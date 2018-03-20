Conestoga forward Frank Konopasek is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The sophomore forward, who became the first-ever Conestoga sophomore to reach the 100 career point milestone, scored four goals in the Central League championship final in the Pioneers’ 5-3 win against Haverford. In three Flyers Cup AA games, he scored three goals and dished out three assists as Conestoga advanced to the semifinals before losing in overtime. For the season, he scored 44 goals in 23 games, and dished out 31 assists. He also played club hockey this year as a forward for the Junior Flyers 16AAA team, along with Conestoga linemate Michael Cameron.

Q: You moved to Pennsylvania from the Czech Republic in 2016 for the purpose of playing with the Junior Flyers. Can you tell us a little about how you became aware of the Junior Flyers in the Czech Republic? Is ice hockey played much differently in the Czech Republic? A: My dad and I were trying to find some teams in America where I can play , and we like the Junior Flyers club the most. Yes the hockey is so much different. The rink is smaller and also the game is so much faster. There are also many more good teams, so every game is competitive. Q: You eclipsed 100 career points on February 26 against Penncrest. Were you aware at the time that it was your 100th point? Can you share with us how the play developed? A: No, I actually didn’t know that until my coach told me at the team banquet [March 18]. I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches, because I wouldn’t have done it without them. Q: What was your most vivid memory of the Central League championship final – can you share it with us?

A: When we all celebrated in the end, and we all knew that we won the championship.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience (to date) as a member of the Junior Flyers?

A: When I first met my teammates, and when I played my first-ever game in the U.S.

Q: Are there any hockey players who you really admire, and why?

A: [Conestoga forwards] Michael Cameron and Jaydan Sison. They are both amazing players and I can’t imagine playing without these two.

Q: Is there a reason you chose to wear jersey No. 97 for Conestoga?

A: I wear it because of my favorite player, Connor McDavid.

Fun facts – Frank Konopasek

Favorite TV show: Ordinace v ruzove zahrade 2 (Czech show), Impractical Jokers.

Favorite movies: Jurassic World, Star Wars.

Favorite athlete: Connor McDavid.

Favorite team: Boston Bruins.

Favorite place to visit: Lake Orlik (Czech Republic).

Person I most admire: “My whole family, but mostly my parents, because they are the best. They are supporting me all the time and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Family members: Katerina Cerna (mother), Jakub Konopasek (father), Antonin Konopasek (brother), Juliette Collin (sister).

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach.)