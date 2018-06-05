Haverford School’s Varsity Four finishes first at SRAA Nationals

The Haverford School crew team had some fine performances at the recent Scholastic Rowing Association of America (SRAA) National Championships in Pennsauken, N.J.

Haverford School’s Varsity Four of Tim Scheuritzel, Jack Costello, Aidan Leavy, David McKay and Nelson Liu won their event, posting the fastest times in all three rounds (heats, semis, and finals).

Haverford’s JV Quad and Freshman Four also advanced to finals. The JV Quad (Thomas Russell, Jeff Pendergast, Owen Vanderzwan, and Sebastian Bilash) won bronze and the Freshman Quad (Beau Christopher, Sen Zelov, George Lanchoney, and Henri Wache) placed fifth.