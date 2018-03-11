Constitution presses issue to run past Delco Christian

SOUTHAMPTON >> Mike Walker’s first season as Delco Christian head coach has had its ups and downs.
In the Bicentennial League playoffs, his team downed Phil-Mont Christian before being upended by Lower Moreland. They rebounded to defeat Calvary Christian and Dock Mennonite to claim the program’s third district title. They were coming into the state playoffs, the fourth qualification in five seasons, with some momentum. But their stay was short-lived.
Despite 16 points from Tyler Penley and 12 points and six rebounds from jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian was routed by Constitution, 86-53 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A Tournament.
The Knights struggled against the full-court pressure put on by the Generals as they committed 20 turnovers. Constitution (17-11) had four players score in double figures: Keshaun Hammonds (27 points), Damon Wall (13), Jabari Merritt (12) and Archbishop Carroll transfer Jahmir Marable-Williams (11).
Constitution, last year’s Class 2A runner-up, played like a team looking to get back to that title game. They recorded 16 steals and led by as many as 37 points.
Penley attempted to keep Delco Christian (16-9) in the game by scoring nine of his 16 in the third quarter including a four-point play which cut the deficit to 51-36. From there, the Generals closed the quarter on a 17-2 run, spurred by five points from Hammonds and an and-1 converted by Wall.
With the win, Constitution advances to play Bishop Guilfoyle in the second round. Guilfoyle handled Brockway, 80-45, Saturday.
