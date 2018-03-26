Main Line crews make waves at second Manny Flick

Several Main Line high school crew teams had some noteworthy performances at the in the 2nd Manny Flick Regatta (the Horvat Series) hosted by The Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association March 25. What follows are the results that was sent to Main Line Media News by the respective schools:

Agnes Irwin

The Agnes Irwin crew had a strong showing, highlighted by a first place finish for the Lightweight Quad, comprised of Juliana Jaskot, Anisah Thomas, Perry Maner and Carson Heward. The Varsity quad placed fourth (Emma Bonner, Lexi Short, Peyton Bond, Jean-Marie Dundovich), while the doubles teams composed of Eliza Pendergast/Jazmyn Knight and Sydney McCarthy/Madeline Briddell placed second and third in their heats, respectively.

Baldwin School

Baldwin crew posted strong finishes in a range of events, from the junior varsity double to the varsity four.

In the girls varsity four, senior coxswain Caroline Sterman and rowers Tara McMahon, Hailey Barnett, and Julia Love led the way to a first-place finish in their flight with the help of junior Helen Ji. Their time of 5:35 put them across the line over 10 seconds ahead of the second-place Vineland team, and earned a fourth place finish out of the field of 13 total entries.

The girls junior varsity quad also brought home a first place in their event, taking the win over rivals from Episcopal with a time of 5:11. Stroke seat Helen Klaes was backed up by Jane Bai, Avalon Rosenberger, and bow Grace Kirwan to bring home their first place finish.

Baldwin’s junior varsity double, stroked by Samantha Baron and bowed by Jada Williams, posted a strong showing with a second place finish in their flight yesterday to finish ahead of competitors from the Agnes Irwin School. Despite challenges off the start, the duo found their groove in the middle of the race to bring themselves back up to the pack, but were unable to catch flight leaders Germantown Academy. Their finish time of 6:03 put them in fourth place among all JV entries for the day.

In the highly competitive girls lightweight double, Baldwin’s entry faced tough challenges from perennial powerhouse Conestoga, but held on to finish fifth in their event. In spite of tough conditions, stroke seat Jess Shen and bow seat Ava Olson cited their performance as a valuable race experience that also highlighted some points to focus on during their training sessions.

Episcopal Academy

Episcopal entered two JV boats and three Varsity boats and did not enter any Novices in their second event of the spring 2018 season.

EA’s Girls JV 4+, composed of Rae Keffer-Scharpf in stroke, Natalie Johnston, Mickey Rymal, Cat Spellman and cox Juliana Di Carlo, placed second in their heat with a time of 5:49.32.

The Episcopal Girls JV Quad, which included Lacey Rivera in stroke, Rachel Barber, Allison Lee and Natalie Horbowy, placed second in their heat with a time of 5:13.13, and narrowly missed a first place finish.

The EA boys Varsity 4+, which included Drew Landaiche in stroke, Aedan Yohannan, Jeff Li, Jake Landaiche, and cox Myles Peter, placed third in their heat with a time of 5:32.26.

Next up for the Episcopal Academy was the Girls Varsity Quad, composed of stroke Josephine Konopka, Alexandra Peyton, Morgan Gantt and Brooke Kraftson, which finished third in their heat with a time of 4:52.9, narrowly missing a second place finish.

The Episcopal Boys Varsity 8 +, which included stroke Ian Reape, Nick Peyton, Jack Rebillard, Harry Pusey, Billy Stavropoulos, Owen Maier, Max Levinson, Dhruv Raman and cox Schuyler Kresge, finished in fifth place in their heat with a time of 4:43.35.