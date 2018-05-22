Baldwin wins three medals at PAISAA track championships

Bryn Mawr >> The Baldwin School track team concluded its season on a high note by winning three medals at the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PAISAA) State Championship meet hosted by The Hill School Monday.
The Polar Bears’ 4×800 relay team of freshman Kahlia Bailey, senior Absara Irgau, sophomore Katherine Yang and sophomore Acey Pratt won a first place gold medal with a time of 9:43.97.
Baldwin’s 4×400 relay team of Irgau, Pratt, Yang and eighth-grader Kaya Weiser ran a 4:06 to bring home a second place silver medal.
Acey Pratt ran a personal best time of 57.7 to win a second place silver medal in the 400 meter dash.
