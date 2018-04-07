Mercury Softball Roundup: Maryanski delivers Boyertown to walkoff win in season opener

The Boyertown softball team saw its four-run lead on Owen J. Roberts evaporate in the fifth inning Friday.

The Bears made certain their next lead lasted, though.

Veronica Maryanski’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Boyertown at 6-5 victory over OJR at home.

Second baseman Maryanski went 4-for-5 while MacKenzie Shaner was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI. Rachel Hartman went 2-for-4 for Boyertown, which built a 5-1 lead after two innings.

The Wildcats’ Rylie Hijosh went 3-for-4, including a two-run single in OJR’s four-run fifth.

Spring-Ford 8, Perkiomen Valley 5 >> The Rams used a four-run sixth inning courtesy a Bridget Sharkey home run and two-run triple by Maddie Cortino to break a 4-4 tie and edge the Vikings in PAC play.

Sharkey was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Noelle Reid was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Julia Heine was 2-for-3 (double) in support of winning pitcher Samantha Lindsay (7 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 3 K, 4 BB).

Katie Hurd took the loss for PV. Hitting standouts for PV were Jordan Sell (2-for-4, three RBI) and Taylor Hamm (2-for-3, RBI).

Phoenixville 14, Pottstown 4 >> The Phantoms had no trouble on offense, winning big over Pottstown in PAC play.

A four-run sixth inning proved key for Phoenixville, Chloe Johns, Nila Green and Nicole Kugler all collecting RBIs. Courtney Gable earned the win for Phoenixville, allowing seven hits and four runs over six innings, striking out six and walking one.

Gianna Epps went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Pottstown in hits.

Pope John Paul II 12, Upper Merion 7 >> Ashley Remington’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning got the Golden Panthers started on a run that culminated with their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Vikings.

Remington’s hit broke a 6-6 tie at that point. PJP collected 13 hits. Nicole Bowen (three), Gabby Simms (three), winning pitcher Alexandra Spzindor, and Hope Robinson all had multiple hits for the Panthers.

Upper Perkiomen 9, Pottsgrove 0 >> Taylor Lindsay threw a five-hitter over six innings and the Indians scored four times in their first at-bat to set the tone for their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Falcons.

Lindsay racked up 11 strikeouts in her mound stint. She helped her cause at the plate, driving in four runs with help from a home run while Karlee Fretz added a 2-for-3 bat and Alyssa Sullivan two RBI.

Methacton 19, Norristown 0 >> Taylor Angelillis drove in four runs to lead the Warriors’ potent plate attack in their PAC Liberty Division romp over the Eagles.

Angelillis went 3-for-4 on the day, as did Abby Penjuke. Nichole Dorn (3-for-5) had another big hitting day for Methacton, with Sam Weil-Kasper driving in three runs.