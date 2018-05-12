Delco Baseball Roundup: Dellispriscoli’s big bat helps Interboro beat Ridley

Jared Dellipriscoli laced a bases-clearing triple to break the game open and starter Tim Convery pitched four strong innings as Interboro cruised past Ridley, 10-2, in a nonleague contest.

Dellipriscoli’s three-base knock gave the Bucs a commanding lead in the bottom of the sixth. Aaron Stankiewicz went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and

Mike Ventura scored three runs.

Archbishop Carroll 7, Garnet Valley 3 >> Tyler Kehoe, Dan Crossan, Owen Evans and Jake Kelchner all collected two hits to pace the Patriots (14-3) over the visiting Jaguars. Kehoe smacked a two-run triple, while Crossan and Evans both had two RBIs. Kamal Gray pitched five innings to get the win.

Cole Palis led the Jags with two hits and two runs scored. Nick Wiesendanger drove in two runs.