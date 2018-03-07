Haverford’s Bochanski at cutting edge for state qualifications

Matthew Bochanski spent a lot of time around the cut line for the final at-large bid to the PIAA Championships, which was revealed Tuesday. By the tiniest of margins, it paid off for the Haverford senior.

Bochanski qualified for the PIAA Class 3A meet as the 16th and final at-large bid in the 100 breaststroke, edging out District 1 rival JP Perucki of West Chester East by .01. His time of 59.18 means he’ll take part in the meet next week at Bucknell University.

That’s double the miniscule margin by which Bochanski missed the 200 individual medley cut, his time of 1:57.93 falling .02 behind David Frauen of Upper St. Clair. In 17th place, Bochanski is the first alternate; all three alternates, including third-alternate Alex Boeckx of Ridley, hail from District 1. Boeckx attained an at-large berth in the 100 breast.

Each individual event in Class 2A and 3A takes 32 competitors, 16 automatic qualifiers based on finish at district meets, and the next 16 fastest at-large times statewide. Eight relays are at-large qualifiers along with 16 automatics.

The line was even closer for Delco Christian’s Alex McKeaney in the 2A girls qualifiers. McKeaney’s time of 25.03 seconds tied with Springfield-Montco’s Megan Leibfreid for third in the District 1 championships and 16th in the state. But McKeaney gets the edge among the two seniors to go to states thanks to the faster seed time for districts … which edged Leibfreid by just .01 at 25.55.

McKeaney less spectacularly also earned an at-large spot in the 100 free, as did DC teammate Ethan Cai in the 2A 100 butterfly.

Two Delco girls secured the 16th and final at-large spots in their events. Liz Olszewski of Strath Haven was the last into the 100 fly in 58.06, .06 quicker than the first alternate. Noelle DiClemente was the last of 16 qualifiers from District 1 (five auto, nine at-large) in the 100 free in 52.96, scraping in by .02. Olszewski (200 IM) and DiClemente (100 free) grabbed at-larger berths in both of their individual events.

Collin Pettit of Haverford nabbed the 14th at-large spot in the 200 free to go with a spot in the 500, District 1’s best event with 12 qualifiers. Like Pettit, DiClemente and McKeaney, James El-Deiry of Radnor (200 IM, 100 breast) earned at-large berths in two events.

The Class 2A meet will take place Wednesday and Thursday, March 13-14, with Class 3A following Friday and Saturday.

Delco states qualifiers

Class 3A

Patrick Cullen, Radnor, 50 free, 100 free

David Abrahams, Haverford, 100 breast

Claire Walsh, Penncrest, 50 free, 100 free*

Phil-Ann Dixon, Strath Haven, diving

Julia Colizzo, Penncrest, 100 back

Collin Pettit, Haverford, 200 free,* 500 free*

James El-Deiry, Radnor, 200 IM,* 100 breast*

Alex Boeckx, Ridley, 200 IM*

Will Resweber, Strath Haven, 500 free*

James Greek, Garnet Valley, 500 free*

Matthew Bochanski, Haverford, 100 breast*

Liz Olszewski, Strath Haven, 200 IM*

Noelle DiClemente, Garnet Valley, 50 free,* 100 free*

Amy Townend, Garnet Valley, 500 free*

Catherine Weaverling, Garnet Valley, 100 back*

Grace Wakiyama, Radnor, 100 breast*

Madison Dickert, Penncrest, 100 breast*

Garnet Valley girls 200 free, 400 free*

Radnor boys 400 free relay, 200 free relay*

Haverford boys medley relay

Class 2A

Ethan Cai, Delco Christian, 100 fly*

Daniel Bieter, Cardinal O’Hara, 50 free, 100 free

Alex McKeaney, Delco Christian, 50 free,* 100 free*

Claire McBlain, Bonner & Prendergast, 200 free, 500 free

Cardinal O’Hara boys 200 medley

* at-large qualifier