Delco girls lacrosse stat leaders, May 15

(Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Monday May 14; for questions or corrections, email mdegeorge@delcotimes.com).
Goals
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 58
Morgan Reed, Interboro 56
Keri Barnett, Interboro 53
Katie Crager, Episcopal Academy 52
Dana Carlson, Springfield 47
Grace Harding, Penncrest 47
Regan Nealon, Garnet Valley 46
Emily Wills, Agnes Irwin 45
Hannah Gillespie, Notre Dame 42
Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy 43
Gillian Brennan, Strath Haven 41
Olivia Little, Springfield 41
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin 41
Cate Cox, Radnor 40
Anna DiRita, Cardinal O’Hara 39
Nora Janzer, Haverford 39
Molly May, Radnor 39
Kaely Cristello, Marple Newtown 38
Julianna George, Penncrest 38
Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley 37
Kamryn McNeal, Garnet Valley 37
Sophie Haase, Strath Haven 36
Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll 35
Rachel Familetti, Cardinal O’Hara 34
Willa Hetznecker, Haverford 34
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 34
Sydney Wolfington, Agnes Irwin 34
Julia Feraiolo, Cardinal O’Hara 33
Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin 33
Julie Schickling, Springfield 32
Alex Hark, Agnes Irwin 30
Carly Baillis, Penncrest 29
Kelly Coyle, Notre Dame 29
Kenna Kaut, Penncrest 29
Ally Marino, Episcopal Academy 29
Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 29
Kathryn Toohey, Garnet Valley 29
Logan O’Donnell, Penncrest 28
Madi McKee, Garnet Valley 27
Riley Street, Academy Park 27
Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy 26
Claire Gola, Notre Dame 26
Haley Adam, Ridley 25
Paige Dorwart, Interboro 25
Cam Faith, Garnet Valley 25
Monica Lebaudy, Delco Christian 25
Olivia Memenger, Strath Haven 25
Reilly Morgan, Haverford 25
Kacy Hogarth, Agnes Irwin 24
Georgie Gorelick, Notre Dame 23
Rachel Smith, Ridley 23
Corrinne Stratton, Ridley 23
Julianne Carey, Agnes Irwin 22
Margot Hotham, Strath Haven 22
Braedyn Thompson, Delco Christian 22
Anna Brown, Sun Valley 21
Amber Germer, Archbishop Carroll 21
Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy 21
Shayna Flory, Academy Park 20
Erin Gormley, Springfield 20
Marissa Mullan, Interboro 20
Assists
Cate Cox, Radnor 39
Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy 37
Kelly Coyle, Notre Dame 28
Marissa Mullan, Interboro 28
Morgan Reed, Interboro 23
Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 22
Kara Nealon, Garnet Valley 22
Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy 20
Amber Germer, Archbishop Carroll 20
Olivia Little, Springfield 20
Julianna George, Penncrest 19
Kamryn McNeal, Garnet Valley 19
Alex Hark, Agnes Irwin 18
Kacy Hogarth, Agnes Irwin 17
Olivia Memenger, Strath Haven 17
Keri Barnett, Interboro 16
Gillian Brennan, Strath Haven 16
Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll 16
Mikayla Dever, Notre Dame 16
Cat Belveal, Radnor 14
Alex Cabahug-Almonte, Archbishop Carroll 14
Madison Henry, Archbishop Carroll 14
Madi McKee, Garnet Valley 14
Sydney Wolfington, Agnes Irwin 14
Willa Hetznecker, Haverford 13
Kenna Kaut, Penncrest 13
Logan O’Donnell, Penncrest 13
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 13
Carly Baillis, Penncrest 12
Caroline Burt, Episcopal Academy 12
Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley 12
Grace Harding, Penncrest 12
Paige Kostack, Marple Newtown 12
Ally Marino, Episcopal Academy 12
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin 12
Nora Janzer, Haverford 11
Molly May, Radnor 11
Marissa Mea, Interboro 11
Maggie O’Brien, Notre Dame 11
Dana Carlson, Springfield 10
Paige Dorwart, Interboro 10
Claire Gola, Notre Dame 10
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 10
Emily Raech, Strath Haven 10
Points
Cate Cox, Radnor 79
Morgan Reed, Interboro 79
Keri Barnett, Interboro 69
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 68
Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy 63
Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy 63
Olivia Little, Springfield 61
Grace Harding, Penncrest 59
Gillian Brennan, Strath Haven 57
Dana Carlson, Springfield 57
Katie Crager, Episcopal Academy 57
Kelly Coyle, Notre Dame 57
Julianna George, Penncrest 57
Kamryn McNeal, Garnet Valley 56
Regan Nealon, Garnet Valley 53
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin 53
Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll 51
Hannah Gillespie, Notre Dame 51
Belle Mastropietro, Springfield 51
Emily Wills, Agnes Irwin 51
Nora Janzer, Haverford 50
Molly May, Radnor 50
Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley 49
Alex Hark, Agnes Irwin 48
Marissa Mullan, Interboro 48
Sydney Wolfington, Agnes Irwin 48
Willa Hetznecker, Haverford 47
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 47
Kaely Cristello, Marple Newtown 46
Anna DiRita, Cardinal O’Hara 45
Sophie Haase, Strath Haven 42
Kenna Kaut, Penncrest 42
Olivia Memenger, Strath Haven 42
Carly Baillis, Penncrest 41
Amber Germer, Archbishop Carroll 41
Kacy Hogarth, Agnes Irwin 41
Ally Marino, Episcopal Academy 41
Madi McKee, Garnet Valley 41
Logan O’Donnell, Penncrest 41
Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin 40
Julie Feraiolo, Cardinal O’Hara 37
Claire Gola, Notre Dame 36
Julie Schickling, Springfield 36
Kathryn Toohey, Garnet Valley 36
Paige Dorwart, Interboro 35
Rachel Familetti, Cardinal O’Hara 35
Mikayla Dever, Notre Dame 34
Kara Nealon, Garnet Valley 33
Alex Cabahug-Almonte, Archbishop Carroll 32
Cam Faith, Garnet Valley 31
Georgie Gorelick, Notre Dame 31
Reilly Morgan, Haverford 31
Stats incomplete for: Bonner & Prendergast, Upper Darby, Sacred Heart, Chichester
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Volleyball/ 1 hour ago
Souderton Area advances past Haverford and into quarterfinals
FRANCONIA >> Haverford’s road through districts began with a pretty big obstacle. “We know...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Methacton handles Upper Dublin, advances to second round of districts
UPPER DUBLIN >> Sydney Tornetta scored four goals to lead No. 20 Methacton to...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Delco girls lacrosse stat leaders, May 15
(Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Monday May 14; for questions...
-
Girls Golf/ 10 hours ago
Agnes Irwin golfer Kaitlyn Lees is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week
The Agnes Irwin senior captured her second consecutive Inter-Ac Golf Tournament title (third overall)...
-
Top Story/ 21 hours ago
Avon Grove clinches Ches-Mont National with win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH—With ace pitcher Rachel Butler out with an injury, Avon Grove turned to...
-
Baseball/ 21 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Kern, Davis combine to help Interboro to perfect finish in Del Val
Nick Kern pitched an abbreviated no-hitter and Tyler Davis contributed two triples and three...
-
Spring Sports/ 21 hours ago
Delco Softball Roundup: Sun Valley’s Gutowiecz shuts down Kennett
Maddie Gutowiecz pitched nine shutout innings Monday to lead Sun Valley to a 1-0...
-
Spring Sports/ 22 hours ago
Grady’s return helps spark Cardinal O’Hara to first-round victory
MARPLE >> Before Monday’s Catholic League first-round lacrosse game, Cardinal O’Hara junior Erin Grady...
-
Winter Sports/ 22 hours ago
McNichol opts to step down at Notre Dame
Mary Beth McNichol, a 500-game winner and member of the Delaware County Athletes Hall...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
Downingtown West blanks Great Valley for fourth straight Ches-Mont National title
DOWNINGTOWN >> This is getting to be quite a habit. One Downingtown West would...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
La Salle starts big, tops Archbishop Wood for PCL’s top seed
WARMINSTER >> As his teammates mobbed to meet him, Andrew Cossetti let out a...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 1 day ago
Archbishop Carroll advances past Archbishop Wood in PCL first round
RADNOR >> Every time Archbishop Wood made a run at Archbishop Carroll, the Patriots...