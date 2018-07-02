All-Delco Girls Track & Field: Junior throwers Beebe, Brown part of class

In addition to Athlete of the Year Grace Forbes of Strath Haven, the All-Delco girls track team includes:

Siani Barnes, Upper Darby: Upper Darby has produced a number of outstanding triple jumpers over the last several years and Barnes, a sophomore, is keeping that tradition alive. She turned in the best jump of her career (37-3) to take second at the Delco Championships. That’s the fourth-best effort by a Royal since 2007, according to pa.milesplit.com. Barnes didn’t stop there. She placed sixth at the District 1 Class 3A championships to earn her first trip to the state meet, where she placed 11th.

Riley Beebe, Garnet Valley: Beebe has made quite a mark in the javelin at Garnet Valley. She has the top 15 throws, and 18 of the best 19, in meets recorded by pa.milesplit.com since 2011. Her best, a heave of 136-3, earned the junior the title of Delco champion. She went on to take second at the Central League championships, third at the District 1 Class 3A meet and 13th at the PIAA championships.

Jordan Brown, Strath Haven: This was a breakout year for the junior thrower. She had career bests in both the shot put (39-10) and discus (105-0) to earn All-Delco honors for the first time. Jordan won both events at the Delco and Central League championships, breaking a 30-year-old school record in the shot put with the best throw of her career. She concentrated on the shot after that and took third at the District 1 Class 3A championships and 14th at the state meet. Her top heave in the discus was at Centrals.

Kyra Carroll, Penn Wood: The 800 was clearly Delco’s strongest event in 2018 and Carroll is the latest outstanding metric half-miler to come out of Penn Wood. A two-time All-Delco, she was third in the 800 at both the Delco and District 1 Class 3A championships and took eighth to earn a medal at the state meet. Carroll also was a key contributor to Penn Wood’s 4 x 400- and 4 x 800-meter relay teams. She teamed with fellow All-Delco Elicia Moore, Shaniyh Toodles, and Fanta Konde to take second in the Class 3A 4 x 400 at the PIAA Championships.

Brianna Foster Ridley: The only freshman on the first team, Foster had quite a rookie season for the Green Raiders. She won the 200 in her first varsity invitational race (at Rustin). She finished the season with the best time in the county in the 200 (25.52 seconds) and No. 2 in the 100 (12.40), and was one of 24 county female athletes to qualify for the PIAA Class 3A championships in an individual event. Foster was the Delco champ in the 100 and 200, placed sixth in the 200 at the District 1 championships to qualify for the state meet for the first time in her career.

Dana Hubbell. Strath Haven: To understand just how versatile Hubbell is, all you have to do is look at the county outdoor honor roll. The junior finished first in the 100 hurdles, third in the triple jump, tied for fourth in the high jump and seventh in the 300 hurdles. The 100 hurdles, though, is her strongest event. She was the Delco and Central League champ in the event and took seventh at the District 1 Class 3A championships to earn a spot in the state meet. Hubbell also took fourth in both the high and triple jumps, and was seventh in the 300 hurdles at the Delco Champs.

Tara Higgins, Penncrest: On Penncrest’s roster on pa.milesplit.com, under specialty, Higgins wrote “Wherever the team needs me.” The two-time All-Delco wasn’t kidding. She’s competed in the javelin, shot put, long jump, high jump, 100, 200, 400, 800 100 and 300 hurdles in her career. Her best event, though, was the javelin. She had the top throw in the county (137-1), which she did to finish fifth at the Penn Relays. She would follow that up with a second-place finish at Delcos, a win at Centrals, a second-place finish at districts and a fifth in the PIAA Class 3A championships.

Cecilia Katcavage, Haverford High: In a year of strong throwers, the senior and two-time All-Delco pick was among the best in the shot put and

javelin, two completely different disciplines. She took second at the Delco and Central League championships, fifth at the District 1 Class 3A championships and 19th at the state meet in the shot put. Katcavage also was third, third and seventh in the javelin at the Delco, Central and District 1 championships. She also threw the discus for the Fords.

Tatiyana Laylor, Penn Wood: Laylor has been one of Delco’s top sprinter for two years. The senior had the fastest time in the county in the 100 (12.34 seconds) and the fourth best in the 200 (25.90). Laylor was second in the 100 meters and third in the 200 meters at the Delco Championships. Laylor went on to take sixth in the 100 at the District 1 Class 3A championships to earn a trip to Shippensburg for the PIAA Championships for the second year in a row, where she advanced to the semifinals. The senior also was a key member of Penn Wood’s 4 x 100-meter relay team.

Meghan Lynch, Ridley: Versatility also was Lynch’s calling card. She ranked first in the county in the long and triple jumps, second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. The junior won both the long and triple jumps, and was second in the 100 hurdles at the Delco Championships. The triple jump, though, was her strongest event. She finished 14th at the Penn Relays, fifth at the District 1 Class 3A championships and 10th at the PIAA Championships.

Elicia Moore, Penn Wood: A classic 200 and 400 sprinter, Moore, a junior, is a member of three Delco record relay teams (4 x 200, 4 x 400, sprint medley). This season she developed into one of the premier 400-meter runners in the state to earn All-Delco honors for the second time in her career. She won the Delco title for the second year in a row with a personal best time of 57.10. She went on to place third in the 400 at the District 1 Class 3A Championships and eighth in the state meet. She anchored Penn Wood’s 4 x 400 relay team to second place at the state meet.

Elizabeth Mancini, Cardinal O’Hara: Mancini had a senior year to remember. She won the PIAA Class 3A title in cross county to earn Runner of the Year honors from the Daily Times and followed that up by making the All-Delco track team for the third time. Mancini just missed earning a medal in the girls 3A 1,600-meter championship at the PIAA Championships with a ninth-place finish in a personal best time of 5:04.66. Mancini won the District 12 3A title in both the 1,600 and 3,200, and won the mile and 3,200 at the Philadelphia Catholic League championships.

Jessica Schneider, Notre Dame: Versatility is Schneider’s strength as she is solid running everything from the 800 to the 3,200. The junior won the 800 at the Inter-Ac League championships for the second year in a row, was second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200, and followed that up with a third-place finish in the 800 and a fifth in the 1,600 at the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship. Schneider closed out the season with a third-place finish in the mile at the New Balance outdoor championships.

Keara Seasholtz, Radnor: All Seasholtz did was get better as the season progressed. the sophomore posted the three best times of her career at the Delco, district and state championship meets. She was second at Delcos and District 1 Class 3A championships and took fifth at the state meet with a personal best and school record time of 2:13.37 to become the first female athlete from Radnor to medal at the state meet since Lydia Ali took second in the Class 3A 100 and 200 in 2011.

Hannah Oropollo, Bonner & Prendergast: Image a basketball player trying to practice without a court or a pitcher learning how to throw without a mound. That’s basically what Oropollo had to do in her career as a pole vaulter. There was no place at school to work on the event so the senior had to improvise while developing into a two-time Catholic League and District 12 champion, a Delco champ, and a three-time state meet participant. The Bloomsburg-bound senior saved her best for last when she vaulted 10-0 at the PIAA Class 3A championships.