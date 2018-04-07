Mercury Softball Roundup: Maryanski delivers Boyertown to walkoff win in season opener

The Boyertown softball team saw its four-run lead on Owen J. Roberts evaporate in the fifth inning Friday.
The Bears made certain their next lead lasted, though.
Veronica Maryanski’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Boyertown at 6-5 victory over OJR at home.
Second baseman Maryanski went 4-for-5 while MacKenzie Shaner was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI. Rachel Hartman went 2-for-4 for Boyertown, which built a 5-1 lead after two innings.
The Wildcats’ Rylie Hijosh went 3-for-4, including a two-run single in OJR’s four-run fifth.
Spring-Ford 8, Perkiomen Valley 5 >> The Rams used a four-run sixth inning courtesy a Bridget Sharkey home run and two-run triple by Maddie Cortino to break a 4-4 tie and edge the Vikings in PAC play.
Sharkey was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Noelle Reid was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Julia Heine was 2-for-3 (double) in support of winning pitcher Samantha Lindsay (7 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 3 K, 4 BB).
Katie Hurd took the loss for PV. Hitting standouts for PV were Jordan Sell (2-for-4, three RBI) and Taylor Hamm (2-for-3, RBI).
Phoenixville 14, Pottstown 4 >> The Phantoms had no trouble on offense, winning big over Pottstown in PAC play.
A four-run sixth inning proved key for Phoenixville, Chloe Johns, Nila Green and Nicole Kugler all collecting RBIs. Courtney Gable earned the win for Phoenixville, allowing seven hits and four runs over six innings, striking out six and walking one.
Gianna Epps went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Pottstown in hits.
Pope John Paul II 12, Upper Merion 7 >> Ashley Remington’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning got the Golden Panthers started on a run that culminated with their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Vikings.
Remington’s hit broke a 6-6 tie at that point. PJP collected 13 hits. Nicole Bowen (three), Gabby Simms (three), winning pitcher Alexandra Spzindor, and Hope Robinson all had multiple hits for the Panthers.
Upper Perkiomen 9, Pottsgrove 0 >> Taylor Lindsay threw a five-hitter over six innings and the Indians scored four times in their first at-bat to set the tone for their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Falcons.
Lindsay racked up 11 strikeouts in her mound stint. She helped her cause at the plate, driving in four runs with help from a home run while Karlee Fretz added a 2-for-3 bat and Alyssa Sullivan two RBI.
Methacton 19, Norristown 0 >> Taylor Angelillis drove in four runs to lead the Warriors’ potent plate attack in their PAC Liberty Division romp over the Eagles.
Angelillis went 3-for-4 on the day, as did Abby Penjuke. Nichole Dorn (3-for-5) had another big hitting day for Methacton, with Sam Weil-Kasper driving in three runs.
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 33 mins ago
Pottsgrove’s Patrick Agnew signs on with Bloomsburg University
Name: Patrick Agnew High School: Pottsgrove College Selection: Bloomsburg University Sport: Men’s Swimming Event: Sprints, 50/100 Free, 100 Breast....
-
Spring Sports/ 33 mins ago
Pottsgrove’s Kira Livezey signs with University of Scranton
Name: Kira Livezey High School: Pottsgrove College Selection: University of Scranton Sport: Softball Position: Outfield/Pitcher Anticipated Major: Criminal Justice Parents: Lisa...
-
Baseball/ 47 mins ago
Methacton slugs its way past Hatboro-Horsham
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> Methacton was knocking hits all over the field, and Demetrio Rodriguez...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Maryanski delivers Boyertown to walkoff win in season opener
The Boyertown softball team saw its four-run lead on Owen J. Roberts evaporate in...
-
Suburban One League/ 17 hours ago
Plymouth Whitemarsh capitalizes, keeps Upper Dublin in check
UPPER DUBLIN >> Jen Byrne was pumped up Friday afternoon. The Plymouth Whitemarsh outfielder...
-
Chester County athletes in fast lane at Whippet Track Invitational
Chester County athletes had some standout performances at the Whippet Track Invitational Friday at...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Kelley, Tyson lead Perk Valley past Spring-Ford
Perkiomen Valley 9, Spring-Ford 6 >> Kat Kelley and Paige Tyson finished with three...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Roop leads Perk Valley past Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 11, Methacton 1 >> Bolstered by Connor Roop’s game-high four goals, the...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies, drops Pottstown in extras
Phoenixville 7, Pottstown 5 >> The Phantoms forced their PAC Frontier Division game with...
-
Thompson the hero as Bonner & Prendergast walks off in extras
Freshman Madison Thompson (2-for-4) ripped a two-out, two-run, walk-off double to lift Bonner &...
-
Spring Sports/ 19 hours ago
Ahearn helping youthful O’Hara reload on the fly
CONCORD >> When a softball team loses two All-Delco infielders to graduation, that’s often...
-
Spring Sports/ 19 hours ago
Arcidiacono, Rose help Haverford defeat Upper Darby
Haverford won all three matches decided in three sets to register a 5-2 victory...