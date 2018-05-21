Carroll’s extends girls lacrosse championship streak to 18

ASTON >> More than three minutes had ticked off the clock at Neumann University Monday evening, and the only goal on the board in the Philadelphia Catholic League final belonged to Cardinal O’Hara.

This would be a trivial juncture had it happened to any team other than the Archbishop Carroll girls lacrosse juggernaut, whose last failure to win a Catholic League title came with George W. Bush as president.

“We definitely did have a slow start,” midfielder Kelli Anne Matey admitted, “but after that, we just kept going.”

Eighteen turned into the number of the day, as in 18 straight PCL titles thanks to an 18-3 win over O’Hara. That was despite O’Hara scoring first and the game being tied at 1 eight minutes in.

Then Carroll did what Carroll usually does, sparked by five goals in 93 seconds to wrest control of the game away. It was 9-2 at half, and Carroll (16-2) never looked back, the reigning PIAA Class 3A champions subbing liberally along the way.

“If it’s a slow start, I feel like we find what’s wrong and we figure it out and we compose ourselves,” Matey said. “Usually that leads to success where we can keep it going.”

Monday, that meant shoring up the offense with fewer turnovers and picking the right spots to aim shots at O’Hara goalie Jackie Deuber-Peterson, who was excellent in the face of incessant Carroll pressure. Matey opened the scoring for Carroll and notched two of her three goals in the first half, part of an 8-0 run that put an abrupt halt to any upset hopes.

Katie Detwiler added four goals and two assists as well as nine draw controls. Alex Cabahug-Almonte paired two goals with four assists, while Sydney D’Orsogna added a goal and four helpers. Madison Henry (two goals, two assists), Julianna Keith (goal, assist) and Jess Sulouff (two goals) also contributed to the onslaught.

The win is the 18th straight trophy under coach Lorraine Beers, but after last year’s success, it’s more an appetizer to start Carroll’s postseason than the dessert to wrap up the regular campaign.

“It’s fun,” Matey said, “but I think it’s better going to states and competing with really tough teams with the same skill level as us. It’s the start.”