Conestoga senior forward Katie Mayock is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The 6-foot-2 Conestoga senior forward was named the Central League’s Most Valuable Player. The St. Joseph’s University commit averaged 16.4 points per game, and more than 11 rebounds and three blocked shots per contest. She comes from an athletic family – her brother, Angus, plays baseball for the University of Connecticut; her father, Mark, was a three-sport standout at Haverford School and earned a scholarship to play quarterback at Boston College; her mother, Alix, played basketball for St. Joseph’s University; and her uncle, Mike, played safety for the New York Giants after a stellar career at Haverford School and Boston College. Off the court, she is a member of the National Honor Society, the student United Way club, and the Conestoga varsity softball team.

Q: What was your first reaction when you found out you were voted the MVP of the Central League? What does this award mean to you?

A: I could not stop smiling when I found out that I got Central League MVP. It really means a lot to me because it shows that the work I’ve put in on my game over my high school career is paying off.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience as a Conestoga basketball player – can you share that with us?

A: Beating Springfield last year to go to the Central League final. We did not play well at the beginning and fell behind early, but we managed to come back and win the game.

Q: What do you feel is currently the strongest aspect of your game? What are you working on most at the current time?

A: I think my defense and ability to finish with both of my hands are the strongest aspects of my game. I am working the most on improving my ball-handling and outside shot.

Q: What in your opinion is the biggest key to being a standout rebounder? The biggest key to being a standout shot-blocker?

A: I think the biggest key to being a good rebounder and shot-blocker is having a high activity level and always going after the ball. You won’t grab many rebounds or block any shots by standing still.

Q: Who have been your most important basketball mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: My mom has definitely been my most important basketball mentor. She coached a lot of my teams when I was younger and always has advice for me after games. Also, I would be nowhere near the player I am today without my AAU coaches, John McFadden and Joe Genther. Lastly, Coach Jeffries and Ricci at Conestoga have really helped me grow as a player.

Q: What specifically attracted you to St. Joseph’s University? What do you think you might want to major in at St. Josephs? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: St. Joe’s just checked off all my boxes: medium size, close to home, strong academics and a competitive basketball team. I’m not sure exactly what I want to major in, but definitely something in business.

Q: You come from an athletic family; and your uncle is former NFL player Mike Mayock. What has been the most important thing regarding athletics that you have learned from Mike?

A: My Uncle Mike has always showed me that you are not going to achieve what you want to without a lot of hard work.

Fun facts – Katie Mayock

Favorite book: Harry Potter series.

Favorite TV show: Friends.

Favorite basketball player: Stefanie Dolson.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Ocean City, N.J.

Favorite pre-game meal: Cinnamon Belvita.

Favorite color: Green.

Family members: parents Mark and Alix, brothers Angus and Matthew.