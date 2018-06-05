Errors costly as Shanahan falls in first round of states

WEST GROVE—Give a good team extra outs, and you are going to have problems, and Solanco is a good team. The Mares took advantage of four Shanahan errors to score five unearned runs to end the Eagles’ post-season run with a 5-0 victory at Avon High School in the opening round of the PIAA, Class 5A tournament Tuesday afternoon.

“You make as many errors as we did, you’re never going to win a game at states,” said Shanahan coach Ron Savastio. “I just feel bad for all these girls and especially Devon (Miller). But tip my hat to Solanco, they played great today.”

The early innings had all the signs of a pitcher’s duel, with Miller striking out five of the first six batters she faced and her counterpart for Solanco, Hanna Phillips, perfect for the first 4 2/3 before hitting a batter to end the perfecto.

But the Mares pushed across two runs in the third to break the tie. Phillips (3 for 3, 2R) helped herself, picking up just the third hit against Miller all post-season. Alyssa Henretty followed, dropping down a bunt and reaching on an error. Henretty and Phillips each moved up a base on the miscue. Phillips came in to score when a high strike from Miller eluded the catcher, while Henretty scored on a RBI single from Kara McLune.

“We got the hits when we needed them,” said Solanco Coach Brett Miller. “Put enough balls in play and got the key hits against a tough pitcher. Then the girls made some great plays on defense and Hanna pitched a great game.”

Solanco scored another three in the fifth on a single from Phillips, a double from Randi Rambo, who made some highlight reel plays at short for the Mares, and two Shanahan errors.

Shanahan never really threatened, picking up just one hit, a bunt single from Katy Newton, and saw just one runner reach scoring position.

Miller, who picked up her 300th strikeout of the season in the second inning, allowed five unearned runs on five hits. She struck out 11 to bring the season total to 308, and did not walk a batter. Miller finished the post season with 65 strikeouts in 31 innings of work.

The loss ends the season for the Eagles, but it was one the graduating seniors will all remember fondly, winning the first District 1 Championship under Savastio.

“All four years have been all about having fun,” said senior Katy Newton, who will be continuing her academic career at the University of Delaware next year. “I met Annie Weyand and Casey McCallister when we all came in as freshmen, and they are like sisters to me. I’ve met so many great girls over four years, to go out winning a district championship means the world to me and to all of us.”

Solanco 5 Shanahan 0

Solanco AB R H RBI Shanahan AB R H RBI

McLune—2B 4 1 1 1 Newton—C 3 0 1 0

Rambo—SS 4 1 1 1 McAllister—2B 3 0 0 0

Mower—1B 3 0 0 0 Miller—P 3 0 0 0

Eshelman—C 3 0 0 0 Weyand—CF 3 0 0 0

Dean—3B 3 0 0 0 Peterson—3B 3 0 0 0

Townsley—RF 3 0 0 0 Sano—LF 2 0 0 0

Phillips—P 3 2 3 0 Rosfelder—1B 2 0 0 0

Henretty—LF 2 1 0 0 Keiper—SS 1 0 0 0

McDowell—CF 3 0 0 0 Calabria—RF 2 0 0 0

Totals 28 5 5 2 Totals 22 0 1 0

2B—Rambo

Solanco 0 0 2 0 3 0 0—5

Shanahan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0

Pitching IP R H BB K

Solanco

Phillips (W) 7 0 1 1 8

Shanahan

Miller (L) 7 5 5 0 11