Springfield overpowers Henderson; advances to District 1 semifinals

SPRINGFIELD >> The participants during Friday’s District 1 2A Boys’ Lacrosse Quarterfinal clash at Cardinal O’Hara staged a couple epic battles a year ago. The rematch, however, was quite anticlimactic.

Springfield edged West Chester Henderson twice last season, each by a single goal, in the district final and later in the state title game. But the second-seeded Cougars had very little trouble dispatching the Warriors this time, overpowering Henderson 15-3 in a postseason matchup that was, essentially, over at the half.

“I love the effort we gave,” said Springfield head coach Tom Lemieux. “The scorebook is going to show our attack scoring goals, but it took a lot of hard work getting the ground balls and riding. That’s what we believe in.”

At one stretch sandwiched around the intermission, the Cougars scored eight goals in a row against an opponent that headed into the contest with 13 wins in its last 14 outings. Now 15-2 overall, Springfield advances to the District 1 Semifinals, where they will take on Central League foe Radnor on Tuesday.

Henderson’s season ends with a 13-5 mark. And Warriors’ head coach Paul Stankewicz was impressed with the opposition.

“I thought (Springfield) was the dominant team from start to finish in every aspect of the game,” he said. “We really weren’t in it from the beginning.”

Seventh-seeded Henderson had no answer for the Cougars’ front attack line of Kyle Long, Joe DeBernardi and Michael Tulski. In all, the Long-to-DeBernardi connection accounted for four Springfield goals, including three in a dominating first half. And Tulski finished with a game-high six goals.

“(Long and DeBernardi) have something special. And with Tulski, that’s three seniors who have been playing together for a long time,” Lemieux pointed out.

“Sometimes you get the bounces. We were fortunate to finish opportunities. Our kids have played in some big games.”

The soggy weather should have been a disadvantage for the Cougars as the game venue was moved from Springfield’s grass field to the drier turf at Cardinal O’Hara. But playing at a neutral site certainly didn’t faze the Cougars.

“With the season on the line, we have a lot of seniors and we wanted to play for them and get a big win,” said DeBernardi, who finished with five goals and three assists.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it was easy, we just clicked tonight. Everyone contributed and carried out their roles.”

On the flip side, Henderson was careless with the ball, managed to generate just six shots on goal, and ended up losing its composure and committing several ill-advised penalties.

“We did a lot of things we shouldn’t do,” Stankewicz admitted. “Springfield was just too good. They finished when they had the chances. They are an excellent team.”

Deadlocked at 1-1 in the early going, Springfield broke it open with six consecutive first half goals to take a commanding 7-1 lead into the break. DeBernardi and Tulski scored two goals apiece in the rally, and Long dished out three of his game-high seven assists.

“We had a very good week of practice despite the rain. Plus we got a scrimmage in against La Salle and we were ready,” said Long, who has signed to play Division I lacrosse at Maryland.

“Even if it’s in a different season, it’s always hard to beat a team three straight times. Plus, (Henderson) had the revenge factor, so we knew if we didn’t play our ‘A’ game, it could be a long night.”

The Cougars didn’t back off in the third quarter, and proceeded to outscore the Warriors 8-1. And following a seemingly endless string of Long-to-DeBernardi goals, the duo switched it up when DeBernardi forced a turnover deep in Henderson territory and got it to Long for his only goal, on a nifty behind-the-back flip.

“It was a little role reversal,” DeBernardi said.

“Everybody shares the ball on this team and that’s the biggest area of growth this season,” Long added. “There is a lot of trust between the guys out there.

“Tulski, Joe and I have had a lot of great games in the playoffs together. Tonight was just one of those nights where things were clicking.”

Archer Rymiwszewski paced Henderson with two goals and Joe Saulino added a goal and an assist.

“We had some opportunities in the first half and we didn’t cash in,” Stankewicz said. “If we did, maybe it would have been respectable. We weren’t every respectable.

“And what happened last year had no effect on this game except that (Springfield) has a lot of kids back.”

Statistically, the faceoff showdown between the Cougars’ Zack Broomall and the Warriors’ Luke Wierman was a wash. But Springfield capitalized on most of its possessions.

“It starts in the faceoff circle,” Lemieux explained. “(Wierman) is one of the best around and I thought (Broomall) competed, but it’s not just one guy. We look at it as a three-man unit. As long as we play together and play as a unit, we do well.”

The Long-DeBernardi-Tulski line finished with 22 of the team’s 28 total points.

“This is a big rivalry,” DeBernardi said. “We played them twice last year and, fortunately, we beat them both times. We knew (Henderson) would be gunning for us, but we were gunning for them.”

Springfield 15, West Chester Henderson 3

West Chester Henderson 1 0 1 1 – 3

Springfield 3 4 8 0 — 15

W.C. Henderson goals: Rymiszewski 2, Jo. Saulino.

Springfield goals: Tulski 6, DeBernardi 5, Long, Spence 2, DiFonso.

Goalie saves: Dampman (WCH) 7; Donegan (S) 3.