line high school softball scene this spring featured several squads that swung their way into contention for a title.

In the Inter-Ac, Academy of Notre Dame (10-4 overall, 8-3 league) and Baldwin School (11-6 overall) were among the contenders. Both teams advanced to the PAISAA tournament’s second round.

In the Central League, Conestoga (17-7 overall) finished sixth in the District 1 tournament, narrowly missing aPIAA state tourney berth. Haverford High (12-8) enjoyed a winning campaign, and along with Radnor qualified for Districts.

In the AACA, Villa Maria Academy (15-3 overall) entered the PIAA 4A District 1 tournament as the No. 1 seed. Merion Mercy Academy (9-8 overall) also qualified for the District 1 tourney.

The All-Main Line high school softball teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2018 All-Main Line high school softball teams:

FIRST TEAM

Grace Jackson, Academy of Notre Dame – Sophomore pitcher, shortstop and outfielder was a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, batting .415 with nine RBI’s and only one strikeout in 46 at-bats. Posted a 1.13 ERA on the mound, striking out 77 batters in 59 innings. Was an excellent fielder also.

Sophia Marlino, Academy of Notre Dame – Senior catcher and shortstop, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, batted .412 with a fielding percentage of .989 while calling her own game behind the plate.

Lily Zelov, Agnes Irwin – Senior shortstop, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, batted .467 with 11 extra-base hits, two home runs and 11 RBI’s in 13 games. Also was a standout fielder.

Samantha Martin, Baldwin School – Senior shortstop, a two-time first team All-Inter-Ac selection, batted .635 with an OPS of 1.733, 19 extra-base hits, 29 runs scored, 21 RBIs and only one strikeout in 63 at bats. Will play for Franklin & Marshall in the fall.

Julia Kait, Baldwin School – Junior outfielder, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, batted .542 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. Had 22 extra-base hits in 59 at bats for a phenomenal slugging percentage of 1.356 and OPS of 1.910.

Katie Mayock, Conestoga – Senior first baseman and captain, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection (led all infielders in votes), batted .489 with four home runs, seven doubles, 29 RBI’s and 30 runs scored. Was a fine fielder also.

Lauren Lofland, Conestoga – Sophomore pitcher struck out 116 batters, receiving second team All-Central League pitching honors. Was a valuable workhorse on the mound for the Pioneers.

Michele Meline, Friends’ Central – Senior catcher was considered a rock behind the plate for the Phoenix, posting a perfect fielding percentage while displaying an aggressive style of play. Swung a potent bat (.375 batting average, .444 on-base percentage, .594 slugging percentage).

Ali Murphy, Haverford High – Junior centerfielder and captain, a first team All-Central League selection for the third year in a row, was the Fords’ MVP, batting .531 with 29 runs scored, six extra-base hits and nine walks.

Leah McCray, Merion Mercy Academy – Senior outfielder, a three-time All-AACA all-star, batted .450 for the Golden Bears with five home runs. Was considered the steadying force on the Merion Mercy squad for the past four years.

Audrey Rosenblum, Radnor – Junior shortstop and captain, a first team All-Central League selection for the second year in a row, batted .458 with 27 hits, 23 runs, 16 RBI’s, nine extra-base hits (including four triples), eight walks and eight stolen bases for a 1.248 OPS.

Lexi Wojtelwicz, Shipley – Sophomore third baseman, a first team All-Friends Schools League selection, was the Gators’ MVP, batting .548 with an .871 slugging percentage, 11 RBI’s and 15 runs scored.

Alyssa Viscardo, Villa Maria Academy – Junior pitcher, the Hurricanes’ MVP and an AACA All-Star, struck out 184 batters, posted a 1.78 ERA, and held opponents to a .185 batting average. At the plate, she batted. 538 with 16 RBI’s.

Ana Ciarrocchi, Villa Maria Academy – Junior second baseman, an AACA All-Star, batted .455 with 16 RBI’s, and was a slick fielder at the keystone spot, posting a fielding percentage of .957.

SECOND TEAM

Academy of Notre Dame – Caroline Adams, sophomore outfielder; Marissa Mycek, senior first baseman/shortstop.

Baldwin School – Tessa Pearlstein, freshman third baseman/first baseman/pitcher; Hanna Maier, sophomore catcher; Cara Guernsey, senior center fielder; Georgia Dahm, junior first baseman/right fielder.

Conestoga – Olivia Cepielik, junior shortstop; Claire Overton, sophomore outfielder; Rachel Lopez, senior second baseman.

Episcopal Academy – Hailee Moran, freshman catcher/center fielder; Grace Smith, junior third baseman/first baseman; Emma Tansky, freshman pitcher/shortstop; Belle Volatile, sophomore shortstop/pitcher.

Friends’ Central – Zoe Shoemaker, junior shortstop/pitcher.

Harriton – Anna Walsh, junior shortstop.

Haverford High – Amber Moscoe, junior second baseman; Morgan Marchesani, senior left fielder/third baseman.

Merion Mercy Academy – Brooke Loonstyn, senior shortstop/pitcher; Kiersten Krouse, sophomore pitcher/shortstop.

Radnor – Cate Remphrey, senior catcher.

Villa Maria Academy – Fran Delviscio, junior shortstop; Riley Miller, junior rightfielder; Marissa Bruder, senior centerfielder.

HONORABLE MENTION

Baldwin School – Maura Smith, freshman pitcher.

Barrack Hebrew Academy – Ruthie Meles, sophomore catcher; Lillian Bernstein, sophomore second baseman.

Conestoga –Jenny Noll, junior center fielder.

Episcopal Academy – Jackie Miller, sophomore center fielder.

Friends’ Central – Julia Nierenburg, junior center fielder.

Lower Merion – Hannah Charlson, junior pitcher; Kylie Pacchione, sophomore third baseman.

Radnor – Quinn Tobias, senior third baseman; Roni Hoover, sophomore outfielder; Libby Tewksbury, senior pitcher.

Sacred Heart – Isabella Chan, senior shortstop.

– Archbishop Carroll did not submit a completed All-Main Line softball ballot.