OJR’s Conway, Perk Valley’s Warren on the double at Pa. Indoor Track & Field Championships

Owen J. Roberts senior Liam Conway and Perkiomen Valley junior Christina Warren became double champions Sunday at the PTFCA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Penn State University.

Conway claimed the boys’ mile with a 4:15.62 and later bested the field in the 800 meters in 1:53.51, edging Ephrata’s Tyler Shue (1:53.85) to the line.

Warren was a double winner as the first-place finisher in the 60-meter hurdles and the triple jump.

In the hurdles, Warren finished in 8.48, ahead of runner-up Jane Livingston of Conestoga Valley’s 8.55.

She was dominant in her specialty, the triple jump, by hitting a personal-best 40-10¾, more than two feet better than Upper Dublin’s Madison Langley-Walker (38-5½). Warren was also sixth in the long jump (18-9).

The Spring-Ford boys’ distance medley relay of Zach Smith, Stephen Chapman, Milan Sharma and Jake McKenna were silver medalists in a school-record 10:23.11. Seneca Valley was in first with a 10:21.72.

Congrats to the boys DMR (Zach Smith, Stephen Chapman, Milan Sharma, and Jake McKenna) on their runner up finish at the State meet! 10:23.11 – new school record!! pic.twitter.com/oeXxzjWqDj — Spring Ford XC/TF (@SFdistance) February 25, 2018

The Owen J. Roberts girls’ 4×800 relay placed fifth in 9:33.82 while the distance medley relay placed sixth in 12:33. The teams consist of Mary Bernotas, Morgan Shronk, Autumn Sands, Mackenzie Kurtz and Hannah Kopec.

Congrats to Morgan Shronk, Kenzie Kurtz, Mary Bernotas, and Hannah Kopec in the girls 4x800m relay on the 5th place finish running 9:33.82 at the Indoor State Championship Meet pic.twitter.com/tC8Fys96cR — OJR XC/Track (@OJR_XC) February 26, 2018

The Spring-Ford foursome of Emily Smith, Lily Nowakowski, Julia Vledder and Gabriella Bamford placed 9th in the distance medley relay in 12:40.24, a school record.

Norristown’s Jonae Cook was seventh in the 200 (25.20).

Perkiomen Valley’s Teagan Schein-Becker was 13th in the mile (5:17.80).

Owen J. Roberts’ Scott Honicker was a qualifier in the 60 hurdles. Hent went out in the semifinals. The Boyertown boys’ 4×800 relay placed 12th in 8:16.48. Perk Valley’s Cole Peterlin was 12th in the high jump.

In the team standings, Neumann-Goretti won the team title (60). Perk Valley was the top local team in 4th (23).

St. Joseph’s Prep won the boys’ title with 37 points. Owen J. Roberts’ placed fifth with 20.