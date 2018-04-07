Archbishop Wood produces plenty in win over Pennsbury

WARMINSTER >> Pennsbury started the game with a bang while Archbishop Wood began with a walk.

After falling behind by two runs to the visiting Falcons, Wood got a leadoff walk from Kyle McNamee and only rolled from there. The Vikings kept putting runners on base and more importantly, bringing them home as their entire lineup kept stepping to the plate and producing on a raw, cold Saturday afternoon.

In total, Wood drew 10 walks, mashed 13 hits and pumped out plenty of runs in a 15-5 win over Pennsbury in five innings in their non-league matchup.

“It’s two very good ballclubs playing,” Wood coach Jim DiGuiseppe Jr said. “Joe Pesci has done a great job over there, they’re defending state champions and I thought we responded well. They put up a couple runs and I thought we responded and we kept playing. We needed some other guys to fill in and get an opportunity to play, which is great for our program.”

Wood, now 3-0 on the season, put the Falcons on the slate as an early test and that’s what the Vikings got in the top half of the first inning. Second baseman Sam Ruta opened the scoring with exclamation, clubbing a one out solo home run to right-center and after an error, a single by catcher Josh Tesarck brought home a second run.

Vikings starter Bryce Stock limited the harm by picking off Pennsbury’s courtesy runner at first and settled in well for the rest of his 3.2 innings of work. Wood catcher John Gifford said Stock was locked in all game and despite leaving the pitch Ruta crushed a bit up, battled through the elements.

Stock’s hitters had his back in the home half of the first as they patiently waited things out while sending eight men to the plate and bringing three home. Wood had just one hit in the first, getting a bases-loaded walk, a hit batsman with the bags packed and a wild pitch to score their runs.

“We always try to have good approaches at the plate, we’re doing that game in and game out,” Gifford said. “That’s what we wanted to see, that’s the mentality we want. We’re always looking to put up a few runs, especially after they came out with a bang and to be able to pile on more runs definitely kept our confidence up.”

After McNamee, who had two walks and a single, made a diving grab in left to end a Pennsbury threat in the second, the Vikings got the bats going. No. 9 hitter Ryan DeVirgilis started the frame with a leadoff walk, with three of the next four batters hitting singles.

Robbie Bailey’s hit plated a run, with a second scoring on an outfield error, Antonio Rossillo picked up an RBI, Sam Reynolds belted an RBI double and Bobby Hennessey drew a walk with the bases loaded to give Wood a five-run frame and 8-2 lead.

Wood sent 10 men to the plate in the second, then upped that number by one in the third inning. Reynolds came up with a one-out, two-run single after the first four batters had reached base and DeVirgilis finished another five-spot with a two-run single.

“We did a good job of making some adjustments, especially when we had two strikes on us,” DiGuiseppe said. “At the same time, we were very aggressive in the strike zone today. I was very pleased with our approaches today, we were very solid. We need to carry that into next game, we did it today and we did it well, but it has to carry to our next game on Monday against (Archbishop) Ryan.”

Wood added a run in the fourth on Luke Cantwell’s sac fly and the game-ending run in the fifth when Robbie Bailey drew a walk with the bases loaded.

While it was difficult to pick just a single standout for Wood, Bailey, the senior shortstop, reached base four times, had three hits, scored three times and drove in a run. He’s found a niche as the team’s No. 2 hitter behind McNamee and ahead of the big bats of Mike Ferrara, Rossillo and Gifford.

“He’s settled into that role, in our last game he had two key sacrifice bunts for us then comes out today and gets three hits,” DiGuiseppe said. “He’s done a nice job for us and that’s something I’m looking for, him to maintain his focus there.”

While Pennsbury didn’t post the same numbers as Wood, the Falcons hung around and kept putting runners on base. It paid off in the fourth with a run and in the fifth when Zach DeMarchis hit a two-run single. Ruta added a third inning single as part of a 2-for-2 day.

Gifford likes where the Vikings are three games in, but also noted it’s far too early to start feeling content. The PCL looks tough top to bottom this season and as the catcher noted, there are still things Wood can clean up or get better at with the bulk of league play approaching.

“I think we’re set up to have a pretty good season,” Gifford said. “The lineup looks solid, we have a lot of pitchers throwing strikes and giving good looks and we have guys ready to step in and contribute, which you need in a game like today’s.”

MILESTONE APPROACHING

The next Wood victory will be the 100th of DiGuiesppe’s head coaching career. A Wood alumni, the seventh-year manager credited his assistants, especially his dad Jim Sr. and the long line of players he’s had for getting him within range of the milestone.

“It’s always been about our players and our program, and I’m glad to lead my alma mater,” DiGuiseppe said. “It’s an honor. When it happens, it happens, I’ll get a handshake and then move on to the next game but it is pretty cool.”

Gifford said a lot of the program’s consistency in recent years stems from the coaches. Players know what they’re getting from DiGuiseppe and staff every day, which makes it easier for them to come in and just get right to work.

“It’s always good having mentors like that, we take everything they say into consideration and practice whatever they say,” Gifford said. “It helps move us along, helps us improve as players and get to where we need to be.”

ARCHBISHOP WOOD 15, PENNSBURY 5 (5)

PENNSBURY 200 12 – 5 8 1

ARCHBISHOP WOOD 355 11 – 15 13 2

HR: Sam Ruta (P). 2B: Sam Reynolds (AW). RBI: AW – Reynolds 3, Robbie Bailey 2, Ryan DeVirgilis 2, Bobby Hennessey, Antonio Rossillo; P – Zach DeMarchis 2, Ruta, Josh Tesarck.

Multiple hits: AW – Bailey 3-4, Rossillo 3-3, Reynolds 2-3.