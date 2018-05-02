Delco Softball Roundup: Hallahan’s McBride no-hits Episcopal

Maddy McBride was untouchable Wednesday.
The senior ace twirled a no-hitter while striking out seven to lead Hallahan to a 1-0 decision over Episcopal Academy.
Belle Volatile was the tough-luck losing pitcher for EA.
In the Del Val League:
Penn Wood 7, Academy Park 1 >> In a late game Tuesday, the Patriots received a strong start from ace Ameenah Ballenger, who pitched a two-hit complete game with 17 strikeouts. At the plate, Ballenger crushed a two-run homer as part of a 3-for-4 night.
Sallay Thollie added a two-run single for the Patriots, who’ve won two straight decisions.
In the Bicentennial League:
Delco Christian 16, Plumstead Christian 1 >> Ellie Eppright collected three base knocks, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs to help the Knights (6-6, 4-6) win going away.
Erin Mulholland supplied two hits and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Abbi Heacock chipped in with a double for DC.
Bristol 15, Christian Academy 1 >> Grace Gormley tripled and scored on a passed ball. She also robbed a Bristol hitter of a home run. Lindsay Haseltine had one hit for the Crusaders.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Sun Valley 3, Kennett 1 >> Madison Koons delivered the big hit for the Vanguards with a two-run double. Jayme McIlhenney and Julia Skwirut made game-saving catches, and Maddie Gutowiecz scattered 10 hits for the win.
Comments
Recent News
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 26 mins ago
Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Goodwin scores 100th career goal, Souderton rolls to 5th straight win
Sarah Goodwin scored her 100th career goal, finishing Wednesday night with five goals, an...
-
Track & Field: Pottsgrove celebrates seniors, unbeaten run through PAC Frontier
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> The seniors were celebrated for their contributions to Pottsgrove’s track programs...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Methacton completes unbeaten run through Liberty Division
Methacton 78, Perkiomen Valley 72 >> Alex Yablonski’s sweep of the hurdle races keyed...
-
Digital First Media/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Warren lights it up as Perk Valley beats Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 80, Methacton 70 >> Christina Warren won four individual events to lead...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Trafford leads Phoenixville past Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 12, Pottsgrove 10 >> Kyra Trafford scored four times while Mary Michaud and...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse: McFalls leads Boyertown past Pope John Paul II, 16-7
Boyertown 16, Pope John Paul II 7 >> The Bears rolled in a rescheduled...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Corda, Methacton rally back late to top Owen J. Roberts
Methacton 5, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Warriors crossed all five of their...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Livezey deals as Pottsgrove blanks Pottstown again
It can be quite a challenge for a pitcher to face a team twice...
-
Chichester’s Paasewe, VanNewKirk add Del Val doubles to trophy case
Cliff Paasewe and Ricky VanNewkirk had a pretty good couple of days. Tuesday, the...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Delco Christian cruises past Penn Wood
In nonleague action, Delco Christian raced out to a nine-goal lead at half on...
-
Balanced attack leads Haverford School past GA
With nine goal-scorers, Haverford School cruised past Germantown Academy in the Inter-Ac League, 15-8....
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Fidelibus comes through for O’Hara in win over Goretti
Zach Fidelibus drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning,...