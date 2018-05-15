Connect with us

Spring Sports

Episcopal Academy wins to book Haverford rematch

The last time Episcopal Academy played The Haverford School, the Fords needed an overtime goal from TJ Malone to come out on top.

The Churchmen will get a chance to avenge that loss when the two teams square off Friday in the semifinals of the Inter-Ac League tournament at Cabrini University.

Gabe Furey scored three goals and handed out an assist to help EA earn that rematch with a 10-6 victory over Germantown Academy in the quarterfinal round of the league tournament.

Rowan Brumbaugh added two goals and one assist. Charlie Cunniffe chipped in with two goals and goalie Matt Chess stopped nine shots.

