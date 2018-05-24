Corcimiglia’s walk-off hit moves Delco Christian into district final

A baserunning blunder earlier in the game may have cost Clay Corcimiglia and Delaware County Christian School the opportunity to play for a District 1 Class 1A baseball championship next week.
Luckily, Corcimiglia had a chance to make things right.
Corcimiglia redeemed himself at the plate in the most clutch situation when he smacked a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the No. 2 Knights past third-seeded Plumstead Christian, 13-12.
Corcimiglia delivered the walk-off knock with two outs and the bases loaded. Robert Lucas, who had three walks from the leadoff spot, scored the winning run.
Dave Miller laced a pair of doubles for DC. Brett Tanis earned the win on the mound and also had a two-base hit.
Delco Christian plays top-seeded Faith Christian for the District 1 Class 1A championship Wednesday at Plymouth Township Park.
In the PAISAA tournament:
Episcopal Academy 3, Shipley 0 >> Jack O’Reilly pitched a gem over six innings to lead the Churchmen into the semifinal round. O’Reilly scattered four hits while striking out eight.
Isaiah Payton belted a solo home run and Mitch Pagano chipped in with an RBI single for Episcopal.
Malvern Prep 11, Haverford School 1 >> The Fords were no match for the Friars in a game that ended in the fifth inning. Brady Devereux hurled a complete game with eight punchouts. Lonnie White led the way offensively for Malvern, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Connor Dillon and Jordan Dissin both drove in two runs.
