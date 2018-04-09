Villa Maria Academy pitcher Alyssa Viscardo is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The Villa Maria Academy junior pitcher started off her season with a no-hitter against St. Basil’s, striking out 14 batters in a five-inning contest. She followed it up with a 13-strikeout performance against Upper Merion, and a one-hitter against Gwynedd Mercy in which she fanned 10 batters. She is batting .667 (as of April 8). Last year, she was the Hurricanes’ co-MVP, striking out 165 batters in 133 innings pitched, while posting a 2.10 ERA, and batting .317 with 14 RBI’s. Off the field, the University of Hartford commit is a member of the Environmental Committee at Villa Maria.

Q: Against St. Basil’s, what was particularly working for you that day?

A: My screw ball was really working, and it had a lot of movement and spin on it.

Q: What do you consider your best pitch? What aspect of pitching are you working on the most?

A: My best pitch is my curve ball, and the aspect of pitching that I am working on the most is my rise ball.

Q: As a pitcher, after facing a hitter a couple of times in a game, you probably have a better idea of what to throw her late in a game. Can you give us an example of how this has worked in your favor?

A: As I get later in the game I have a general idea of what the batter is going to do and what they can and cannot hit. I also can tell who is fast and who is likely to do things like bunt and slap.

Q: What has been the most memorable experience as a Villa Maria softball player – can you share it with us?

A: I think the most memorable experience was probably the first game of my freshman year. It was such a fun game and it was exciting to learn what the culture of the team is.

Q: You have committed to playing softball for University of Hartford. What did you like best about the school? What do you think you would like to major in? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: My favorite thing about the school is probably the campus. It is in a beautiful part of Connecticut and I just love the layout of the campus and the surrounding areas. I think that I want to major in economics and I am thinking about doing something with the stock market as a career path.

Q: Who have been your biggest softball mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you about softball?

A: Laurie Mumma, who was my first pitching coach, has taught me how to stay relaxed on the mound. Nicki Starry has taught me to be mentally tough and how to have fun playing softball. Stacy Jackson has taught me not to be afraid to go after every batter and to be confident in my pitches.

Q: What is your favorite ballpark and why?

A: My favorite ballpark is probably the Pennsbury Invitational fields at the Fred Allen Softball Complex in Yardley, because I have so many good memories with my teammates there.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: My pre-game preparation is pretty simple. I stretch and throw with the team, then Lisa and I go off and hit and then warm up pitching.

Q: You wear No. 18 for Villa Maria. Was there a reason you chose this number – does this number have any significance to you?

A: I chose it because it has always been my favorite number.

Fun facts – Alyssa Viscardo

Favorite book: Turtles All the Way Down.

Favorite author: John Green.

Favorite TV show: The Office.

Favorite movie: Oceans 11.

Favorite athlete: Derek Jeter.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: You Don’t Own Me by Grace, G-Eazy.

Favorite team: Yankees.

Favorite place to visit: New York.

(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by her coach.)