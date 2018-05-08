Main Line rowers shine at PSRA City Championships

Main Line high school crew teams did well at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association (PSRA) City Championships May 6. What follows are highlights as submitted to Main Line Media News by the respective teams:
Baldwin School
Baldwin’s freshman quad, comprised of Ava Olson, Jessica Zhu, Mimi Salgado, and stroke seat Jasmine Bell, advanced to the finals, and with just 10 seconds separating second from fifth place, Baldwin girls found themselves close behind boathouse co-tenants from Penn Charter at the finish line for a fifth place finish.
In the junior varsity boats, Baldwin B, bowed by Jada Williams and stroked by Samantha Baron, took the lead in the afternoon’s final to earn a bronze medal 0.19 seconds ahead of Penn Charter. In Baldwin A, bow seat Jessica Shen fought through a midrace cramp, working with stroke seat Avalon Rosenberger against huge obstacles to finish fifth, edging ahead of competitors from Holy Angels by less than four tenths of a second.
Episcopal Academy
The Girls Novice 8 + which was comprised of stroke Lily Haupt, Bridget Egan, Margot LeRoux, Hadley DeBruyn, Mary Cipperman, Ruth Engelman, Julia Rushton, Mary Grace Konopka, and cox Kenna McMeekin, placed first with a time of 5:16.12, edging out Notre Dame for a win and a gold medal.
The Boys Novice 8 +, which was comprised of Michael Yu in stroke, Peter Woodville, Chase Anderson, Arya Venugopalan, Glay Yang, Charlie Barton, Jimmy Bruder, Tony Thomas and cox Justin Morgan, placed third with a time of 4:54.26 and received a bronze medal.
The Girls Varsity 2 X, which included athletes Rachel Barber and Alexandra Peyton, placed sixth with a time of 6:03.69. The Girls Varsity 4X, which was comprised of Josephine Konopka, Morgan Gantt, Allison Lee and Brooke Kraftson, placed second with a time of 5:08.40 and received a silver medal.
Harriton
The Girls Lightweight 4+ team of Jordan Levy (cox), Ava Sack, Olivia Sutor, Angelina Astillero and Kennedy Anderson finished first, as did the Boys Novice 4+ boat of Amol Jhala (cox), Benjamin Kozloff, Jackson Traynor, Sean Maloney and Brandon Martin.
The Girls Novice 4+ of Hana Kichline (cox), Yasmine Meziani, Katherine Sloan, Laney Gold-Rappe and Lyrica Robinson finished second. The Girls JV 4+ of Emily Duffy (cox), Rachel Fuchs, Caroline Yagodich, Raquel Levit and Mary Elizabeth Fitzpatrick placed third, as did the Boys Varsity 1x of Niels Terwiesch.
The Girls Varsity 4+ of Natasha Skorupski (cox), Ellison Greenhalgh, Amelia Rieser, Graciela McDonogh-Wong and MaryGrace Ling finished fifth.
Harriton had three Scholastic Nationals Qualifiers – Girls Lightweight 4+, Girls JV4+ and Girls Varsity 4+.
Haverford School
The Haverford School Varsity Four of Jack Costello, Aidan Leavy, David McKay, Tim Scheuritzel and Nelson Liu won a gold medal.
The JV Quad won a silver medal, finishing one second behind the first-place finisher, with a boat of Thomas Russell, Jeff Pendergast, Owen Vanderzwan and Sebastian Bilash.
The JV Four won a bronze medal, finishing 0.01 out of second place and 0.28 behind the first-place finsiher, with a boat of J Pierce Berkman, Will Griffiths, Thomas Laporta, Evan Brabson and Andrew Tornetta.
Haverford’s Freshman Quad finished fourth, their Freshman/Novice Double placed fourth and their JV Single fifth. The Fords also had entries in the Freshman/Novice 1x, Novice Eight, and a second entry in the JV quad.
Lower Merion
The Boys novice quad of Garett Kelly, Oliver Wolcott, Reid Hollins and Sebastian Bell, known as ‘Quadnite’, pulled in a solid third place with open water.
The Boys lightweight double of Ben McDonald and Colin Lawler had a tight race to get third.
Girls JV quad of Casey Winter, Lucia Helmers, Talia Chairman, Jordan Winter also fought for a close third place.
The Girls lightweight quad of Malenne Kelly, Lila Saligman, Amelia Lawler and Paige McCallum earned a gold medal and qualified to go to SRAA National Championship in Camden May 25.
