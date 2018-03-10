PIAA-5A: Upper Merion falls to Harrisburg

ENOLA >> Upper Merion’s historic season came to a close Saturday, as the Vikings fell 62-37 to District Three Champion Harrisburg in the opening round of the PIAA-5A Tournament.

Said Vikings coach Leah Shumoski of her team: “We’re a little bit of ‘The Bad News Bears,’ a little bit of ‘Hoosiers’ all mixed together.”

This Upper Merion team made history, reaching states for the first time in 38 years. Shooting woes and a rough performance at the line put the Vikings in too big a hole Saturday at packed East Pennsboro Area High School, but true to form, Upper Merion kept on battling until the end.

Jordan Wilson, one of four seniors, was relentless getting to the basket, leading the way with 14 points.

“We were a 10 seed in our district and no one really expected us to be here, and that’s kind of why I love this team so much,” said Shumoski, who guided Upper Merion to states in her third season at the helm. “We had our record (14-14) and did what we did because we played tough competition and we battle.”

Amya Anthoney added 11 points for the Vikings. Ahmya Woodyard, one of four players in double figures for the Cougars, led a balanced Harrisburg attack with 18 points.

The win advanced the Cougars to a second-round contest Tuesday against either Abington Heights or Solanco.

Harrisburg’s defense dug in early.

The Cougars came out fast, transforming takeaways into breakaway layups.

Two baskets in transition by Woodyard followed by a three by Briaunna McCollough quickly made it 7-0 Harrisburg.

Dajahnae Brannon also scored in transition for the Cougars, running the lead to 10-1. Harrisburg would lead 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Upper Merion slowly worked its way back in. Wilson banked in a jumper and back-to-back buckets by Anthoney had cut the margin down to 17-12.

“We had a lot of grit in the first half,” Shumoski said. “And in that second quarter we held them without a basket for about five minutes. But we had three or four unfortunate plays and they capitalized.”

That is where Harrisburg made its biggest move.

The Cougars (24-3) closed out the first half with a decisive 12-0 run, keyed by another McCollough three and a jumper by Woodyard. Harrisburg began to find the open shots.

Woodyard had nine points in the first half for the Cougars, helping to provide the 29-12 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter, Deanna Shepherd took it hard to the hoop, scored and was fouled. The Harrisburg bench erupted in celebration as the lead extended to 20.

Upper Merion’s season came to a close but the Vikings are hoping to make states a habit. They’ll return three of their starting five next year.

“I have a special group of four seniors,” Shumoski said of Wilson, Kelly Burns, Emily Reid and Amya Anthoney. “I’m gonna miss this group a lot. They’ve come a long way.”