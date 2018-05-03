Souderton makes quick work of Pennridge

After a tough winless week, the Souderton High School baseball squad won its second straight game at home against Pennridge 12-1 in five innings.
The Indians, who went 0-3 last week, are starting to show some light as it continues a push for the playoffs with five games left.
Pennridge was able to get on the board first scoring its lone run in the top of the first inning.
However, Souderton was able to storm back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Indians increased the lead with four more runs in the fourth inning to make the score 8-1 after four innings.
Pennridge struggled to get one out in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Indians score four runs to earn the 12-1 mercy rule victory.
The mercy rule victory is also the first of the season for the Indians and they also improved their home record to 7-3.
Before the game, the Souderton players honored their high school teachers for teacher appreciation day.
Highlighting the day for Souderton was senior Luke Barnum, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
“We had a different energy going into the game,” said Barnum. “It feels good to get two wins on the week and we have to keep this winning train rolling.”
Souderton suffered three tough losses last week to Central Bucks East, Plymouth Whitemarsh and Pennsbury, losing by only one run in each game.
Souderton head coach Mike Childs was thrilled with his teams’ performance for its first mercy rule victory of the year.
“We talked about everyday being our best day,” said Childs. “We have to believe in ourselves and when we do that, we start winning games.”
Andrew Curran earned the win for Souderton after going four innings and striking out eight batters.
Souderton, currently in third place, will now focus on a very tough road trip as it will play the top two teams in the Suburban One league.
The Indians will take on second place Central Bucks South Friday, May 4 with first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Souderton will then travel to first place North Penn Tuesday, May 8 with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
Comments
Recent News
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
Souderton makes quick work of Pennridge
After a tough winless week, the Souderton High School baseball squad won its second...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 3 hours ago
Trojan Classic: PW’s O’Brien, Wiss’ Davies shine in the hurdles
AMBLER >> Taylor O’Brien is back outside and hurdling her way to some fast...
-
Spring Sports/ 10 hours ago
Lower Merion crew makes waves at Cooper Cup Regatta
The Lower Merion High School crew team had four first-place finishes at the Cooper...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 21 hours ago
Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Goodwin scores 100th career goal, Souderton rolls to 5th straight win
Sarah Goodwin scored her 100th career goal, finishing Wednesday with five goals, an assist...
-
Track & Field: Pottsgrove celebrates seniors, unbeaten run through PAC Frontier
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> The seniors were celebrated for their contributions to Pottsgrove’s track programs...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 23 hours ago
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Methacton completes unbeaten run through Liberty Division
Methacton 78, Perkiomen Valley 72 >> Alex Yablonski’s sweep of the hurdle races keyed...
-
Digital First Media/ 23 hours ago
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Warren lights it up as Perk Valley beats Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 80, Methacton 70 >> Christina Warren won four individual events to lead...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Trafford leads Phoenixville past Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 12, Pottsgrove 10 >> Kyra Trafford scored four times while Mary Michaud and...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse: McFalls leads Boyertown past Pope John Paul II, 16-7
Boyertown 16, Pope John Paul II 7 >> The Bears rolled in a rescheduled...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Corda, Methacton rally back late to top Owen J. Roberts
Methacton 5, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Warriors crossed all five of their...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Livezey deals as Pottsgrove blanks Pottstown again
It can be quite a challenge for a pitcher to face a team twice...
-
Chichester’s Paasewe, VanNewKirk add Del Val doubles to trophy case
Cliff Paasewe and Ricky VanNewkirk had a pretty good couple of days. Tuesday, the...