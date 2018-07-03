DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Track & Field First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM

Charley Dever, senior, West Chester Rustin

Finished second in the PIAA Class AAA state championships in the pole vault with a mark of 15-6, and won the District 1 Class AAA championship with a vault of 16-4. Three days before the Penn Relays this spring in a dual meet against Unionville, Dever set the state record with a vault of 17-0. Was named to PTFCA All-State third team.

Jonah Hoey, sophomore, Bishop Shanahan

Sophomore was runnerup in the 1,600 meter run at PIAA Class AAA state championships (4:17.70), as well as second in Districts. Was a key part of the Eagles’ 4×400 relay that finished first at States and allowed Shanahan to capture a share of the Class AAA state team title. Also was a strong 800 meter runner during the season.

Jared Elters, senior, Coatesville

A repeat selection on the DLN All-Area first team, Elters placed fifth at the PIAA Class AAA state championships in the 110 hurdles with a 14.57 clocking, finishing three spots higher than he did in 2017. Successfully defended his District 1 Class AAA title in the 110 hurdles with a mark of 14.65.a week after capturing his third consecutive Ches-Mont League title with a clocking of 14.56, which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

Spencer Smucker, senior, West Chester Henderson

Finished fourth in the PIAA Class AAA state championships in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:20.77. Placed second in the 1,600 meter run at the Ches-Mont Championships with a clocking of 4:22.16, which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard. An outstanding cross-country runner as well, he will be running for High Point (N.C.) University this fall.

Naheem Moore, junior, Coatesville

Finished sixth in the triple jump in the PIAA Class AAA state championships with a mark of 46-01.50, placed fourth in the same event at Districts, and his winning mark of 45-9 at the Ches-Mont Championships met the Mile Spilt US Second Team standard. Finished in the top 10 in the long jump at Districts as well.

Ricky Ortega, sophomore, Coatesville

A two-sport standout, Ortega, who is the Red Raiders’ quarterback in the fall, tossed the javelin 180-11 at the PIAA Class AAA state championships for a seventh-place finish. At the Ches-Mont Championships, his winning throw of 178-9 met the Mile Split US Second Team standard.

Julian Klenner, junior, Westtown School

A repeat selection on the DLN All-Area first team, Klemmer finished first in both the 200 meter run (21.57) and 400-meter run (48.07) at the 2018 PAISAA championships, setting meet records in both. Was PTFCA All-State honorable mention in both the 200 meter run and 400 meter run.

SECOND TEAM

Josh Hoey, senior, Bishop Shanahan

Andrew Puz, senior, Bishop Shanahan

Logan Yoquinto, senior, Bishop Shanahan

Eric Kirk, junior, Coatesville

Lex Forge, senior, Conestoga

Khalil Brown, junior, Downingtown East

John Salt, sophomore, Downingtown East

Zack DeLone, junior, Downingtown East

Quaran Brown, senior, Downingtown East

Evan Kaiser, senior, Downingtown West

Davis Piercy, junior, Kennett

Gavin Maxwell, freshman, Kennett

Sebastian Costantini, junior, Malvern Prep

Peter Borger, senior, Malvern Prep

David Bolles, senior, Malvern Prep

Brett Wagner, senior, Unionville

Cole Walker, sophomore, Unionville

Charlie Webb, junior, West Chester East

HONORABLE MENTION

Jeffrey Billig, junior Avon Grove

Matthew Murray, senior, Bishop Shanahan

Patrick Ahmed, junior, Coatesville

Donovan Brickus, sophomore, Coatesville

Roland Miles, senior, Coatesville

Noah Lanouette, sophomore, Conestoga

Charlie Verna, senior, Devon Prep

Jake Thomas, junior, Devon Prep

Dan Andris, junior, Downingtown East

Caleb Carney, junior, Downingtown East

John Ochsner, senior, Downingtown East

Justin Kiefel, senior, Downingtown West

Ethan Robinson, sophomore, Downingtown West

Tim Dyer, junior, Great Valley

Michael Shaak, senior, Malvern Prep

James Conway, junior, Unionville

Alex Reichard, junior, Westtown School

Ethan Gadra, senior, Westtown School

Jared Cooper, senior, West Chester East

Joshua Lewin, sophomore, West Chester East

Brian Zoretic, senior, West Chester Henderson