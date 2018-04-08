DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Swimming First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

First Team

EMIL JURCIK, Kennett, Sr.

A UConn signee, Jurcik is probably Kennett’s most decorated swimmer ever. He holds five individual school records and two more in relays. He was the silver medalist in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle at the state meet, and took the gold medal in the 500 at districts. Jurcik qualified in every event for districts and registered All-American times in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.

BEN DOYLE, Downingtown East, So.

One of the top all-around underclassmen in the area. Doyle grabbed sixth in the state meet in the 100 breaststroke and added a 23rd in the 50 freestyle. He qualified for districts in five individual events and took home a bronze medal in the breaststroke and set a school record en route to a 10th in the 50 freestyle.

MATT MAGNESS, Malvern Prep, Jr.

Undefeated in dual meets this season in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Magness was named the Most Valuable Swimmer at the 2018 National Catholic Championship with wins in both events and two relays. A first-team All Inter-Ac pick, Magness was third in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 500 freestyle at the Eastern Prep School Championships. He was also a member of two All-American freestyle relays.

LIAM PITT, West Chester Henderson, Sr.

A two-time medalist at states, Pitt saved his best swims when it really counted. He placed eighth in the state in both the 50- and 100-freestyle and was a gold and silver medalist in the District 1 meet. Pitt was also a key member of Henderson’s 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay teams that notched sixth and eighth place, respectively, at districts.

MICHAEL FAZIO, Oxford, Jr.

Capped off an excellent season with a pair of top-10 finishes at the state meet, with a fourth in the 200 freestyle and 10th in the 100 freestyle. His times dropped steadily all season and Fazio set the school record in the 200 freestyle and is just five-hundredths off the mark in the 100 freestyle. “Michael sets high goals for himself and achieves them,” said his coach Chrissy Reinard.

TREVOR KERN, Bishop Shanahan, Sr.

A four-time District 1 medalist (silver, three bronze), Kern had a memorable state meet, getting into the finals of the Class 2A 50 freestyle and finishing eighth, and adding a 14th place finish as part of the Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay. Kern plans to attend and swim at either West Chester or Towson universities.

JOHN CONNORS, Malvern Prep, Sr.

A first team All Inter-Ac selection, Connors was a quadruple winner an astounding seven times in dual meets this season. He placed second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle at the National Catholic Swimming Championships, and was a member of two gold medal winning relay teams. Is a National Intercollegiate Swim Coaches Association Academic All American, Connors will attend Colby College (Maine) to continue his swimming career.

KEVIN RYLE, Conestoga, Sr.

Following an excellent regular season, Ryle suffered an eye injury and struggled at states. But he did anchor ’Stoga’s bronze medal winning 400 freestyle relay. Ryle was a three-time District 1 medalist in the 500 freestyle (fourth), the 200 freestyle (sixth) and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay (fourth). He was also a three-time champion in the Central League in the 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke and in the 400 freestyle relay.

LIAM CALLAHAN, Unionville, Sr.

Saving his best for last, Callahan notched a 10th at states in the 200 IM. The senior added a pair of fourths at the District 1 meet in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM. He is moving on to study and swim at Penn State. “Liam is also a good student, so he’s been able to find an amazing balance between swimming, school and life,” said his coach Elizabeth Smith. “He is a great kid to be around and is a strong leader.”

JARED BERGAN, West Chester Henderson, Sr.

A force in the 100 butterfly, Bergan was ninth in districts and 13th at states. He was also a key performer in the Warriors’ 400 freestyle relay, which finished sixth in the state, and the 200 freestyle relay that placed eighth. “Jared performed very well throughout the season in multiple events,” said his coach Jeff Bott.

OLIVER BROWN, Conestoga, Sr.

A consistent point-getter for the Pioneers, who went on to finish fifth as a team in the state, Brown excelled as a freestyler. The senior placed 14th in the 50 freestyle and 17th in the 100 freestyle in the 3A state championships. Brown was also a member of two relays (200 medley and 400 freestyle) that grabbed third place finishes at states. In addition, at districts he added a fifth (50 freestyle) and eighth (100 freestyle).

***

Second Team

MATTHEW HOPKINS, Malvern Prep, Jr.

LOU FRANZONE, Malvern Prep, Jr.

J.P. PERUCKI, West Chester East, So.

ALEX VALVERDE, West Chester Rustin, Sr.

FERNANDO GOMEZ-FISCHER, West Chester Henderson, Sr.

NATHAN OBER, Kennett, So.

VINCENT YE, Downingtown East, Jr.

JEB DARHOWER, Oxford, Sr.

HARRISON BASS, Unionville, Sr.

AARON TUPPER, Avon Grove, Jr.

RYAN BARISH, Kennett, So.

***

Honorable Mention

Avon Grove: Collin Slupe, Liam Perrin, Justin Hausler.

Coatesville: Ethan Moore, Ethan Vannoy, Sean Wolstenholme.

Downingtown East: Dylan Lisnow, Robby Esslinger, Jack Inman.

Downingtown West: Chris O’Grady.

Great Valley: Tommy Boerger.

Kennett: Ronan Gorman, Sean Perrone.

Malvern Prep: Ryan Maher, Daniel Waterland.

West Chester Henderson: Will Groves

West Chester Rustin: David Bussard, Alec Pirone, Nick Pirone.

***

COACH OF THE YEAR >> Jeff Bott, W.C. Henderson

WEST CHESTER >> It’s easy to spot West Chester Henderson swim coach Jeff Bott, and it’s not just that he’s the best dressed man at the pool, always wearing a button down shirt and tie.

You can also identify Bott because he is constantly coaching, giving advice, encouraging everyone (even the opposition) and consoling the disappointed.

“Each year requires a little bit of a different approach,” Bott said. “But trying to motivate and get everybody on the same page is something that our coaching staff always tries to do.

“I try to do the best I can to make each athlete feel they are a part of something, and if they do their part that will help the team.”

Bott has been coaching the Warriors’ boys and girls teams for a quarter of a century. And even though some schools split the coaching duties, Bott is happy with his setup.

“It’s challenging, but for me it’s also enjoyable because I get to interact with more kids,” he said.

The Henderson boys were a more veteran group in 2018, and the squad went on to capture the program’s third consecutive Ches-Mont National title. And then using a similar formula at the District 1 meet, the Warriors placed eighth.

“This group came together as a team,” Bott said. “The leadership was really good and we had the ability to rally together meet by meet.”

The girls were much younger and more inexperienced, and wound up finishing fourth in the league behind powerhouse Avon Grove, Downingtown West and Coatesville. But the Warriors made huge strides throughout the season and are poised to challenge for titles in the future.

“Swimming is very cyclical, and this season I feel very fortunate we were able to have the athletes to match up with a lot of very good teams in our league,” Bott said of the boys’ squad. “It gave us the ability to maneuver swimmers into different events to help utilize our depth in the best way possible.

“Without depth, it’s going to be very hard to be a successful dual meet team. You need everybody to chip in.”