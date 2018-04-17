Clark’s double boosts Haveford School past Episcopal

Sean Clark’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning propelled The Haverford School to a 4-3 Inter-Ac League decision over Episcopal Academy Tuesday.

Clark’s clutch two-bagger drove home Justin Meyer and Pat Toal with the tying and winning runs. Calvin Costner shut down the host Churchmen in the seventh inning and earned the win in relief. Clark added a sacrifice fly earlier and Toal finished 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored for the Fords (7-5).

Isaiah Payton coaxed three walks and scored two runs for Episcopal. Will Park went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Starting pitcher Clay Dumont struck out 11 over five innings of work.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 7, St. Joseph’s Prep 6 >> Chad Walker delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off single as O’Hara rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Dan Hopkins scored the winning run and Liam McGuire worked a bases-loaded walk to even the score.

Bryan Pazulski hurled 2.2 innings of relief, recording two Ks, to pick up the win. Zach Fidelibus banged out three doubles for the Lions (6-2, 4-1).

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 4, Plumstead Christian 3 >> Nathaniel Tutton drove in the winning run with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning. DC starter Tyler Rossini registered 10 strikeouts over six innings of work and Clay Corcimiglia pitched two innings of relief for the win. Corcimiglia also spanked a two-run double in the fifth inning to help the Knights jump out to a 3-0 lead. Stephen Wisniewski singled home DC’s first run.

In the Central League:

Springfield 6, Haverford 3 >> Cam Thorpe’s hit in the bottom of the sixth gave the Cougars (2-5) the lead. Thorpe went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, while Connor Crawford chipped in with a pair of singles and three runs scored. Mike Conran hurled five innings with six strikeouts, allowing only two hits and one earned run.

Aaron Elcock and Adam Stuck both reached base three times for the Fords (3-5).

Marple Newtown 15, Upper Darby 0 >> Alden Mathes was 3-for-3 with a solo dinger as the Tigers pummeled the Royals. Sean Standen pitched three solid innings for his fourth win of the season.