Mercury All-Area: 2018 Softball Teams released

First Team

C: Morgan Lindsay, Upper Perkiomen, So.

1B: Alyssa Sullivan, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.

2B: Gabby Simms, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

SS: Brianna Peck, Spring-Ford, Fr.

3B: Elizabeth Nitka, Daniel Boone, So.

OF: Rylie Hijosh, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

OF: Nicole Bowen, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

OF: Sydney Hayes, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Utility: Aubrey Seal, Methacton, Sr.

Pitcher: Samantha Lindsay, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Pitcher: Taylor Lindsay, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.

Second Team

C: Kylie Hertzler, Boyertown, Jr.

1B: Ashley DellaGuardia, Spring-Ford, So.

2B: Allie Daubert, Owen J. Roberts, So.

SS: Karlee Fretz, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.

3B: Ashley Bangert, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

3B: Emily Reid, Upper Merion, Sr.

OF: Jenna Sullivan, Upper Perkiomen, Fr.

OF: Alexandra Szpindor, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

OF: Noelle Reid, Spring-Ford, Fr.

Designated Player: Caitlin McCrone, Daniel Boone, So.

Utility Player: Gianna Epps, Pottstown, Sr.

Pitcher: Heather Hall, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: MacKenzie Shaner, Logan Black.

Daniel Boone: Dani Hayes, Hannah Johns.

Hill School: Meghan Dempsey, Alexa Giacche, Kelsey Staivecki.

Methacton: Emily Kuberski, Caroline Pellicano, Abby Penjuke.

Norristown: Jordyn Bell.

Owen J. Roberts: Jordan Sylvia, Madison Twaddell, Morgan Twaddell, Casey Walker.

Perkiomen School: Lena Felix.

Perkiomen Valley: Kara Fusco, Jordan Sell.

Phoenixville: Maggie Duncan, Katharine Rutledge, Lauren Mull, Aubrie Breisblatt.

Pope John Paul II: Hope Robinson, Dani Dare, Grace Harvey, Ashley Remington.

Pottsgrove: Kelsey Hochstuhl, Kira Livezey.

Pottstown: Mikayla Hampton.

Spring-Ford: Julia Heine, Julianna Hughes, Madison Little.

Upper Merion: Lauren Del Giudice, Olivia Barr, Kayla Warren.

Coach of the Year

Lee Trythall, Daniel Boone

Third-year coach ushered in a resurgence at Daniel Boone that saw the Blazers go from an 11-10 season in 2017 to a 18-4 season in 2018 that featured the program’s first Berks County championship since 1983 and a berth in the District 3-5A playoffs