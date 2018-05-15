The last time Episcopal Academy played The Haverford School, the Fords needed an overtime goal from TJ Malone to come out on top.
The Churchmen will get a chance to avenge that loss when the two teams square off Friday in the semifinals of the Inter-Ac League tournament at Cabrini University.
Gabe Furey scored three goals and handed out an assist to help EA earn that rematch with a 10-6 victory over Germantown Academy in the quarterfinal round of the league tournament.
Rowan Brumbaugh added two goals and one assist. Charlie Cunniffe chipped in with two goals and goalie Matt Chess stopped nine shots.
Comments
Recent News
-
Radnor’s run in districts continues in big way
You have to go back three years to find the last time the Radnor...
-
Episcopal Academy wins to book Haverford rematch
The last time Episcopal Academy played The Haverford School, the Fords needed an overtime...
-
Over the rainbow, shuffled lacrosse schedule lies
CONCORD >> Right out of the gates Tuesday afternoon, the Garnet Valley attack deluged...
-
Boys Volleyball/ 6 hours ago
Souderton advances past Haverford, into District 1-3A quarterfinals
FRANCONIA >> Haverford’s road through districts began with a pretty big obstacle. “We know...
-
Spring Sports/ 8 hours ago
Methacton handles Upper Dublin, advances to second round of districts
UPPER DUBLIN >> Sydney Tornetta scored four goals to lead No. 20 Methacton to...
-
Spring Sports/ 10 hours ago
Delco girls lacrosse stat leaders, May 15
(Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Monday May 14; for questions...
-
Girls Golf/ 15 hours ago
Agnes Irwin golfer Kaitlyn Lees is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The Agnes Irwin senior captured her second consecutive Inter-Ac Golf Tournament title (third overall)...
-
Top Story/ 1 day ago
Avon Grove clinches Ches-Mont National with win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH—With ace pitcher Rachel Butler out with an injury, Avon Grove turned to...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Kern, Davis combine to help Interboro to perfect finish in Del Val
Nick Kern pitched an abbreviated no-hitter and Tyler Davis contributed two triples and three...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 day ago
Delco Softball Roundup: Sun Valley’s Gutowiecz shuts down Kennett
Maddie Gutowiecz pitched nine shutout innings Monday to lead Sun Valley to a 1-0...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 day ago
Grady’s return helps spark Cardinal O’Hara to first-round victory
MARPLE >> Before Monday’s Catholic League first-round lacrosse game, Cardinal O’Hara junior Erin Grady...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 day ago
McNichol opts to step down at Notre Dame
Mary Beth McNichol, a 500-game winner and member of the Delaware County Athletes Hall...