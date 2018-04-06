Souderton’s bats come to life against Abington

LOWER SALFORD >> In just its second game of the season, the Souderton High School baseball squad crushed the visiting Abington Galloping Ghosts 10-4 Friday.

Leading the way for the Indians was Blaise Sclafani, who earned five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the sixth inning. The home run was Sclafani’s first in his high school career.

“Yesterday was kind of a rough outing for pitching, but I was glad I got it going offensively today,” said Sclafani. “I just didn’t want to give up and score as many runs as I possibly could since we are trying to win every single game, even if it’s a non-conference game.

“I somehow knew that I got all of that home run when I made contact and I knew it was gone right away.”

The game started in back-and-forth style when Abington struck first in the first inning.

Souderton starting pitcher Brian Janetka started the game throwing three straight walks to make the bases loaded with zero outs.

Abington later got on the board when Griffen Wittenberg was hit by a pitch to give the Ghosts a 1-0 lead.

Souderton came back immediately in the bottom of the first when the Indians scored one run with an error.

The Indians took the lead in the next at bat when Tom Wassel got a base hit to give Souderton a 2-1 lead after the first inning.

Wassel was tagged out at second base trying to advance on the scoring play.

After a painless second inning, Abington tied the game at 2-2 after an error from Souderton.

Abington got the lead back in the top of the third with a bases loaded walk to Jordan Grimaldi.

Souderton, however, got the lead back after Sclafani scored two runs on a line drive down the first base line to give the Indians a 4-3 lead after three innings.

Once again, Abington managed to tie the game with a sacrifice fly from Wittenberg.

Souderton later got the lead back in the bottom of the fourth inning when Tim Robinson scored a base hit to right field.

The Indians increased the lead to 6-4 after Ryan Dalton scored a run on a double to left field.

Indians made the score 7-4 in the same inning when Dean Shaw hit a suicide squeeze to score Dalton from third base.

Souderton eventually settled the final score to 10-4 on the three-run shot from Sclafani in the sixth inning.

Conlan Wall got the final three outs in the top of the seventh inning despite hitting a batter with a pitch with two outs.

Souderton head coach Mike Childs was impressed with his team at home against the Galloping Ghosts.

“In the first two games we started out a little slow,” said Childs. “In both games we came back in the late innings and we have been executing well during that time.”

“We keep saying we have to be in midseason form in hitting and today the guys brought it,” added Childs. “Blaise had a nice home run today to put us up there in the end and it’s good to have some leadership with our seniors.”

Abington was shut down to only two hits from George Jacob and Justin Cunnane. Wittenberg earned two RBIs and scored a run despite going hitless in three at bats.

Souderton’s Wall earned the win after throwing a hitless seventh inning and striking out two batters.