Mercury All-Area: 2018 Softball Teams released

First Team
C: Morgan Lindsay, Upper Perkiomen, So.
1B: Alyssa Sullivan, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
2B: Gabby Simms, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
SS: Brianna Peck, Spring-Ford, Fr.
3B: Elizabeth Nitka, Daniel Boone, So.
OF: Rylie Hijosh, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
OF: Nicole Bowen, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
OF: Sydney Hayes, Daniel Boone, Sr.
Utility: Aubrey Seal, Methacton, Sr.
Pitcher: Samantha Lindsay, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Pitcher: Taylor Lindsay, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
Second Team
C: Kylie Hertzler, Boyertown, Jr.
1B: Ashley DellaGuardia, Spring-Ford, So.
2B: Allie Daubert, Owen J. Roberts, So.
SS: Karlee Fretz, Upper Perkiomen, Sr.
3B: Ashley Bangert, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
3B: Emily Reid, Upper Merion, Sr.
OF: Jenna Sullivan, Upper Perkiomen, Fr.
OF: Alexandra Szpindor, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
OF: Noelle Reid, Spring-Ford, Fr.
Designated Player: Caitlin McCrone, Daniel Boone, So.
Utility Player: Gianna Epps, Pottstown, Sr.
Pitcher: Heather Hall, Daniel Boone, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: MacKenzie Shaner, Logan Black.
Daniel Boone: Dani Hayes, Hannah Johns.
Hill School: Meghan Dempsey, Alexa Giacche, Kelsey Staivecki.
Methacton: Emily Kuberski, Caroline Pellicano, Abby Penjuke.
Norristown: Jordyn Bell.
Owen J. Roberts: Jordan Sylvia, Madison Twaddell, Morgan Twaddell, Casey Walker.
Perkiomen School: Lena Felix.
Perkiomen Valley: Kara Fusco, Jordan Sell.
Phoenixville: Maggie Duncan, Katharine Rutledge, Lauren Mull, Aubrie Breisblatt.
Pope John Paul II: Hope Robinson, Dani Dare, Grace Harvey, Ashley Remington.
Pottsgrove: Kelsey Hochstuhl, Kira Livezey.
Pottstown: Mikayla Hampton.
Spring-Ford: Julia Heine, Julianna Hughes, Madison Little.
Upper Merion: Lauren Del Giudice, Olivia Barr, Kayla Warren.
Coach of the Year
Lee Trythall, Daniel Boone
Third-year coach ushered in a resurgence at Daniel Boone that saw the Blazers go from an 11-10 season in 2017 to a 18-4 season in 2018 that featured the program’s first Berks County championship since 1983 and a berth in the District 3-5A playoffs
