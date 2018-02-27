Harriton swimmer Nick Anstadt is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior captain finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free at the Central League Championships. A versatile swimmer, he also qualified for Districts in the 200 medley relay. An All-Central League swimmer and a district qualifier in multiple events as a junior, Anstadt has been a vital part of the improving Harriton swimming program the past couple of years. “His leadership will be impossible to replace but he has left a legacy and a blueprint for the other swimmers to follow and be as good if not better than him,” said Harriton head coach Dennis Hagan. “He is always seeking how he can get faster, better, and stronger.”

Q: You’re a district qualifier in a number of events. Which do you think is your best event, and why?

A: My best event is the 50 freestyle because I’ve had great starts and turns since I was little and I also excel on top of the water very well.

Q: What do you think has been your best swim of this season? What was the key to your performance that day?

A: My best swim of this season was probably the 50 free against Lower Merion, which was my best time. The key to that swim was keeping my muscles and mind relaxed and focusing on the little things in the race, that made me go super fast that day.

Q: As a senior captain, how do you see your role of leadership for a program that has developed greatly the last few years?

A: I think leadership is very important in our program because helping every swimmer on the team get excited and ready to swim is essential to our performance as a whole. That helps the whole team’s morale.

Q: Can you walk us through a typical day, or cycle, of training?

A: A typical training cycle consists of swimming six two-hour practices a week and lifting three days out of that week. I also try to get a little extra sleep every night during swim season.

Q: What aspect of your swimming have you been working on the most recently?

A: Most recently I have been working on my underwater kicks for my 50 and 100 freestyle race.

Q: What pool did you first swim for? What is your favorite swimming venue, and why?

A: The Gloucester County Institute of Technology pool because I have been swimming meets there for a very long time and I always get really fast times there. The Junior Olympics were there when I was 14 which was a big day for me.

Q: Who have been your biggest swimming mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: My biggest swimming mentor is my club coach Jeremy Byrne. He has been my coach for almost eight years, and the most important thing he has taught me was to never give up and always set goals for myself.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-meet preparation the day of a meet.

A: On the day of a meet, I usually have school. So throughout the school day, I try to stay hydrated, eat good healthy food during lunch, stretch out during lunch, and I like to focus on the little things in my race while staying relaxed and not stressing out.

Q: What colleges are among your current favorites? What would you like to major in at college? Is there a particular career path that interests you at the present time?

A: So far, Drexel is my favorite college among my choices. I will be majoring in Biology because I want to become a doctor.

Q: Do you participate in any other extracurricular activities at Harriton? What sparked your interest in these activities?

A: When I am not swimming I am playing baseball for my school. I have played baseball for almost my entire life and i think it is a fun sport to get my mind off of swimming for a while.

Fun facts – Nick Anstadt

Favorite book: Ghost Dog Secrets.

Favorite author: Stephenie Meyer.

Favorite TV show: Empire.

Favorite athlete: Caeleb Dressel.

Favorite pump up song: Power by Kanye West.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Los Angeles

Favorite pre-meet meal: Ramen noodles

Person I most admire: “I most admire both of my parents because they have helped me get as far as I am today.”

Family members: parents Doug and Lisa, Lily (dog).