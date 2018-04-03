2018 Mercury Girls Track & Field Previews

Boyertown

Head coach: Dave Hartman, eighth season.

Last year’s record: 1-4 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Danielle Elsier, Sr., distance; Amanda Murray, Sr., distance; Eliana Rightmyer, Sr., middle distance; Mary Sherpinsky, Sr., throws; Natalie Stabilito, Sr., middle distance; Kayla Yacavone, Sr., throws; Aurora Conrad, Jr., sprints; Jenna Fretz, Jr., throws; Jenna Kline, Jr., hurdles; Madalyn Hunsberger, Jr., distance; Emma Elwell, So., sprints; Morgan Janiuk, So., sprints; Samantha Reitnour, So., jumps; Elise Rote, So., jumps; Samantha Russo, So., throws.

Outlook: The Bears’ roster is bolstered by the presence of freshmen Renee Simmons (hurdles) and Rachanee Tith (sprints). … “There are going to be no home meets this year (due to structural issues with the stands at Memorial Stadium), which always makes it a little tougher to get a win,” Hartman said.

Daniel Boone

Co-head coaches: Russell Keith, eighth season; Bob Reismiller, third season.

Last year’s record: 3-4 Berks Conference.

Athletes to watch: Maeve Picariello, Sr., middle distance/distance; Emily Wedemeyer, Sr., throws; Alyssa Breidigan, Jr., hurdles; Skylar Emory, Jr., sprints; Emily Lodge, Jr., jumps/hurdles; Jocelyn Shank, Jr., middle distance/distance; Hailey Schinski, Jr., throws; Bailey Banak, So., throws; Abby Bulafka, So., middle distance/distance; Carlina Davis, So., middle distance/distance; Vivian Kase, So., middle distance/distance; Sierra Rivera, So., middle distance/distance; Laura Taraboletti, So., throws; Ashley Benoit, Fr., middle distance/distance.

Outlook: “Improved numbers and more potential this season with young talent,” is the assessment of Keith and Reismiller.

Hill School

Head coach: Patrick Lake, eighth season.

Last year’s record: Not available.

Athletes to watch: Paige Curcio, Sr., throws; Amber Kulesa, Sr., hurdles/jumps/sprints; Caroline Lee, Sr., distance; Maddie McKean, Sr., sprints/jumps; Maddie Mitchell, Sr., sprints; Rachel Schaaf, Sr., jumps/hurdles; Paige Swartz, Sr., jumps/hurdles/sprints: Calla Booth-Genthe, Jr., middle distance; Nicole Guidi, Jr., throws/jumps; Steph Percy, Jr., throws; Violet Robertson, Jr., pole vault; Paige Barcus, So., distance; Chevelle Obuobi-Donkor, So., middle distance/relays; Olivia Tullman, So., distance/relays.

Outlook: Two freshmen – Sydney Floyd (sprints/jumps), the Mid-Atlantic Prep League’s 200 meter indoor champion, and Kiki Lange (pole vault/sprints) are on the Blues roster. … “The team is coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history, winning the PIASSA title last spring and also winning the PAISSA Invitational indoors this winter,” Lake said. “The departure of Gabby Bendall and Hannah Cummings are major losses, but all other scores from MAPL and PAISSA champs return. Our goal remains another PAISSA championship.”

Methacton

Head coach: Rob Ronzano, first season (11th/12th overall).

Last year’s record: 2-3 PAC Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Mary Abraham, Sr., middle distance; Fallon Brown, Sr., jumps; Nicole Cooper, Sr., throws; Amy Domenick, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Maura Duffy, Sr., distance; Julie Foley, Sr., distance; Siena Harris, Sr., pole vault; Olivia Hoover, Sr., sprints; Caitlyn McClure, Sr., hurdles/jumps; Erin McKelvey, Sr., sprints; Sarah Nicoletti, Sr., distance; Lauren Prusacki, Sr., sprints; Maggie Welsh, Sr., throws; Nikki Annelli, Jr., pole vault; Tina Prince, Jr., middle distance; Camaryn Rodriguez, Jr., pole vault/hurdles; Marina Daywalt, So., hurdles; Camille Dunham, So., jumps/sprints; Katelyn Evans, So., sprints/jumps; Sydney Hargrove, So., throws; Juliana Keenan, So., sprints; Alexa Marberger, So., hurdles/jumps; Corrine Meyer, So., jumps; Carly Ukalovic, So., distance; Sabrina Williams, So., hurdles.

Outlook: Ronzano is back in charge of a Warrior program he led from 2004 to 2015. … The Warrior roster lists freshmen Madi Eastmure (hurdles/jumps), Danielle Hollidge (sprints), Meredith O’Donnell (sprints/jumps) and Julia Welsh (sprints/jumps). … “We have increased our team numbers by about 20 athletes from last year’s team,” Ronzano said. “We have a lot of young girls mixed with a great group of seniors. The hope for the season is to have each athlete believe in themselves and their teammates, beginning the first day of practice. We would like to be competitive each meet, but the main focus is to improve in every event as the season progresses. With the rough weather at the beginning of the season, it has been difficult to fully gauge the talent on the team, but the effort is definitely there. As long as the effort remains throughout the season, there’s no goal that this team cannot achieve.”

Owen J. Roberts

Head coach: Tim Marcoe, third season.

Last year’s record: 5-0 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Mary Bernotas, Sr., distance; Corrin Ferrizzi, Sr., jumps; Alex Glasier, Sr., distance; Carly Jennion, Sr., jumps; Sam Muntzer, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Autumn Sands, Sr., distance; Avery Sapp, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Morgan Shronk, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Lena Weinsteiger, Sr., throws; Brinley Beveridge, Jr., jumps; Elizabeth Braaksma, Jr., jumps; Shaylan Cobb, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Mackenzie Kurtz, Jr., distance; Lindsay LaFountain, Jr., throws; Kenzie Milne, Jr., sprints/hurdles; Hannah Pugh, Jr., distance; Cassidy Skilton, Jr., throw; Gabi Tamburro, Jr., throws; Winona Burley-Desir, So., throws; Hannah Kopec, So., distance; Ava Resnick, So., sprints/hurdles; Carly Resnick, So., sprints/hurdles.

Outlook: A freshman, Emily Glasier, is working as a distance runner for the Wildcats. … “The girls are looking forward to the challenge of defending last season’s league championship,” Marcoe said. “Our goal is to compete well at each meet this season and continually improve as the season progresses. We want to practice and race to the best of our ability each time out, so that we are as prepared for the championship season come May.”

Perkiomen School

Head coach: Richard Irven

Last year’s record: Not available

Athletes to watch: Miriam Oelgaerth, hurdles/jumps.

Outlook: “The Perkiomen School track team has some excellent athletes to look out for,” Irven said. “The team has many young and/or new faces this season who have the potential to do well. For the girls, Miriam Oelgarth is one to look out for. She can run the flat races, but she is happier over the hurdles. Her real strength though is the high jump. During the winter season she won the high jump at the Ursinus meet, which had a strong field from five states. We have high hopes for her in the state championships this May.”

Perkiomen Valley

Head coach: Joe Petsko, 12th season.

Last year’s record: 4-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Rachel Daniel, Sr., jumps; Julia Dorley, Sr., distance; Teaghan Schein-Becker, Sr., distance; Dorian Philpot, Jr., throws; Kylie McDonnell, Jr., throws; Christina Warren, Jr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Kaitlyn Stankia, So., throws.

Outlook: “The Perkiomen Valley girls’ team looks forward to another season where they look to compete amongst the top teams in the PAC,” Petsko said. “Led by junior standout Christina Warren, fresh off her indoor state championships in the 60m hurdles and triple jump, the girls look to continue their winning ways. Teaghan Schein-Becker and Julia Dorley will anchor the Vikings distance squad while Dorian Philpot and Kylie McDonnell take charge in the throws. The girls look forward to another successful season.”

Phoenixville

Head coach: Jess Mahan, first season.

Last year’s record: 4-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Liberty Allain Sr., throws; Sophia Bierly, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Heather Branan, Sr., jumps; Ashlyn Duda, Sr., throws; Desire Gray, Sr., throws; Jasmine Hamilton, Sr., throws; Riley Kappenstein, Sr., throws; Victoria Wright, Sr., middle distance/distance; Summer Cirino, Jr., jumps; Karley Dibofsky, Jr., middle distance/distance; Gianna Flora, Jr., jumps; Mary McNamara, Jr., jumps; Gabrielle Perrotto, Jr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Jordan D’puia, So., sprints/hurdles; Sophie Taylor, So., middle distance/distance.

Outlook: Freshmen in the mix for the Phantoms are Ava Labik (sprints/hurdles) and Madison O’Neil (distance/middle distance). … “We head into this season with a junior and senior class that is large in numbers and talent,” Mahan said. “This group of girls is ready to compete and prove themselves in the division. Throwing remains extremely competitive and will carry us in many of the meets. With a new coaching staff in place, and an influx of young talent, we will be in the hunt for a division title.”

Pope John Paul II

Head coach: Lisa Cagliola, third season.

Last year’s record: 2-2-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Madison McNamara, Sr., sprints; Colleen Morton, Sr., throws; Lauren Nicholas, Sr., distance; Becca Schureman, Jr., throws; Sarah Abruzzo, So., distance; Katie Fallon, So., throws; Natalie Florig, So., middle distance; Julia Patterson, So., middle distance; Katie Schiele, So., sprints.

Outlook: Cagliola considers Heather Lesinski “definitely a freshman to watch.” … “I think we’ll hang tough in the Frontier Division,” Cagliola said. “We are nursing a few injuries but have strong contenders in all events.”

Pottsgrove

Head coach: Marilyn Eaton, first season.

Last year’s record: 5-0 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Anna Myers, Sr., throws; Mia Rose, Sr., jumps; Amia Slade, Sr., middle distance; Kayla Delay-Scott, Jr., middle distance; Brittany Hellams, Jr., sprints; Chloe Sullivan, Jr., distance; Becca Delp, So., middle distance; Hannah Phillips, So., middle distance; Chloe Shivak, So., jumps/hurdles.

Outlook: Eaton is no stranger to Pottsgrove track and field, taking over as the girls’ head coach after 12 years at the helm of the Pottsgrove Middle School program. … Naomi Hillen, a cross country state qualifier this past fall, heads a group of freshman that includes Janiya Jones (sprints/jumps) and Kennedy White (sprints). … “The freshman class is filled with possibilities,” Eaton said, “as they are coming off a very successful spring season last year.”

Pottstown

Head coach: Michaela Johnson, second season.

Last year’s record: 0-4 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Daiana Albert, Sr., throws; Hailey Christman, Sr., middle distance/distance; Julia Day, Sr., sprints/throws; Claire Fetterman, Sr., middle distance; Ceola Smith, Sr., sprints/jumps; Br’Anna Williams, Sr., jumps; LaKesha Arrington, Jr., throws; Elsie Cannell, Jr., middle distance/hurdles; Kawanza Barksdale-Hodges, So., jumps/sprints; Bryonna Chimbinja, So., sprints/hurdles; Naiasha Elliott-Moore, So., throws/sprints; Amari Folly, So., hurdles/sprints; Aniya Hoskins, So., sprints; Onjelay Nixon, So., jumps; Hannah Shankle, So., middle distance/distance.

Outlook: The Trojans also have a large number of freshmen in Kiyah Cotton (sprints), Nayeli Cruz (middle distance/distance), Zoe Earle (jumps/sprints), Julianna Figueroa (sprints), Alexa Howard (sprints) and Naomi Parson (middle distance/distance). They also had a number of newcomers in senior Imani Mead (sprints) and sophomores Aaliyah Maute (throws), Thanea Redrovan (pole vault/jumps) and Talia Shirey (pole vault/jumps). … “We have great group of girls this year that are bringing lots of talent,” Johnson said. “We have some great prospects for our 4×100 relay. Be on the lookout for Bryonna Chimbinja, Kiyah Cotton, Alexa Howard and Julianna Figueroa in the 100; Aniya Hoskins in the 200 and 400, Julia Day in the shot and Kawanza Barksdale-Hodges in the long jump and 100. In distance, keep an eye on Hailey Christman in the 1600.”

Spring-Ford

Head coach: Danielle Stauffer, fifth season.

Last year’s record: 3-2 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division.

Athletes to watch: Gabriella Bamford, Sr., distance; Lily Nowakowski, Sr., sprints; Ally O’Connor, Sr., sprints; Jordan Sigler, Sr., hurdles; Brigitte Smith, Sr., throws; Julia Vledder, Sr., middle distance; Jenna Darlington, Jr., middle distance; Jaime Green, Jr., hurdles; Melissa Israel, Jr., pole vault; Kyra Jones-Scanlan, Jr., throws; Rachel Murphy, Jr., distance; Devin Rawley, Jr., jumps; Emily Smith, Jr., distance; Caitlyn Gradwell, So., jumps;

Outlook: Listed as the Rams’ “up and coming” performers are freshmen Brooke Donoghue (middle distance) and Kailey Smith (sprints). … “We’re looking to move up from our final standing last year,” Stauffer said. “We are anticipating our first dual meet and to see what kind of performances we get from both our team leaders and our younger athletes. This year, with a more experienced team, it would be nice to see the girls finish in the top 3. Our goals are to make PAC, challenge for a team title and advance as many as possible to districts and states.”

Upper Merion

Head coach: Mike Francis, fourth season.

Last year’s record: 2-2-1 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Seniors Emily Adams, Alexis Anderson, Morgan Barone, Jessica Bowe, Carley Cirafesi, Caroline Herrick, Tiera Johnson, Kristen Lee, Megan Magro, June Sanchez, Ashley Sullivan, Amber Strouse, Mikayla Yatsko.

Outlook: “The entire girls team looks strong this track season,” Francis said.

Upper Perkiomen

Head coach: Steve Keyser, fourth season.

Last year’s record: 0-4 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division.

Athletes to watch: Kayleigh Durning, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Leeann Markwalter, Sr., middle distance/distance; Jess Schaut, Sr., sprints/hurdles/jumps; Taylor Sottung, Sr., jumps.

Outlook: “So far in our season we have seen some great leadership from our older students,” Keyser said. “We hope this continues into the competition season. With our returners we are looking to improve on everyone’s performances and have them teach the younger girls. This year will focus a lot on individual performances, and we are going to try to get as many girls as we can into the championship meet.”