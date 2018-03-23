Reporter/Times Herald Area Girls Track and Field Previews

Rob Ronzano, who coached Methacton to multiple conference titles as well as a state title in 2008, is back at the helm for the Warriors, and one of the first steps is just finding ways and days to practice.

“With the rough weather at the beginning of the season, it has been difficult to fully gauge the talent on the team, but the effort is definitely there,” Ronzano said. “As long as the effort remains throughout the season, there’s no goal that this team can not achieve.

“We have increased our team numbers by about 20 athletes from last year’s team. We have a lot of young girls mixed with a great group of seniors. The hope for the season is to have each athlete believe in herself and their teammates, beginning the first day of practice. We would like to be competitive each meet, but the main focus is to improve in every event as the season progresses.”

It is also a new era at North Penn. The Knights’ previous two coaches, Jim Crawford Jr. and Richard Swanker, each guided the program to state titles and now the baton has been passed to new head man Brandon Turner, an NP grad who was an assistant coach with the team last spring.

Dock is in the hunt for a district crown in Class 2A.

“At first glance, we look young and inexperienced, but we do have a good core group of talented athletes that will help carry the team while the newcomers find their roles,” coach Tim Eger said. “Relays should be fun and competitive both to make the team and within the league and district.

“We are excited for this season and for the possibilities and surprises it has in store.”

The Mount St. Joe’s girls, meanwhile, are out to defend their Catholic Acadmies League crown.

“We are going to do our best to repeat,” coach Kitty McClernand said.

Following is a team-by-team look at the area.

Abington

Coach: Bill Neely.

Last year’s record: 3-3.

Key returners: Sophia Marino, Jr., 800; Victoria Flynn, So., 800-1,600; Rorie Spencer, Jr., 100-200; Alaina Swift, Jr.

Coach Neely says: “We’re looking pretty strong. We should do pretty well. We have a few ninth graders out and that should help us out as well.”

Central Bucks West

Coach: Kiki Bell (14th season).

Key performers lost: Aly Logue, sprints; Lauren Olsen, sprints; Megan Kolbe, distance; Marlee Evans, distance; Hannah Sexton, hurdles; Quinn Shiffler, hurdles;

Key returners: Vanessa Barrow, Sr., middle distance; Gretchen Heiber, Sr., hurdles; Lauren Barker, Sr., hurdles; Amanda Mass, Jr., jumps; Katy Jenkins, So., jumps; Darien Barelison, Jr., jumps; Samantha Ronald, Sr., pole vault; Lauren Hahn, Jr., discus.

Outlook for the season: The Bucks have some good balance and should once again be in the thick of the SOL Continental race.

Dock

Coach: Tim Eger (16th Season).

Last year’s record: 5-0; Second at BAL’s; Second in District 1-2A.

Key performers lost: Irina Althouse, hurdles; Sabrina Demetrius, throws; Celena Derstine, hurdles; Camryn McClosky, distance.

Key returners: Elle Bergey, So., middle distance; Lindsay Bernd, Sr., middle distance/jav; Alison Keach, So., hurdles; Kate Landis, So., hurdles/jav; Abbie Woods, Sr., hurdles/triple jump/jav.

Others to Watch: Molly Hand, Sr., sprints; Sara Kennel, Fr., distance; Lydia King, Fr., middle distance; Olivia Mercure, Fr., sprints; Sydney Puento, Fr., sprints/jumps; Isa Rodriguez, Fr., middle distance; Peyton Scialanca, Fr., sprints; McKenzie Swartley, Sr., middle distance.

Strengths: Hurdles/middle distance.

Question Marks: Shot put/discus.

Gwynedd Mercy

Coach: Cristin Meehan (first season).

Key performers lost: Catherine Peel, jumps.

Key returners: Bridget Casey, Sr., sprints; Julia Koller, Jr., jumps.

Outlook for the season: The Monarchs have a top sprinter in Casey and some pieces out in the field. Depth will be the challenge for GMA in challenging for the Catholic Academies League title.

Hatboro-Horsham

Coach: Anna Baker (third season).

Last year’s record: 5-2.

Key performers lost: Miranda Royds; Hannah Knudsen; Kayla Gonzalez; Rebecca DeSipio; Hannah Knapp; Nicole Neborg.

Key returners: Brandi Callope, So., 100/200; Abbey Newell, Sr., 400/800/4×1; Allison Riches, Jr., pole vault/200/400; Leighann Conboy, Sr., throws.

Others to watch: Ally Yankanich, Fr.; Daniella Spruill, Jr.; Thea Aquino, Fr.; Katie Werner, Jr.; Grace Weaver, Jr.

Strengths: Rebuilding with a solid group of newcomers and strong leadership.

Question marks: With the loss of many key performers, how will we match up with other teams in our conference?

Coach Baker says: “Positive outlook and looking forward to a successful season with a lot of improvements and strengths gained.”

Lansdale Catholic

Coach: Matt Connelly.

Key performers lost: Mary Rose Wagner, sprints; Caroline Noti, middle distance; Alex Varallo, hurdles/jumps;

Key returners: Kaitlyn Boyle, Sr., sprints; Sara Murphy, Jr., middle distance; Mariam Trefz, Jr., hurdles; Ava Benninghoff, So., javelin; Corinne Archbold, So., shot put.

Outlook for the season: The Crusaders could be an improved team from a year ago and should push multiple performers along to the Philadelphia Catholic League and District 12 Championships.

Methacton

Coach: Robert Ronzano (first season; 13th overall; also coached team from 2004-15).

Last year’s record: 2-3 in the PAC.

Key performers lost: Rainah Dunham, Gianna Fazio, Abbey Dungan, Lea Dungan, Ryan DeOrio, Angela Ramsden.

Key returners: Mary Abraham, Sr., middle distance; Fallon Brown, Sr., jumps; Nicole Cooper, Sr., throws; Amy Domenick, Sr., sprints/hurdles; Maura Duffy, Sr., distance; Julia Foley, Sr., distance; Siena Harris, Sr., pole vault; Olivia Hoover, Sr., sprints; Caitlyn McClure, Sr., hurdles/triple jump; Erin McKelvey, Sr., sprints; Sarah Nicoletti, Sr., distance; Lauren Prusacki, Sr., sprints; Maggie Welsh, Sr., throws.

Others to watch: Nikki Annelli, Jr., pole vault; Tina Prince, Jr., middle distance; Camaryn Rodriguez, Jr., pole vault/hurdles; Marina Daywalt, So., hurdles; Camille Dunham, So., jumps/sprints; Katelyn Evans, So., sprints/long jump; Sydney Hargrove, So., throws; Juliana Keenan, So., sprints; Alexa Marberger, So., hurdles/jumps; Corrine Meyer, So., jumps; Carly Ukalovic, So., distance; Sabrina Williams, So., hurdles; Madi Eastmure, Fr., hurdles/jumps; Danielle Hollidge, Fr., sprints; Meredith O’Donnell, Fr., sprints/long jump; Julia Welsh, Fr., sprints/jumps.

Strengths: “Senior leadership. There are 13 seniors on the team, many who know the dedication it takes to be successful. It takes a team to bring out the best in each individual and this team needs the leadership that the seniors can provide.”

Question marks: “Unfortunately, there was not a great deal of focus on some of the technical events in the past couple of years. We have many girls interested in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, high jump and triple jump, but some are starting from the ground level. The weather has limited our practice time, but every minute we can get work in, we will. The biggest question mark is if the weather will cooperate so the girls will have enough practice time to properly learn how to compete in some of the technical events.”

North Penn

Coach: Brandon Turner (first season).

Last season: District 1-3A Runner-Up; PIAA-3A State Champs.

Key performers lost: Jessica Brenfleck, sprints; Kat Stevenson, sprints; Uche Nwogwugwu, sprints/middle distance/jumps/relays; Mikaela Vlasic, middle distance; Dela Matthew, throws.

Key returners: Sophia Broadhurst, Jr., sprints; Natalie Kwortnik, Jr., sprints; Jenna Webb, Jr., middle distance; Ariana Gardizy, Sr., distance; Anais Williams, So., hurdles; Anissa Gardizy, Sr., discus; Raivyn Brown, Sr., shot put.

Outlook for the season: The defending State Champs lost some special athletes to graduation, but with standouts like Gardizy leading the way, the Knights should again be tough to beat in the conference and be well-represented at districts and states.

Mount St. Joe’s

Coach: Kitty McClernand (8th season).

Last year’s record: 7-1; Catholic Academies League Champs.

Key performers lost: Grace Gelone, throws; Sam Bauer, throws; Grace DiGiovanni (injured), throws; Julie Hoover, sprints/hurdles.

Key returners: Megan Ciasullo, Jr., 400/1,600; Ryan Good, Jr., 400/1,600; Maeve Gallagher, So., 400/800; Lauren Ehnow, So., 800/3,200; Jen DeGroat, Sr., 1,600/3,200; Megan Dodaro, sprints/triple jump; Kylie McGovern, 400/800, long jump/triple jump; Molly Higgins, 300 hurdles/400; Kelly Rothenberg, So., high jump/triple jump.

Others to watch: Annie lemelin, Fr., 200/800; Rory Williamson, So., 800/1,600; Maya Charles, Fr., 200/800; Margaux Rawson, Fr., high jump/triple jump; Riley Mulligan, Jr., throws; Brigdet Joyce, Jr., pole vault.

Strengths: Overall depth.

Question marks: Rebuilding throws and jumps.

Pennridge

Coach: Bill Smith (18th season).

Key performers lost: Juliet Ryan, middle distance; Monika Brill, distance; Melissa Lyon, throws.

Key returners: Kouri Peace, Jr., sprints; Meghan Kriney, So., sprints; Nicole DeHaven, Sr., distance; Sarah Williams, Jr., hurdles; Katie Joust, Jr., jumps; Lauren Hess, So., jumps; Missy Gibson, Sr., jumps; Lauren Schuler, Jr., pole vault.

Outlook for the season: Peace is an exciting runner to watch and gives the Rams quite a threat in the sprints. It could also be a more balanced squad overall than it was a year ago.

Souderton Area

Coach: Mike Feliciani.

Key performers lost: Cara Jackson, sprints; Moira O’Malley, jumps; Hannah Derstine, pole vault; Sarah Cassel, javelin; Cara Romaniello, shot put.

Key returners: Emily Bonaventure, Sr., distance; Isabella Taylor, So., sprints; Hannah Gayle, Jr., sprints.

Outlook for the season: Big Red lost some key pieces to graduation but Bonaventure is one of the best around and should be a consistent point scorer in the longer races.

Upper Moreland

Coach: Keith Parker-Washington (second season).

Last year’s record: 1-7.

Key returners: Victoria Leister, Sr., long jump/triple jump; Mary Thompson, Jr., middle distance/distance; Samantha Acuna, Sr., throws; Olivia Metz, Jr., long sprints; Ashley Choi, Sr., sprints/pole vault; Shannon Moore, Sr., long sprints/300 hurdles.

Others to watch: Jill Kelly, Jr., middle distance/distance; Raechel Lodato, Fr., hurdles; Chloe Kramer, Fr., middle distance; Catherine Thompson, middle distance.

Coach Parker-Washington says: “Leister is hoping to improve on her SOL medal performance from last year in the long and triple jumps. Newcomer Jill Kelly qualified for the Cross Country and Indoor Track State Championships (mile indoors) and hopes to complete the “trifecta” and make it to Shippensburg for the PIAA State Championships. Kelly (who holds the indoor school record in the mile) along with Chloe Kramer (indoor school record holder in the 800), Mary Thompson and Catherine Thompson look to build off of solid XC and Indoor track seasons and qualify for Penn Relays and Districts in the 4×800. I could not be prouder of how the girls are working in practice. We have a lot of underclassmen in the program and they are working extremely hard. They are buying into the program and we couldn’t be happier with their effort and are looking forward to seeing them in competition.”

Wissahickon

Coach: Heidi Butt (12th season).

Last year: Fourth at SOL American Championships.

Key performers lost: Cala Lejman, pole vault; Rachel Coleman, sprints.

Key returners: Hanna Park, Jr., throws; Hayley Ross, distance; Lieke Black, hurdles; Maya Ansbro, pole vault.

Others to watch: Carly Amato, distance; Kasi Brown, jumps.

Strengths: Numbers.

Question marks: Sprints.

Coach Butt says: “We are looking to improve on our fourth-place finish in the league.”