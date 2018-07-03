Connect with us

DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Track & Field First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM
Charley Dever, senior, West Chester Rustin
Finished second in the PIAA Class AAA state championships in the pole vault with a mark of 15-6, and won the District 1 Class AAA championship with a vault of 16-4. Three days before the Penn Relays this spring in a dual meet against Unionville, Dever set the state record with a vault of 17-0. Was named to PTFCA All-State third team.

Jonah Hoey, sophomore, Bishop Shanahan
Sophomore was runnerup in the 1,600 meter run at PIAA Class AAA state championships (4:17.70), as well as second in Districts. Was a key part of the Eagles’ 4×400 relay that finished first at States and allowed Shanahan to capture a share of the Class AAA state team title. Also was a strong 800 meter runner during the season.

Jared Elters, senior, Coatesville
A repeat selection on the DLN All-Area first team, Elters placed fifth at the PIAA Class AAA state championships in the 110 hurdles with a 14.57 clocking, finishing three spots higher than he did in 2017. Successfully defended his District 1 Class AAA title in the 110 hurdles with a mark of 14.65.a week after capturing his third consecutive Ches-Mont League title with a clocking of 14.56, which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

Spencer Smucker, senior, West Chester Henderson
Finished fourth in the PIAA Class AAA state championships in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:20.77. Placed second in the 1,600 meter run at the Ches-Mont Championships with a clocking of 4:22.16, which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard. An outstanding cross-country runner as well, he will be running for High Point (N.C.) University this fall.

Naheem Moore, junior, Coatesville
Finished sixth in the triple jump in the PIAA Class AAA state championships with a mark of 46-01.50, placed fourth in the same event at Districts, and his winning mark of 45-9 at the Ches-Mont Championships met the Mile Spilt US Second Team standard. Finished in the top 10 in the long jump at Districts as well.

Ricky Ortega, sophomore, Coatesville
A two-sport standout, Ortega, who is the Red Raiders’ quarterback in the fall, tossed the javelin 180-11 at the PIAA Class AAA state championships for a seventh-place finish. At the Ches-Mont Championships, his winning throw of 178-9 met the Mile Split US Second Team standard.

Julian Klenner, junior, Westtown School
A repeat selection on the DLN All-Area first team, Klemmer finished first in both the 200 meter run (21.57) and 400-meter run (48.07) at the 2018 PAISAA championships, setting meet records in both. Was PTFCA All-State honorable mention in both the 200 meter run and 400 meter run.

SECOND TEAM
Josh Hoey, senior, Bishop Shanahan
Andrew Puz, senior, Bishop Shanahan
Logan Yoquinto, senior, Bishop Shanahan
Eric Kirk, junior, Coatesville
Lex Forge, senior, Conestoga
Khalil Brown, junior, Downingtown East
John Salt, sophomore, Downingtown East
Zack DeLone, junior, Downingtown East
Quaran Brown, senior, Downingtown East
Evan Kaiser, senior, Downingtown West
Davis Piercy, junior, Kennett
Gavin Maxwell, freshman, Kennett
Sebastian Costantini, junior, Malvern Prep
Peter Borger, senior, Malvern Prep
David Bolles, senior, Malvern Prep
Brett Wagner, senior, Unionville
Cole Walker, sophomore, Unionville
Charlie Webb, junior, West Chester East

HONORABLE MENTION
Jeffrey Billig, junior Avon Grove
Matthew Murray, senior, Bishop Shanahan
Patrick Ahmed, junior, Coatesville
Donovan Brickus, sophomore, Coatesville
Roland Miles, senior, Coatesville
Noah Lanouette, sophomore, Conestoga
Charlie Verna, senior, Devon Prep
Jake Thomas, junior, Devon Prep
Dan Andris, junior, Downingtown East
Caleb Carney, junior, Downingtown East
John Ochsner, senior, Downingtown East
Justin Kiefel, senior, Downingtown West
Ethan Robinson, sophomore, Downingtown West
Tim Dyer, junior, Great Valley
Michael Shaak, senior, Malvern Prep
James Conway, junior, Unionville
Alex Reichard, junior, Westtown School
Ethan Gadra, senior, Westtown School
Jared Cooper, senior, West Chester East
Joshua Lewin, sophomore, West Chester East
Brian Zoretic, senior, West Chester Henderson

