DLN ALL-AREA: Wrestling First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Michael Beard, Sr., Malvern Prep

***

FIRST TEAM

106 – Brennan McBride, Soph., Coatesville

Won league and district titles and placed third at regionals for his first berth at states. Finished 31-5 for the season.

113 – Killian Delaney, Soph., West Chester Henderson

After winning league and district titles, Delaney took third at regionals before making it all the way to the state finals, placing second. He was 41-6 on the year.

120 – Doug Zapf, Sr., Downingtown West

Followed up a state title as a junior with another trip to the state finals and a second-place finish as a senior. Ended his career with 156 wins, going 47-5 this winter.

126 – Mark Salvatore, Sr., Malvern Prep

The Friar finished third at Prep Nationals in his encore season, finishing 35-7. He will wrestle at Franklin & Marshall College next winter.

132 – Dalton Harkins, Soph., Malvern Prep

The West Chester native finished third at prep states and prep nationals on his way to a 44-7 campaign.

138 – Nick Lilley, Sr., Downingtown West

A key cog in West’s state duals run, Lilley dealt with an injury all postseason but managed to reach the blood round at states. He went 40-12.

145 – PJ Crane, Sr., Malvern Prep

The future Midshipman at the Naval Academy went 45-8 as a senior, winning a prep state title and taking fourth at prep nationals.

152 – Chris Hisey, Sr., Malvern Prep

Earned his first trip to the podium at prep nationals with a fifth-place finish after winning the title at prep states. Went 43-11 on the season.

160 – Ray Martin, Sr., West Chester Henderson

After not making regionals his first three years, Martin took third there and reached states in his swan song. He was 38-6 as a senior.

170 – Nick Florschutz, Jr., Malvern Prep

Won a decision against Downingtown West’s Max Hale before winning a prep state championship and taking seventh at nationals. He was 43-10.

182 – Nick Gueriera, Jr., Malvern Prep

Got his chance in the postseason and took advantage, earning runner-up at prep states and reaching the blood round at nationals. He was 35-6.

195 – Josh Wileczek, Sr., Downingtown East

Won his first postseason tournaments with golds at leagues and districts. He was runner-up at regionals for his trip to states and finished with a record of 35-5.

220 – Brendan Devine, Sr., Malvern Prep

After a second-place finish at prep states, Devine finished fourth at prep nationals. As a senior, he went 44-14.

285 – Jesse Cook, Sr., Downingtown West

Rolled to championships at leagues and districts and finished with a record of 36-9, losing just twice in dual meets.

***

SECOND TEAM

106 – Sammy McMonagle, Fr., West Chester Henderson

113 – Dayton DelViscio, Soph., Malvern Prep

120 – Seth Hoopes, Jr., Octorara

126 – Lukas Richie, Jr., Downingtown East

132 – Caden Mareno, Sr., Unionville

138 – Henry Hague, Jr., Malvern Prep

145 – Nick Barnhart, Jr., Avon Grove

152 – Gavin Hale, Sr., Downingtown West

160 – Collin Hurley, Jr., West Chester Rustin

170 – Max Hale, Soph., Downingtown West

182 – Ethan Seeley, Jr., Great Valley

195 – Joe Shafer, Jr., Downingtown West

220 – Paul Pelham, Jr., Conestoga

285 – Emmanuel Lawal, Soph., Church Farm

***

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: John Bosio, Sr.

Church Farm: Sebastian Corrales, Jr.; Noel Gilgeous, Jr.

Coatesville: Nathan Lucier, Fr.; Alex Raimondo, Sr.

Conestoga: Morgan Lofland, Fr.

Downingtown East: Keanu Manuel, Fr.; Brett Horne, Sr.; Matt Romanelli, Fr.

Downingtown West: Chase Mielnik, Soph.

Great Valley: Luke Wilson, Sr.; Tyler Lafferty, Sr.

Kennett: Logan Reigel, Sr.; Trent Kochersperger, Fr.; Gerhardt Reiter, Sr.

Malvern Prep: Micah Visuwan, Sr.; Harry Stinger, Jr.

Octorara: Liam Babauta, Sr.; Caden Dalton, Sr.

Oxford: Cooper Johnson, Fr.; Sam Blevins, Jr.

Phelps School: Khasim Mumin, Jr.

Unionville: Tyler Mousaw, Soph.; Dominic Chaclas, Jr.

West Chester East: Corey Celenza, Jr.; Andrew DiBernardo, Jr.

West Chester Henderson: Luke Phayre, Jr.; Matt Phayre, Sr.

West Chester Rustin: Tyler Kaliner, Jr.; Ethan Harkins, Sr.

Westtown: Alex Taylor, Sr.; Matt Rhile, Sr.

***

COACH OF THE YEAR

For a coach who puts as much time and effort into his team as anyone, West Chester Henderson’s Rob Beighley finally got his proper reward this winter.

On the final Saturday of the season, Beighley, dressed in a shirt and tie, sat in his corner on the main mat at the Giant Center in Hershey to watch his star sophomore, Killian Delaney, compete in the 113-pound Class 3A state finals.

It was the culminating moment of the season that saw Henderson finish top six at the District 1 Duals, top five at the Southeast Regional tournament, and send a school record four Warriors to the state tournament.

“I’m proud of the effort the kids put in,” Beighley said. “The key to our culture here is summer wrestling makes March champions. What you put into it determines who you will be in March.”

In his fifth year as the head man for the Warriors, Beighley saw Delaney become his first state medalist with a second place finish. With junior Luke Phayre (138 pounds) and freshman Sammy McMonagle (106) back as well, Henderson should be a mainstay in Hershey.

Beighley, who wrestled for Kiski Area in the late eighties and early nineties, knows nothing is guaranteed, which means his offseasons are just as important. From April on, Beighley runs a wrestling club called Defiant, where wrestlers without the youth resumes, like senior state qualifier Ray Martin, become household names.

“The three qualifiers who are coming back, I just tell them not to listen to everyone saying you’re going to be a state champ or you’ll be back next year,” Beighley said. “You can’t think about that. Just get better. If everyone gets better, everything will take care of itself.”

Henderson finished 15-4 as a team and reached the consolation semifinals at district duals.