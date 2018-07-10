GNALBL: Chadwicks beats JP Mascaro in extra innings, forces Game 2

WORCESTER >> Chadwicks beat JP Mascaro, 6-5, in eight innings Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Greater Norristown American Legion Baseball League championship series at Methacton High School.

The win forces a winner-take-all Game 2 at Methacton at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

In the top of the eighth inning, Chadwicks’ Chris Faunce, Jules Mastrocola and Jake Undercuffler hit consecutive one-out singles to load the bases. Jack House stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter and hit a sacrifice fly to rightfield to score Faunce and break the 5-5 tie.

In the bottom of the inning, Chadwicks pitcher Nick Edling tallied a strikeout before Kyle Wagner made a diving catch in centerfield to record the second out. The game ended with a line drive to shortstop.

Edling picked up the win, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings in relief. He struck out three batters to no walks and allowed one hit.

Gavin Wolfe took the loss for Mascaro. In two innings he allowed one run on three hits to go along with a walk and a hit batter.

Chadwicks got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. Dom Proietto hit a two-run single and scored on a Mastrocola fielder’s choice to give the defending champs a 3-0 lead.

The Haulers came back with three of their own in the bottom of the first. Wolfe had an RBI single and Colin Shrader plated two runs with a base hit.

Chadwicks added runs in the second and the fourth innings to take a 5-3 advantage. Proietto singled home Wagner to give his side the lead and Tyler Pastella doubled it, singling home Edling, who was a courtesy runner for Undercuffler.

Mascaro cut its deficit to 5-4 in the fourth inning when Logan Rambo scored on a double play and tied the game in the fifth when Mike Daddazio singled and scored on an error.

Jeremiah Levine started for Chadwicks and went 4.1 innings. He allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out five batters to two walks.

Chad Evans started for the Haulers, surrendering five runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out one batter and walked three.