Torres, Oliva come through for Chester

Nester Torres and Kevin Oliva came through at the right time for Chester.
Oliva brought home the equalizing run, then Torres drove in the game-winner to give the Clippers an 11-10 Del Val League baseball victory over Penn Wood in eight innings.
Torres ripped a one-out single to left field with the bases loaded to chase home Gabe Marrero with the winning run. Oliva drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the seventh inning to tie the game. Chris Gonzalez came out of the bullpen and fanned 12 in four innings to get the win.
Elsewhere in the Del Val League:
Chichester 9, Academy Park 0 >> Hunter Killnen struck out six and did not allow a hit in four innings to get the win. Andrew Rodriguez (two hits, two runs scored) and Marcus Williams (two hits, two RBIs) paced a nine-hit attack for the Eagles.
Interboro 15, Glen Mills 0 >> Mike Ventura was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while Colin Shields struck out seven in four innings to get the win for the Bucs.
Anthony Vargas had two hits for the Bulls.
In the Central League:
Haverford 6, Radnor 4 >> Shaun Jones and Pat Lindner came up with the big hits in a five-run, fifth-inning outburst that powered the Fords to the come-from-behind victory.
Jones ripped a two-run single to tie it, and Lindner’s RBI hit gave the Fords (4-8, 3-7 Central) the lead for good. Adam Stuck also had two hits and one RBI.
Dan Kelleher was spectacular out of the bullpen. He allowed two hits, one walk and fanned seven in 3.2 innings to get the win.
Sean Mullarkey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Raders. George Hoysgaard also drove in two runs, and Ben Karnavas added two hits.
In the Inter-Ac League:
Haverford School 2, Germantown Academy 1 >> Zak Summy and Calvin Costner combined on a three-hitter. Summy allowed three hits and one earned run in six innings to get the win. Costner shut the door in the seventh inning to earn the save.
Joe Bonini’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the third inning provided all the runs the Fords needed.
