Villa Maria Academy pitcher Alyssa Viscardo is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The Villa Maria Academy junior pitcher started off her season with a no-hitter against St. Basil’s, striking out 14 batters in a five-inning contest. She followed it up with a 13-strikeout performance against Upper Merion, and a one-hitter against Gwynedd Mercy in which she fanned 10 batters. She is batting .667 (as of April 8). Last year, she was the Hurricanes’ co-MVP, striking out 165 batters in 133 innings pitched, while posting a 2.10 ERA, and batting .317 with 14 RBI’s. Off the field, the University of Hartford commit is a member of the Environmental Committee at Villa Maria.
Favorite place to visit: New York.
(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by her coach.)
