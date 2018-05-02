Delco Softball Roundup: Hallahan’s McBride no-hits Episcopal

Maddy McBride was untouchable Wednesday.

The senior ace twirled a no-hitter while striking out seven to lead Hallahan to a 1-0 decision over Episcopal Academy.

Belle Volatile was the tough-luck losing pitcher for EA.

In the Del Val League:

Penn Wood 7, Academy Park 1 >> In a late game Tuesday, the Patriots received a strong start from ace Ameenah Ballenger, who pitched a two-hit complete game with 17 strikeouts. At the plate, Ballenger crushed a two-run homer as part of a 3-for-4 night.

Sallay Thollie added a two-run single for the Patriots, who’ve won two straight decisions.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 16, Plumstead Christian 1 >> Ellie Eppright collected three base knocks, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs to help the Knights (6-6, 4-6) win going away.

Erin Mulholland supplied two hits and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Abbi Heacock chipped in with a double for DC.

Bristol 15, Christian Academy 1 >> Grace Gormley tripled and scored on a passed ball. She also robbed a Bristol hitter of a home run. Lindsay Haseltine had one hit for the Crusaders.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, Kennett 1 >> Madison Koons delivered the big hit for the Vanguards with a two-run double. Jayme McIlhenney and Julia Skwirut made game-saving catches, and Maddie Gutowiecz scattered 10 hits for the win.