Souderton makes quick work of Pennridge

After a tough winless week, the Souderton High School baseball squad won its second straight game at home against Pennridge 12-1 in five innings.

The Indians, who went 0-3 last week, are starting to show some light as it continues a push for the playoffs with five games left.

Pennridge was able to get on the board first scoring its lone run in the top of the first inning.

However, Souderton was able to storm back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Indians increased the lead with four more runs in the fourth inning to make the score 8-1 after four innings.

Pennridge struggled to get one out in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Indians score four runs to earn the 12-1 mercy rule victory.

The mercy rule victory is also the first of the season for the Indians and they also improved their home record to 7-3.

Before the game, the Souderton players honored their high school teachers for teacher appreciation day.

Highlighting the day for Souderton was senior Luke Barnum, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

“We had a different energy going into the game,” said Barnum. “It feels good to get two wins on the week and we have to keep this winning train rolling.”

Souderton suffered three tough losses last week to Central Bucks East, Plymouth Whitemarsh and Pennsbury, losing by only one run in each game.

Souderton head coach Mike Childs was thrilled with his teams’ performance for its first mercy rule victory of the year.

“We talked about everyday being our best day,” said Childs. “We have to believe in ourselves and when we do that, we start winning games.”

Andrew Curran earned the win for Souderton after going four innings and striking out eight batters.

Souderton, currently in third place, will now focus on a very tough road trip as it will play the top two teams in the Suburban One league.

The Indians will take on second place Central Bucks South Friday, May 4 with first pitch scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Souderton will then travel to first place North Penn Tuesday, May 8 with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 p.m.