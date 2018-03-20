Conestoga forward Frank Konopasek is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The sophomore forward, who became the first-ever Conestoga sophomore to reach the 100 career point milestone, scored four goals in the Central League championship final in the Pioneers’ 5-3 win against Haverford. In three Flyers Cup AA games, he scored three goals and dished out three assists as Conestoga advanced to the semifinals before losing in overtime. For the season, he scored 44 goals in 23 games, and dished out 31 assists. He also played club hockey this year as a forward for the Junior Flyers 16AAA team, along with Conestoga linemate Michael Cameron.
Q: What was your most vivid memory of the Central League championship final – can you share it with us?
