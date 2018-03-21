Connect with us

Perkiomen Valley’s Brock Helverson signs on with West Virginia

Name: Brock Helverson

High School: Perkiomen Valley

College Selection: West Virginia University

Sport: Baseball

Position: Pitcher

Anticipated Major: Undecided

Parents: Cindy and Scott Helverson

Other Schools Considered: Oklahoma State, Clemson, Wake Forest, U.S. Air Force Academy.

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Team/All-PAC Liberty Division/All-Area First Team Selection; 2016 First-Team All-PAC.

