Eric Dixon leads We R 1 to Donofrio Classic semifinals

CONSHOHOCKEN >> We R 1 was doing just fine without Abington junior Eric Dixon Wednesday night.

They led Hunting Park II by eight points at halftime and showed no signs of slowing down.

Dixon made sure they didn’t.

The 6-foot-8 lefty scored 18 points in the second half to push We R 1 past Hunting Park II, 114-94, in the quarterfinals of the 58th Annual Albert C. Donofrio Classic at the Fellowship House of Conshohocken.

Abington’s star forward was late after helping out with a basketball clinic at his school. After a little halftime stretching, he made five baskets and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line, along with a handful of rebounds and assists.

Dixon is set to announce where he’ll be attending college Tuesday. Despite the fact that he’s established himself as a star and won two District 1 Class-6A championships in the last two years, he still feels like he has something to prove.

“I just want to prove I’m the real deal,” Dixon said, “that I am what the hype says I am. I try to come out and play hard every day. Show people this isn’t just given to me. It’s not just because I’m big … I worked for this and I play hard every time I go out there.”

We R 1’s lead hovered around seven points for most of the second half. A two-minute stretch from 8:30 to 6:30 left in the game saw a six-point lead grow to 14 and the outcome was never in question again.

We R 1’s Bonner-Prendergast duo of Philadelphia Catholic League Player of the Year Isaiah Wong and Ajiri Johnson helped build the lead in the final minute before halftime. They had back-to-back three-point plays to extend a four-point lead to 10 and they went into the break ahead by eight, 51-43.

Mater Dei Prep’s Alexander Rice led We R 1 with a game-high 25 points. Wong added 19, Dixon 18 and Johnson 16.

Lincoln’s Khalif Mears led Hunting Park II with 18 points. Master North’s Jamir Reed added 17 and Lincoln’s Shakir Morrison 16. Hatboro-Horsham’s Khalil Johnson had 13.

We R 1 will face the winner of Hunting Park I and LVBR in the semifinals Monday at 7 p.m. We R 1 lost in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Team Philly.