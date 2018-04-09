Hoop Heroes: Presenting the 2017-18 All-Main Line boys’ basketball teams

The Main Line high school boys’ basketball scene featured several outstanding teams and players this winter, particularly at Haverford School and Lower Merion.

Haverford School (23-6) captured the Inter-Ac title (its first since 1999), posted an undefeated league record for the first time since 1937, and advanced to the PAISAA championship finals.

Lower Merion (24-6) captured its second consecutive Central League title, made the District 1 Final Four, and advanced to the PIAA 6A state tournament for the eighth straight year (the longest current streak in 6A).

Archbishop Carroll (20-8) advanced to the PIAA 5A state quarterfinals. Other strong Main Line teams included Malvern Prep (18-8) and Conestoga (16-10).

The All-Main Line high school boys’ basketball teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2017-18 All-Main Line high school boys’ basketball teams:

FIRST TEAM

AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll – Sophomore 6-foot-3 guard, a first team All-Catholic selection, was a potent all-around performer, averaging 15.7 ppg, 6.0 apg and 5.6 rpg.

Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll – Senior 6-foot-4 forward, a second team All-Catholic League selection, was a potent rebounder and scorer for the Patriots (14.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg).

Gabe Bryant, Barrack Hebrew Academy – Senior 6-foot-2 forward and Tri-County League all-star was a dominant force inside, averaging 18 ppg and 12 rpg and getting the Cougars to the Tri-County finals.

Zachary Lezanic, Conestoga – Junior point guard and captain was Most Valuable Player for a strong Pioneers’ squad (16-10) and an All-Central League selection, averaging 16.1 ppg, nailing 56 treys and posting a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio.

Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy – Versatile junior 6-foot-6 forward/guard was a multi-talented player, averaging 19.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 2.4 apg. Received first team All-Inter-Ac honors.

Christian Ray, Haverford School – Junior forward, the Inter-Ac’s Most Valuable Player, averaged 18.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg and 2.3 apg for the Inter-Ac champions and PAISAA finalists.

Kharon Randolph, Haverford School – Senior guard, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, averaged 14.2 ppg and 2.9 apg for the Inter-Ac champions and PAISAA finalists.

Steve Payne, Lower Merion – Junior guard was first Lower Merion player since Kobe Bryant to lead Aces in all three categories (18.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.2 apg) in a single season. Made 54 threes and shot 44 percent from behind the arc. First team All-Central League selection had knack for game-winning shots.

Jack Forrest, Lower Merion – Junior was first team All-Central League selection, averaging 18.1 ppg and 5.2 rpg for Central League champions. Tied single-season Aces record with 73 threes (40 percent from behind the arc) despite missing three games. Tallied 35 points in second round of state tournament.

Deuce Turner, Malvern Prep – Sophomore guard, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, was Most Valuable Player of a strong Friars’ squad (18-8). A versatile high scorer, he averaged 20.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 3 apg.

Sam Sessoms, Shipley – Senior guard is school’s all-time scorer with 2,091 career points. Multi-talented Binghamton University commit averaged 28.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 4.5 apg and 2 spg this season. A three-time first team All-Friends’ Schools League selection, he scored 37 points in a win against Neumann Goretti, tallied a school-record 55 points against Perkiomen, and scored 37 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in a playoff win against Friends’ Central.

SECOND TEAM

Archbishop Carroll – Justin Anderson, senior guard; Luke House, junior guard/forward.

Barrack Hebrew Academy – Gabe Bryant, senior forward.

Conestoga – Milton Robinson, junior guard; Shane Scott, junior guard; Charlie Schappel, senior forward.

Episcopal Academy – Alex Capitano, sophomore guard.

Friends’ Central – Josh Friday, senior forward; Toure Mosley-Banks, senior forward.

Harriton – Markus Bradley-Lowry, sophomore guard.

Haverford School – Gavin Burke, junior guard.

Lower Merion – Harrison Klevan, senior guard.

Malvern Prep – Isaac White, sophomore guard.

Shipley – Ray Somerville, junior center; Khai Champion, sophomore guard.

HONORABLE MENTION

Conestoga – Evan Medley, junior guard/forward; Wes Brace, junior forward.

Devon Prep – Eamonn Walsh, freshman guard.

Friends’ Central – Omar Nichols, sophomore guard.

Harriton – Nick Bugbee, senior guard; Luck Glickman, senior guard.

Haverford High – JT Smyth, senior forward; Dan Roe, junior guard.

Haverford School Asim Richard, junior center; Christian Clover, freshman guard.

Shipley – Chaz Owens, junior guard/forward.

– Eddie Levin contributed to this article.