Schreiber scores 5, Upper Dublin cruises past Hatboro-Horsham in SOL American opener

UPPER DUBLIN >> The crossover between the winter and spring sports seasons in March certainly kept Lindsey Schreiber busy.

While Upper Dublin junior was a member of the Cardinals girls basketball team that won the PIAA Class 6A championship, the junior was also trying to get ready for upcoming girls lacrosse campaign.

“I felt like I kind of got off and ran right on,” she said. “I like it, I like staying busy.”

Wednesday afternoon, Schreiber was busy helping Upper Dublin start its Suburban One League American Conference schedule off strong against visiting Hatboro-Horsham. Schreiber scored a game-high five goals — four in the first half — while added three assists as the Cardinals girls lacrosse team rolled past the Hatters 13-2 for its third straight win.

“I think I missed up to like three weeks almost. Yeah, it was a little tough. “My basketball coach, Mr. (Morgan) Funsten, we did a lot of conditioning, so I’m pretty sure I was in decent shape,” said Schreiber, a Butler University commit in lacrosse. “And coming back in I remember I had basketball practice one morning and I played a game at night. So, I don’t know, but everybody welcomed me back in and mad sure I know the plans, so it helps having all the support to get me back into it.”

Mack Moore added two goals and four assists — three going on Schreiber — as the Cardinals (6-1, 1-0 conference) jumped out to a 6-0 lead and then scored three times in the final minute of the first half to lead 10-1 at the break. UD also got two goals each from Jackie Rama — in her first game this season — and Caroline Wall.

“I was afraid of a letdown after our game on Monday where we played CB West and I think we did come out a little sloppy but I said to them this is your first league game and we need to take care of business,” Upper Dublin coach Dee Cross said. “I knew Hatboro-Horsham was young but I knew they wouldn’t give up because they never do.

“So I was pleased with the effort. We were able to play some girls and get them experience, too, which is good. But, yeah, overall it was a good team effort. They’ve become unselfish, they’re looking for each other and that’s what we’re happy about is working the ball, it’s not just one person.”

Hatboro-Horsham (0-5, 0-1) had a goal in each half. Kerryn MacBride put the Hatters on the scoreboard at 5:03 in the opening half while Gabby Liott posted the game’s final tally.

HH goalkeeper Arielle Hammer finished with 11 saves and early on the contest had the UD offense frustrated until the Cardinals broke through at 15:36 as Schreiber found the back of the net on an eight-meter shot.

“Obviously their goalie made great saves and we though our players were open and she just stepped up and intercepted and we’re not used to that,” Cross said. “So she was very active and that was good, because it taught them how to pull it back and reset.”

After Rama’s goal on a eight-meter shot made it 2-0 at 14:56, Schreiber scored back-to-back goals — both assisted by Moore — to extend the UD advantage to four at 12:55. Moore followed with consecutive goals, the second on a Schreiber helper for a 6-0 lead at 7:11.

“I think we weren’t really changing the levels of our shots. In the timeout, Coach Cross was telling us that,” said Schreiber, who scored her 100th career goal in UD’s loss to Haverford April 2. “I think once we changed that, we became more successful in our shots.

MacBride scored in transition to get the Hatters within five but Charlotte Smith struck for UD at 4:07 while the Cardinals capped the half with three goals in the last 60 seconds to lead by nine.

Schreiber found Wall at 56 seconds while Rams scored her second at 43 seconds. Schreiber collected her fourth goal of the half with just four ticks remaining off a Moore assist.

“She was a great teammate for the girls on the basketball team and how exciting is that, to win the state championship and she did not miss a beat coming back here, said Cross of Schreiber. “I mean, she was in shape, game shape, already and that’s just a testament to her natural athletic ability and her desire to be there, she’s loves lacrosse. And to play at college next year, I’m excited to see what she can do.”

Maddie Templeton corralled a rebound in front of the net and scored at 21:07 in the second half to start the 10-goal running clock. Schreiber picked up her fifth of the contest before Wall collected the Cardinals’ 13th goal.