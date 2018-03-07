Haverford’s Bochanski at cutting edge for state qualifications

Matthew Bochanski spent a lot of time around the cut line for the final at-large bid to the PIAA Championships, which was revealed Tuesday. By the tiniest of margins, it paid off for the Haverford senior.
Bochanski qualified for the PIAA Class 3A meet as the 16th and final at-large bid in the 100 breaststroke, edging out District 1 rival JP Perucki of West Chester East by .01. His time of 59.18 means he’ll take part in the meet next week at Bucknell University.
That’s double the miniscule margin by which Bochanski missed the 200 individual medley cut, his time of 1:57.93 falling .02 behind David Frauen of Upper St. Clair. In 17th place, Bochanski is the first alternate; all three alternates, including third-alternate Alex Boeckx of Ridley, hail from District 1. Boeckx attained an at-large berth in the 100 breast.
Each individual event in Class 2A and 3A takes 32 competitors, 16 automatic qualifiers based on finish at district meets, and the next 16 fastest at-large times statewide. Eight relays are at-large qualifiers along with 16 automatics.
The line was even closer for Delco Christian’s Alex McKeaney in the 2A girls qualifiers. McKeaney’s time of 25.03 seconds tied with Springfield-Montco’s Megan Leibfreid for third in the District 1 championships and 16th in the state. But McKeaney gets the edge among the two seniors to go to states thanks to the faster seed time for districts … which edged Leibfreid by just .01 at 25.55.
McKeaney less spectacularly also earned an at-large spot in the 100 free, as did DC teammate Ethan Cai in the 2A 100 butterfly.
Two Delco girls secured the 16th and final at-large spots in their events. Liz Olszewski of Strath Haven was the last into the 100 fly in 58.06, .06 quicker than the first alternate. Noelle DiClemente was the last of 16 qualifiers from District 1 (five auto, nine at-large) in the 100 free in 52.96, scraping in by .02. Olszewski (200 IM) and DiClemente (100 free) grabbed at-larger berths in both of their individual events.
Collin Pettit of Haverford nabbed the 14th at-large spot in the 200 free to go with a spot in the 500, District 1’s best event with 12 qualifiers. Like Pettit, DiClemente and McKeaney, James El-Deiry of Radnor (200 IM, 100 breast) earned at-large berths in two events.
The Class 2A meet will take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 13-14, with Class 3A following Friday and Saturday.
Delco states qualifiers
Class 3A
Patrick Cullen, Radnor, 50 free, 100 free
David Abrahams, Haverford, 100 breast
Claire Walsh, Penncrest, 50 free, 100 free*
Phil-Ann Dixon, Strath Haven, diving
Julia Colizzo, Penncrest, 100 back
Collin Pettit, Haverford, 200 free,* 500 free*
James El-Deiry, Radnor, 200 IM,* 100 breast*
Alex Boeckx, Ridley, 200 IM*
Will Resweber, Strath Haven, 500 free*
James Greek, Garnet Valley, 500 free*
Matthew Bochanski, Haverford, 100 breast*
Liz Olszewski, Strath Haven, 200 IM*
Noelle DiClemente, Garnet Valley, 50 free,* 100 free*
Amy Townend, Garnet Valley, 500 free*
Catherine Weaverling, Garnet Valley, 100 back*
Grace Wakiyama, Radnor, 100 breast*
Madison Dickert, Penncrest, 100 breast*
Garnet Valley girls 200 free, 400 free*
Radnor boys 400 free relay, 200 free relay*
Haverford boys medley relay
Class 2A
Ethan Cai, Delco Christian, 100 fly*
Daniel Bieter, Cardinal O’Hara, 50 free, 100 free
Alex McKeaney, Delco Christian, 50 free,* 100 free*
Claire McBlain, Bonner & Prendergast, 200 free, 500 free
Cardinal O’Hara boys 200 medley
* at-large qualifier
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 23 hours ago
Spring-Ford’s Ronnie Minges signs with University of Tampa
Name: Ron Minges High School: Spring-Ford College Selection: University of Tampa Sport: Men’s Soccer Anticipated Major: Undeclared Parents: Ron and...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Billy Hawthorne named head football coach at Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Pottsgrove’s search to replace a coaching legend didn’t need to extend...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Spring-Ford girls soccer players make their college selections
Several senior members of the Spring-Ford girls soccer team recently signed their national letters...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Methacton’s Lee Eubank chooses Shippensburg University
Name: Lee Eubank High School: Methacton College Selection: Shippensburg University Sport: Women’s Soccer Position: Defense Club Affiliation: Penn Fusion...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Methacton’s Sarah Nicoletti selects York College
Name: Sarah Nicoletti High School: Methacton College Selection: York College of PA Sport: Women’s Cross Country Anticipated Major: Nursing...
-
Archbishop Wood/ 2 weeks ago
Coatesville’s Young, Pottsgrove’s Faison, 4 from Wood among Pa. team for Big 33 Classic
Southeast Pa. will be well represented on the Pennsylvania team for the 2018 Big...
-
Featured Slider/ 3 weeks ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 3 weeks ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 4 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...