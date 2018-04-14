DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Ice Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

First Team

F: Dylan McLaughlin, Sr. West Chester East

The captain of the Vikings scored many big goals. He finished second to Rustin’s Nick Ferraro with 25 markers. The senior was named to the Flyers Cup all-tournament team. “He a tough player to play against,” said Rustin’s Nick Ferraro. “Very skilled. I would love playing with him if he was on our team.”

F: Frank Konopasek, Soph., Conestoga

The sophomore poured in 41 goals and 28 assists in leading the Pioneers to the Central League championship. He has been a pillar for Conestoga, becoming the first player in school history to go over the 100-point milestone for his career. The native of the Czech Republic had four goals in the Central League title game and three goals in the Flyers Cup.

F: Matt Owens, Sr., West Chester Rustin

One of the top scoring forwards in the area. Combined with Nick Ferraro to form a lethal combination that helped Rustin maintain its stranglehold on the Flyers Cup and state championship titles. He was fourth in goals and third in points during the regular season. Owens was named the Flyers Cup MVP after notching a hat trick in the final against West Chester East, including the eventual game-winner.

F: Ryan Nichol, Sr., Avon Grove

The Red Devils were one of the surprise teams in the Ches-Mont and the offense of Nichol was one of the big reasons why. He had 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points, good for second in the division.

D: Eric Stankiewicz, Sr., Downingtown East

Stankiewicz has been the anchor of the Cougars’ blue line for a couple of seasons. Posted a pair of goals and three assists in the Flyers Cup. One of the better all-around defensemen in the area. He was a standout at either end of the ice.

D: Luca Pisani, Sr., Downingtown East

One of the better defenseman in the area. Pisani was critical to the Cougars’ run to the state championship. The senior was given the Bobby Clarke as the Flyers Cup AA MVP. He was second on the team in scoring with three goals and five assists. He had East’s first goal in the state final.

G: Matt Shandler, Sr., Downingtown East:

One of the stingiest goalies in the area. Shandler was among the Ches-Mont leader in goals against average, wins and save percentage. Has a knack with coming up with the big save exactly when the Cougars needed it.

***

Second Team

F: Michael Cameron, Jr., Conestoga

F: Alex Fox, Sr., Downingtown East

F: Alec Connolly, Sr., Downingtown West

D: Will Schnorr, Jr., Conestoga

D: Joe D’Elia, Sr., Malvern Prep

G: Joey Galitski, Sr., West Chester East

***

Honorable Mention

Avon Grove: JD D’Ambrosio, G; Matt Miller, F; Joshua Sepela, D.

Bishop Shanahan: Tim Bladjha, F.

Conestoga: Malcolm Roeder, G; Jayden Sison, F.

Downingtown East: Justin Cohn, F.

Downingtown West: John Michael Owens, F; Eric West, G.

Great Valley: Sam Edwards, F.

Kennett: Thomas Halstead, F; Kyle Robertson, F.

Malvern Prep: Nick Martino, F; Charlie Andress, F; Daniel Dougherty, G.

Unionville: Aiden Masters, D; Joey Impagliazzo, F.

West Chester East: Nicholas Castura, F.

West Chester Henderson: Dylan DeAngelo, D.

West Chester Rustin: Joel Keller, G; Ian Strasinski, F; Benjamin Meisinger, F.

***

Coach of the Year

Dave Hendricks, Downingtown East

Hendricks led the Cougars to another state championship, but may have earned some gray hairs in the process. East won four straight postseason games, including the Flyers Cup semifinal, final and the state title game, in overtime. Led by the scoring of Alex Fox and the defensive duo of Eric Stankiewicz and Luca Pisani, the Cougars finished second to Rustin in the Ches-Mont standings.