Better Together: OJR/Phoenixville captures PAC championship, 7-2 over St. Joseph’s Prep

WEST CHESTER >> Three years ago, the hockey programs at Owen J. Roberts and Phoenixville High Schools decided to merge into one for the coming season. The idea was to continue putting a team on the ice, while attempting to rebuild the programs in both high schools. “When we came together, we were both programs in disarray,” said OJR coach Chris Gratton. “This was something the league was gracious enough to allow us to do in order to rebuild.” Thursday night, the experiment officially became a success. The Wildcats jumped on St. Joseph’s Prep early and never looked back, claiming a 7-2 victory and the newfound program’s first PAC championship. OJR ends its season with a record of 13-5, but more importantly they go out with the validation that only a trophy can offer.

“For me, it is (validation),” said coach Gratton. “The chemistry, the camaraderie, the leadership we have from everyone — seniors on down to the freshmen — they’re friends now, on and off the ice.”

Senior captain Kevin Hatten and junior Bobby Batten each scored a pair of goals for the victors, with freshman Dylan Gratton adding a goal and two assists. (Yes, the champs’ top-three scorers are named Hatten, Batten, and Gratton, a fact not lost on their teammates or fans.)

Due to their status as a combined team from more than one school, OJR/Phoenixville is ineligible for the Flyers Cup. Their exclusion allowed them to focus solely on the PAC slate throughout the season. They didn’t disappoint, finishing with a 11-1 record in conference (including playoffs.)

“We’re neighboring school districts, so we know one another,” said Batten, one of the Phoenixville students on the team. “It was easy to come together as one team, and just go out there and do the best we can.”