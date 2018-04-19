Mercury Baseball Roundup: Danna, Bagley team up for two-hitter as Phoenixville blanks Pottsgrove

Phoenixville 5, Pottsgrove 0 >> Quinn Danna and Luke Bagley combined on a two-hitter, and the Phantoms used some late-inning offense to handle the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division game.
Danna scattered two hits and one walk over 6-2/3 innings, racking up nine strikeouts before Bagley closed out the win. Devon Goryl (2-for-4) drove in two runs and Colton Brown had two triples as part of his 3-for-3 batting day.
Upper Merion 15, Pottstown 3 >> Scoring runs in five of their six at-bats, the Vikings handled the Trojans in their PAC Frontier Division contest.
Michael Hutchinson drove in five runs off 3-for-5 hitting for UM, which brought the “mercy rule” into play after a five-run sixth. Brandon Gebhard had two of Pottstown’s five hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Comments
Recent News
-
Mathes smashes walk-off homer, Marple Newtown stays perfect
Marple Newtown maintained its perfect start to the season in dramatic fashion. Alden Mathes...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Interboro’s Bailey reaches 300 career strikeouts
All-Delco Bridget Bailey registered her 300th strikeout and no-hit Chichester in a 10-0 victory...
-
McShea, Brown pace Radnor over Strath Haven
Mike McShea’s work on faceoffs (15-for-19) and Archer Darrach’s outstanding play in goal (16...
-
Reed delivers under pressure for Interboro in OT
Morgan Reed came through at the right time twice for Interboro Thursday. Reed scored...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 5 hours ago
Track & Field: Spring-Ford sweeps Boyertown
Boys track Spring-Ford 95, Boyertown 55 >> Jacob McKenna and Reese Gremban each won...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton mounts major rally, tops Spring-Ford 7-6
Methacton 7, Spring-Ford 6 >> Six goals in the second half enabled the Warriors...
-
Top Story/ 5 hours ago
Moscoe and Murphy provide plenty of warmth for Haverford
HAVERFORD >> When the weather is hovering around 45 degrees and the sun is...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Spring-Ford shuts out Boyertown
Spring-Ford 7, Boyertown 0 >> Brad Hart and Jarrod Marenger each scored twice to...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Danna, Bagley team up for two-hitter as Phoenixville blanks Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 5, Pottsgrove 0 >> Quinn Danna and Luke Bagley combined on a two-hitter,...
-
Softball/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Pottsgrove’s Livezey no-hits Norristown in 11-0 win
Kira Livezey had the best of two worlds Thursday. Livezey ended up a two-way...
-
Henderson girls’ lacrosse team beats Shanahan for 1st time in 4 years
Downingtown >> A few minutes after the West Chester Henderson girls’ lacrosse team defeated...
-
La Salle’s defense on point in win over Archbishop Wood
WARMINSTER >> Defense in volleyball is an exhibition in controlled chaos. The game moves...