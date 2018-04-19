Mercury Baseball Roundup: Danna, Bagley team up for two-hitter as Phoenixville blanks Pottsgrove

Phoenixville 5, Pottsgrove 0 >> Quinn Danna and Luke Bagley combined on a two-hitter, and the Phantoms used some late-inning offense to handle the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division game.

Danna scattered two hits and one walk over 6-2/3 innings, racking up nine strikeouts before Bagley closed out the win. Devon Goryl (2-for-4) drove in two runs and Colton Brown had two triples as part of his 3-for-3 batting day.

Upper Merion 15, Pottstown 3 >> Scoring runs in five of their six at-bats, the Vikings handled the Trojans in their PAC Frontier Division contest.

Michael Hutchinson drove in five runs off 3-for-5 hitting for UM, which brought the “mercy rule” into play after a five-run sixth. Brandon Gebhard had two of Pottstown’s five hits and drove in a pair of runs.