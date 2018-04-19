Track & Field: Spring-Ford sweeps Boyertown

Boys track
Spring-Ford 95, Boyertown 55 >> Jacob McKenna and Reese Gremban each won pairs of events to key the Rams’ PAC Liberty Division victory over the Bears.
McKenna headed the 1,600 (4:28.41) and 3,200 (10:10.26), with Gremban doing the same in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.96) and 110 highs (17.09). Ethan Michaels gave Boyertown a sweep of the long jump (19-9), triple jump (40-4¾) and high jump (5-8), and Jamison Moccia won the 100 (11.35) and 200 (23.87).
Girls track
Spring-Ford 116, Boyertown 34 >> Lily Nowakowski won two events to head the Rams’ near-sweep of first place in all events on the way to their PAC Liberty Division victory over the Bears.
Nowakowski got her firsts in the 100 (13.04) and long jump (17-5), in addition to running a leg of Spring-Ford’s winning 4×100 relay (52.18). Boyertown’s lone wins came from Aurora Conrad in the 200 (29.03) and Kayla Yacavone in the discus (104-2½).
